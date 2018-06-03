- English
- Español
Four Essential Principles
By Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
It is that time of year in the United States again. Mortar boards and tassels, tossed in celebration, dance in the sky.
Bryan Stevenson was Johns Hopkins University’s 2018 Commencement speaker. Human rights lawyer, social justice activist, and author of the New York Times bestseller Just Mercy, Stevenson is also the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama. He is devoting his life to raising awareness about the deep-rooted racial injustice embedded in our social and legal systems. Stevenson defends the innocence of individuals on death row, and most notably, he won a U.S. Supreme Court case that resulted in a historic ruling declaring that it is unconstitutional to sentence any child 17 or younger to life without parole.
Stevenson is committed to making the world a more just place. During his commencement speech, he implored all of us to figure out how we can do our part. For all who care to do so, he articulated four essential principles. His recommendations grow out of his particular focus on changing the landscape for those wrongly incarcerated. They ring true across the landscape of many and varied social injustices, including those related to mental illness.
- Power in proximity. Stevenson warned against trying to impact injustice or inequities from afar. We learn and understand the experience of marginalized communities when we get close. This means overcoming perceived barriers of distance and difference and means giving voice to those who have lived experience. In Stevenson’s case, this meant getting to know the accused on death row. In the case of mental illness, this wisdom is captured in the commitment to have individuals with lived experience of mental illness be part of the conversation to improve mental health systems and services. In the case of global mental health efforts, this means ensuring true partnerships and honoring local expertise in all efforts to increase understanding and build capacity. Two refrains from mental health in this regard are “nothing about us without us” and “global is local.”
- Change the narrative. Fear and anger sit at the base of the core story line that has fueled the racial inequity reflected in U.S. incarceration rates. Although Black Americans comprise only 12 percent of the U.S. population they account for nearly 40 percent of the nation’s inmates. Similarly, fear and ignorance have fueled the unending failure of the community mental health movement since the 1960’s. Not understanding and being afraid of people with mental illness, communities engage in all kinds of NIMBY strategies to block attempts to integrate individuals with mental illness into our communities. These social injustices targeting those we do not understand is the product of fear, anger and ignorance. We need to get close, and we need to change this narrative.
- Stay hopeful. Social problems like slavery and mass incarceration and mental illness can overwhelm us. The problems seem too big and complex and too entrenched for the average person to have impact. Whether it be the racism of incarceration in the U.S. or the prejudice and ignorance related to mental illness that leaves individuals untreated and abandoned, by getting close and changing the narrative, understanding and justice are possible. As Havel compassionately articulated, hope is “an orientation of the spirit.” It is hope that gives us the strength and conviction to live and to explore and heal, even in circumstances that seem most despairing. Stevenson takes that one step further to say that hopelessness is the enemy of justice. These sentiments fully resonate for
me whether we are talking about injustice propelled by race or mental illness.
- Do things that are inconvenient and uncomfortable. We have to understand that the status quo has its supporters. Intentionally or inadvertently, these defenders of the status quo are the naysayers for anyone who wants to make real change. They will tell you all the reasons why your idea is outrageous. They will tell you why you are likely to fail. They will make very good points. But if the changes you are trying to achieve were easy, they would be realized already. Making real change requires inconvenience and discomfort coupled with getting close, changing the narrative and staying hopeful even when the odds are against you.
- Where incarceration and mental illness intersect. At the conceptual level, Stevenson’s four principles apply to all strategies aimed at achieving greater social justice. In the case of mental illness, the overlap moves even closer to home. In the same way that racism has fueled the escalating rates of incarceration for black and brown men, prejudice and ignorance about mental illness has meant that among those who are incarcerated, 25 percent have serious mental illness.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at the Columbia University Medical Center. For more information, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308.
Cuatro principios esenciales
Por Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
Es esa época del año en los Estados Unidos de nuevo. Los birretes y las borlas que se lanzan en la celebración, bailan en el cielo.
Bryan Stevenson fue el orador de la ceremonia de graduación 2018 de la Universidad Johns Hopkins. Abogado de derechos humanos, activista de justicia social y autor del éxito de ventas Just Mercy de acuerdo con el New York Times, Stevenson es también el fundador de la iniciativa Equal Justice en Montgomery, Alabama. Él está dedicando su vida a crear conciencia sobre la injusticia racial arraigada en nuestros sistemas sociales y legales. Stevenson defiende la inocencia de los individuos en el corredor de la muerte y, lo más notable, ganó un caso de la Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos que dio lugar a un histórico fallo declarando que es inconstitucional condenar a un menor de 17 años a cadena perpetua sin libertad condicional.
Stevenson está comprometido con hacer del mundo un lugar más justo. Durante su discurso de graduación, nos imploró a todos descubrir cómo podemos hacer nuestra parte. Para todos los que se preocupan por hacerlo, articuló cuatro principios esenciales. Sus recomendaciones surgen de su enfoque particular en cambiar el panorama para quienes están encarcelados erróneamente. Parece sincero en el paisaje de muchas y variadas injusticias sociales, incluyendo las relacionadas con la enfermedad mental.
- Poder en la proximidad. Stevenson advirtió contra intentar impactar la injusticia o las desigualdades desde lejos. Aprendemos y entendemos la experiencia de las comunidades marginadas cuando nos acercamos. Esto significa superar las barreras percibidas de distancia y desacuerdos y dar voz a quienes han vivido la experiencia. En el caso de Stevenson, esto significa conocer al acusado en el corredor de la muerte. En el caso de las enfermedades mentales, esta sabiduría se refleja en el compromiso de que las personas con una experiencia vivida de enfermedad mental sean parte de la conversación para mejorar los sistemas y servicios de salud mental. En el caso de los esfuerzos globales de salud mental, esto significa garantizar verdaderas asociaciones y honrar a los expertos locales en todos los esfuerzos para aumentar la comprensión y la capacidad de construir. Dos refranes sobre la salud mental a este respecto son “nada sobre nosotros sin nosotros” y “global es local”.
- Cambiar la narrativa. El miedo y la ira se sientan en la base de la historia principal que ha alimentado la inequidad racial reflejada en las tasas de encarcelamiento de los Estados Unidos. A pesar de que los afroamericanos representan solo el 12 por ciento de la población de los Estados Unidos, conforman casi el 40 por ciento de los reclusos del país. De manera similar, el temor y la ignorancia han alimentado la falla interminable del movimiento comunitario de salud mental desde la década de 1960. Al no entender y tener miedo de las personas con enfermedades mentales, las comunidades se involucran en todo tipo de estrategias NIMBY para bloquear los intentos de integrar a las personas con enfermedades mentales en nuestras comunidades. Estas injusticias sociales dirigidas a quienes no entendemos son producto del miedo, la ira y la ignorancia. Necesitamos acercarnos, y tenemos que cambiar esta narrativa.
- Mantener la esperanza. Los problemas sociales como la esclavitud, el encarcelamiento masivo y las enfermedades mentales pueden abrumarnos. Los problemas parecen demasiado grandes y complejos y demasiado arraigados para que la persona promedio tenga impacto. Ya sea el racismo del encarcelamiento en los Estados Unidos o los prejuicios e ignorancia relacionados con la enfermedad mental que deja a las personas sin tratamiento y abandonadas, al acercarse y cambiar la narrativa, es posible comprender y hacer justicia. Como Havel articuló compasivamente, la esperanza es “una orientación del espíritu”. Es la esperanza que nos da la fuerza y la convicción de vivir y explorar y sanar, incluso en circunstancias que parecen más desesperantes. Stevenson da un paso más para decir que la desesperanza es enemiga de la justicia. Estos sentimientos resuenan completamente para mí ya sea que hablemos de la injusticia impulsada por la raza o la enfermedad mental.
- Hacer cosas que son inconvenientes e incómodas. Tenemos que entender que el statu quo tiene sus seguidores. Intencional o inadvertidamente, estos defensores del statu quo son los que menosprecian a cualquiera que quiera hacer un cambio real. Le dirán todas las razones por las cuales su idea es escandalosa, le dirán por qué es probable que falle y tendrán muy buenos argumentos, pero si los cambios que intenta usted lograr fuesen fáciles, ya se habrían realizado. Hacer cambios reales requiere inconvenientes e incomodidades junto con acercarse, cambiar la narrativa y mantener la esperanza incluso cuando las probabilidades están en su contra.
- Donde el encarcelamiento y la enfermedad mental se cruzan. En el nivel conceptual, los cuatro principios de Stevenson se aplican a todas las estrategias destinadas a lograr una mayor justicia social. En el caso de una enfermedad mental, la superposición se mueve aún más cerca. De la misma manera que el racismo ha alimentado las crecientes tasas de encarcelamiento de los hombres negros y marrones, los prejuicios y la ignorancia sobre las enfermedades mentales han significado que, entre los que están encarcelados, el 25 por ciento tenga una enfermedad mental grave.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD es profesora de Psicología y directora del Programa Global de Salud Mental en el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia. Para obtener más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.