- English
- Español
Why Now?
By Kathleen M. Pike
George Floyd was killed on May 25th, 2020. His death has triggered protests around the country, indeed, around the world. But racism and abuse of power are not new. So, what is it about this particular moment? What accounts for the rage – and outrage – now?
“Why now?” is the first question that one of my most beloved supervisors taught me to ask when someone presents for treatment. It has come to be the cornerstone question that I ask myself not only when I see a new client for psychotherapy, but whenever I am trying to understand something really important. At a time when we urgently and desperately seek solutions, the quality of our answers will be a function of the questions we ask. In that spirit, I offer five essential questions that have guided my work as a therapist that may be usefully applied now.
1. Why now? When someone sits down in my office for the first time, their story is new to me but not to them. First sessions are also last straws. “Enough is enough,” my client is saying. I believe this is what the protests around the world are saying in the wake of George Floyd’s death. This is what the “Black Lives Matter” mural outside St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C. is saying. Like an individual seeking therapy, it is the lowest and highest of moments. Things have gotten so bad that they can no longer be tolerated or ignored – that’s the low point. But this moment also is filled with an empowered voice, a saying aloud, and especially a hope, and even belief, that things can be better – that is the high point.
2. Who am I to help? I am a white girl who has enjoyed the privileges of being American. What do I know about the black American experience of racism? My grandparents were Irish Catholic immigrants who landed in the Bronx with signs in storefront windows that said “Irish Catholics need not apply.” I have experienced all kinds of injustice due to sexism. But does that qualify? Whose struggle is this? Is my role as an ally? I want to be on the side of healing, and I worry that the identity politics of America are dividing us in ways that are killing us. As a therapist, I have not personally experienced every mental health condition or every trauma that my clients have brought to me. But I know some things from my own life experience and my professional training helps me be helpful. I believe I can support the struggle to heal our nation, but we have much work to do figuring out what role each of us can play.
3. What is the target? Individuals are profoundly complex beings. Multiply that by many millions and we have our nation. Multiply that by generations of entrenched racism, and we have our systemic injustice and collective trauma. Healing depends on accurately diagnosing the pain, having effective strategies of intervention, and lots of hard work. This is true for an individual in therapy. It is true for societal change as well. It seems so obvious. But articulating clearly what we mean by healing, what social justice means in terms of eliminating racism, how being non-racist is different from being anti-racist, how we are going to measure success, and how we are going to hold ourselves accountable are critically complex tasks on the path of healing. True in individual therapy. True in the case of our country.
4. How do we know if we are on track? Good therapy makes us uncomfortable. The right questions shine light in places where darkness prevailed. It can hurt our eyes and cause us to squint or turn away. We are on the right track in therapy when we can stay with it and not just tolerate but embrace the discomfort. The same is true for the societal afflictions that are at the root of George Floyd’s death and the deaths of too many other black Americans throughout the course of our history. We have had passionate, brilliant, and inspiring leaders and an army of everyday citizens committed to racial justice. We have made undeniable progress from the days of slavery, but we have a long way to go. If this were easy, it would be solved already. Success will depend on our collective will to persevere. As Bryan Stevenson says, we need to get close and get uncomfortable.
5. Why should I care? As a therapist, when someone comes to me in pain, and I can be an ally in healing, I know both our lives are enhanced. I have also been on the other side of the story. At times when my pain was unbearable, I gathered a team of allies who helped me heal. We have piles of data documenting how our mental health impacts those around us – from increasing risk for mental illness to promoting healing. During the course of our lifetimes, we will take turns being the seeker and the ally, the carrier of pain and the healer. The same is true for society. Whether we are the seeker or the ally at this moment, supporting communities of color and committing to the difficult conversations will promote health and healing for everyone. A rising tide lifts all boats.
Pain seeks relief. Relief depends on right action. Right action relies on knowledge. Knowledge emanates from good questions. Good questions make us uncomfortable. Embracing the discomfort requires trust. Trust gives birth to hope and belief. Hope and belief bring us together so we can heal.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at the Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC). For more information, please visit cugmhp.org.
¿Por qué ahora?
Por Kathleen M. Pike
George Floyd fue asesinado el 25 de mayo de 2020. Su muerte ha provocado protestas en todo el país, de hecho, en todo el mundo. Pero el racismo y el abuso de poder no son nuevos. Entonces, ¿de qué se trata este momento en particular? ¿Qué explica la ira, y la indignación, ahora?
“¿Por qué ahora?” es la primera pregunta que uno de mis supervisores más queridos me enseñó a hacer cuando alguien se presenta para recibir tratamiento. Se ha convertido en la pregunta fundamental que me hago no solo cuando veo a un nuevo cliente para psicoterapia, sino siempre que trato de entender algo realmente importante. En un momento en que buscamos soluciones con urgencia y desesperación, la calidad de nuestras respuestas dependerá de las preguntas que hagamos. En ese espíritu, ofrezco cinco preguntas esenciales que han guiado mi trabajo como terapeuta que pueden aplicarse de manera útil ahora.
1. ¿Por qué ahora? Cuando alguien se sienta en mi oficina por primera vez, su historia es nueva para mí, pero no para ellos. Las primeras sesiones también son la gota que colma el vaso. “Suficiente”, dice mi cliente. Creo que esto es lo que dicen las protestas en todo el mundo a raíz de la muerte de George Floyd. Esto es lo que dice el mural “Black Lives Matter” afuera de la Iglesia de San Juan en Washington, DC. Al igual que una terapia de búsqueda individual, es el punto más bajo y más alto. Las cosas han empeorado tanto que ya no pueden ser toleradas o ignoradas, ese es el fondo. Pero este momento también está lleno de una voz poderosa, un dicho en voz alta, y especialmente una esperanza, e incluso una creencia, de que las cosas pueden mejorar, ese es el clímax.
2. ¿Quién soy yo para ayudar? Soy una chica blanca que ha disfrutado los privilegios de ser estadounidense. ¿Qué sé sobre la experiencia negra estadounidense del racismo? Mis abuelos fueron inmigrantes católicos irlandeses que aterrizaron en el Bronx con carteles en los escaparates que decían “los católicos irlandeses no tienen que presentar una solicitud”. He experimentado todo tipo de injusticias debido al sexismo. ¿Pero eso califica? ¿De quién es esta lucha? ¿Es mi papel ser aliada? Quiero estar del lado de la cura, y me preocupa que las políticas de identidad de Estados Unidos nos estén dividiendo de maneras que nos están matando. Como terapeuta, no he experimentado personalmente todas las condiciones de salud mental o cada trauma que mis clientes me han traído. Pero sé que algunas cosas de mi propia experiencia de vida y de mi formación profesional me permiten ser útil. Creo que puedo apoyar la lucha para sanar a nuestra nación, pero tenemos mucho trabajo por hacer para determinar qué papel puede desempeñar cada uno de nosotros.
3. ¿Cuál es el objetivo? Los individuos son seres profundamente complejos. Multiplique eso por muchos millones y tenemos nuestra nación. Multiplique eso por generaciones de racismo arraigado, y tenemos nuestra injusticia sistémica y trauma colectivo. La curación depende de diagnosticar con precisión el dolor, tener estrategias efectivas de intervención y mucho trabajo duro. Esto es cierto para un individuo en terapia. También es cierto para el cambio social. Parece muy obvio. Pero articular claramente lo que queremos decir con sanar, lo que significa justicia social en términos de eliminar el racismo, cómo ser no racista es diferente de ser antirracista, cómo vamos a medir el éxito y cómo vamos a hacernos responsables son tareas críticamente complejas en el camino de la sanación. Es cierto en la terapia individual. Es cierto en el caso de nuestro país.
4. ¿Cómo sabemos si estamos en el camino correcto? La buena terapia nos hace sentir incómodos. Las preguntas correctas iluminan los lugares donde prevalece la oscuridad. Puede lastimar nuestros ojos y hacernos entrecerrar los ojos o alejarnos. Estamos en el camino correcto en la terapia cuando podemos seguir con ella y no solo tolerar, sino aceptar la incomodidad. Lo mismo es cierto para las aflicciones sociales que están en la raíz de la muerte de George Floyd y la muerte de muchos otros estadounidenses negros a lo largo de nuestra historia. Hemos tenido líderes apasionados, brillantes e inspiradores y un ejército de ciudadanos comunes comprometidos con la justicia racial. Hemos hecho un progreso innegable desde los días de la esclavitud, pero tenemos un largo camino por recorrer. Si esto fuera fácil, ya estaría resuelto. El éxito dependerá de nuestra voluntad colectiva de perseverar. Como dice Bryan Stevenson, necesitamos acercarnos y sentirnos incómodos.
5. ¿Por qué debería importarme? Como terapeuta, cuando alguien se acerca a mí con dolor, y puedo ser un aliado en la sanación, sé que nuestras vidas han mejorado. También he estado del otro lado de la historia. En momentos en que mi dolor era insoportable, reuní un equipo de aliados que me ayudaron a sanar. Tenemos montones de datos que documentan cómo nuestra salud mental impacta a quienes nos rodean, desde aumentar el riesgo de enfermedades mentales hasta promover la sanación. Durante el transcurso de nuestras vidas, nos turnaremos para ser el buscador y el aliado, el portador del dolor y el sanador. Lo mismo es cierto para la sociedad. Ya sea que seamos el buscador o el aliado en este momento, apoyar a las comunidades de color y comprometernos con las conversaciones difíciles promoverá la salud y la curación para todos. Una marea creciente levanta todos los barcos.
El dolor busca alivio. El alivio depende de la acción correcta. La acción correcta se basa en el conocimiento. El conocimiento emana de buenas preguntas. Las buenas preguntas nos hacen sentir incómodos. Abrazar la incomodidad requiere confianza. La confianza da a luz a la esperanza y la creencia. La esperanza y la creencia nos unen para que podamos sanar.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de Psicología y directora del Programa Mundial de Salud Mental en el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia (CUMC, por sus siglas en inglés). Para más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org.