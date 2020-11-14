- English
- Español
Joy in the “Unsticking”
By Sherry Mazzocchi
During a pandemic, one of the worst things people can do is gather together in a large group and sing.
“That is a core of what we do,” said Eli Yamin, founder of Jazz Power Initiative. The nonprofit organization teaches jazz music and singing skills to young people.
Like so many other educational programs, Jazz Power Initiative transitioned from in person classes to online instruction.
And it’s been working thus far.
Now that lessons are just a couple of computer clicks away, attendance is way up. Students tend to be more focused because it’s just a screen and the teacher. Children are singing and dancing in their living rooms and bedrooms.
‘We’re happy to be able to connect with each other online. The teachers are so exuberant and passionate that their spirits burst from the screen,” Yamin said. “The kids are matching the enthusiasm of the teachers and really identifying with the music in a wonderful way.”
These days Yamin is a student as well as a teacher. He is preparing for a Doctor of Musical Arts Degree at Stony Brook University. Part of his studies includes a November 20th online solo piano concert featuring the work of Thelonious Monk, Scott Joplin, Charles Mingus, J. Rosamund Johnson and his own compositions.
When he asked if the concert could also be a fundraiser for Jazz Power Initiative, Stony Brook said yes.
“These things go hand in hand,” he said. “One of the biggest reasons why I went to do the doctorate is to try to advance opportunities with the children that I work with.”
When he earned his undergraduate degree at Rutgers University 30 years ago, the classes weren’t musically integrated. Students took classes in either jazz or classical music. “I’m surprised as I have entered academia again that we really haven’t moved the needle too far from where we were 30 years ago,” he said. “I think it really important for us to look at jazz music as music, and put it right next to Beethoven, Mozart and all of the great music of the world.”
Yamin said campus discussions about Black Lives Matter have recently begun to influence some of the ways music is taught. When he suggested that classes on the tonality of Beethoven and Duke Ellington be taught together instead of separately, the teacher complied with the request.
When people start thinking about classical music at the same time as jazz, Yamin said the results are “amazingly freeing.”
“When you are not separating, you can look at what these two gentlemen do with form and what they do with rhythm and melody and how they organize the music. You’re actually hearing some great similarities and some very interesting differences. It’s wonderfully freeing to break down some of these walls that have been set up for so long.”
This kind of approach allows people to take ideas from Beethoven and combine them with, say, ragtime pianist and jazz pioneer James D. Johnson. “You never run out of ideas. I think that is what this time is about,” he said. “How we can get unstuck.”
The experienced performer is branching out in his own work.
At his upcoming concert, he will perform his version of Beethovan’s Adagio Cantabile (Pathétique op 13).
“This is a first for me and I look forward to seeing how it goes.”
Eli Yamin’s concert will be performed via Zoom on November 20th between 5 and 6 p.m. There is a suggested $10 donation.
For more information, please visit jazzpower.org.
Alegría en “soltar”
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Durante una pandemia, una de las peores cosas que puede hacer la gente es reunirse en un grupo grande y cantar.
“Ese es el núcleo de lo que hacemos”, dijo Eli Yamin, fundador de Jazz Power Initiative. La organización sin fines de lucro enseña música jazz y habilidades para el canto a los jóvenes.
Como muchos otros programas educativos, Jazz Power Initiative pasó de las clases presenciales a la instrucción en línea.
Y ha estado funcionando hasta ahora.
Ahora que las lecciones están a solo un par de clics de la computadora, la asistencia ha aumentado. Los estudiantes tienden a estar más concentrados porque es solo una pantalla y el maestro. Los niños cantan y bailan en sus salas de estar y dormitorios.
“Estamos felices de poder conectarnos entre nosotros en línea. Los profesores son tan exuberantes y apasionados que sus espíritus estallan en la pantalla”, dijo Yamin. “Los niños están igualando el entusiasmo de los maestros y realmente identificándose con la música de una manera maravillosa”.
En estos días, Yamin es tanto estudiante como profesor. Se está preparando para un Doctorado en Artes Musicales en la Universidad Stony Brook. Parte de sus estudios incluye un concierto de piano como solista en línea el 20 de noviembre con la obra de Thelonious Monk, Scott Joplin, Charles Mingus, J. Rosamund Johnson y sus propias composiciones.
Cuando preguntó si el concierto también podría ser una recaudación de fondos para Jazz Power Initiative, Stony Brook dijo que sí.
“Estas cosas van de la mano”, dijo. “Una de las principales razones por las que fui a hacer el doctorado es para tratar de aprovechar las oportunidades con los niños con los que trabajo”.
Cuando obtuvo su licenciatura en la Universidad Rutgers hace 30 años, las clases no estaban integradas musicalmente. Los estudiantes tomaban clases de jazz o música clásica. “Estoy sorprendido de haber reingresado a la academia y de que realmente no hayamos movido la aguja demasiado lejos de donde estábamos hace 30 años”, dijo. “Creo que es muy importante para nosotros considerar la música jazz como música y ponerla junto a Beethoven, Mozart y toda la gran música del mundo”.
Yamin dijo que las discusiones en el campus sobre Black Lives Matter han comenzado recientemente a influir en algunas de las formas en que se enseña la música. Cuando sugirió que las clases sobre la tonalidad de Beethoven y Duke Ellington se impartieran juntas en lugar de por separado, el maestro cumplió con la petición.
Cuando la gente empieza a pensar en la música clásica al mismo tiempo que en el jazz, Yamin dijo que los resultados son “asombrosamente liberadores”.
“Cuando no separas, puedes mirar lo que hacen estos dos caballeros con la forma y lo que hacen con el ritmo y la melodía y cómo organizan la música. De hecho, estás escuchando grandes similitudes y algunas diferencias muy interesantes. Es maravillosamente liberador derribar algunos de estos muros que se han levantado durante tanto tiempo”.
Este tipo de enfoque permite a la gente tomar ideas de Beethoven y combinarlas con, digamos, el pianista del ragtime y pionero del jazz James D. Johnson. “Nunca te quedas sin ideas. Creo que de eso se trata esta vez”, dijo. “Cómo podemos soltar”.
El experimentado intérprete se está diversificando en su propia obra.
En su próximo concierto interpretará su versión del Adagio Cantabile de Beethoven (Pathétique op 13).
“Esta es la primera vez para mí y espero ver cómo va”.
El concierto de Eli Yamin se realizará a través de Zoom el 20 de noviembre entre las 5 y las 6 p.m. Se sugiere una donación de $10 dólares.
Para más información, por favor visite jazzpower.org.