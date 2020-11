$4 million grant program for East Harlem businesses

East Harlem small businesses are eligible for a $4 million grant program to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A joint effort by Union Settlement, City Councilmember Diana Ayala, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), the grant can be used to offset up to three months of operating expenses.

To be eligible, businesses have less than $1,000,000 in annual sales or 20 or fewer employees, and must be able to demonstrate financial losses due to COVID-19.

Storefronts, home-based and online businesses are eligible.

To apply for the grant program, businesses must also meet the following criteria:

Grantees must be small businesses (20 or fewer employees).

Annual revenue of less than $1,000,000.

Operating within the boundaries of Manhattan Community District 11.

Businesses must have been open and operating prior to March 1, 2020.

Business must currently be open or able to open within 30 days of being authorized under NYC laws.

Grants to be used to offset operating expenses (rent, utilities, payroll, insurance, and other operating costs), but may not exceed the lesser of: three months of operating expenses or $20,000.

The funds from the grant are intended to pay rent, utilities, payroll, insurance, and other operational expenses and are not intended to pay for tax arrears or third-party loans.

Applications will be considered in the order they are received and will be reviewed until the grant funds are depleted.

For more information, please visit unionsettlement.org/smallbizgrant.