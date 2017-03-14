They become lovers. What happens to the survivor when one is ripped to pieces? Find out at the Second Annual Inwood Film Festival. Designed to showcase and promote the Inwood community through film, the festival, which will include the aforementioned saga courtesy of filmmaker Whit K. Lee (his film is Leaves), will be held on March 17 and 18 at the Campbell Sports Center at Columbia University’s Baker Athletics Complex. This year’s event features 22 films made in Inwood or by filmmakers who reside in the neighborhood. Films will be exhibited in six categories, including feature films, documentaries, student films, long shorts and short shorts. A special category highlighting films that capture the spirit and cultural essence of Inwood will also be included. At the conclusion of the festival, awards will be presented for each category. The festival is the brainchild of three Inwood residents ― Todd Cerveris, Jason Minter and Aaron Simms ― who desired to bring more media options to their home neighborhood. “It’s a love letter to Inwood,” said Simms when the festival was first announced. All three men have an entertainment background ― Cerveris is an actor, Minter worked on HBO’s The Sopranos prior to running popular local eatery Indian Road Café, and Simms worked with the Inwood Shakespeare Festival. The festival again offers a wide swath of cinematic fare. Films to be screened include Buhoneros from Dominican director Carla Franchesca, which focuses on local street vendors such as Pastora, who sells underwear garments, and Brad, who hawks used books. For decades, they have carved out a living on the streets, though a city cap has led them to operate on the margins sans official vendor licenses. In Eggs and Soldiers, director Imelda O’Reilly trains her lens on the challenges faced by an Irish single father who forgets the tree on Christmas Eve, and those of his sons Ned and Marco as they seek to remake their holiday. The inaugural festival in 2016 displayed 24 films to more than 600 attendees at five sold-out screenings. Several of those films went on to be selected for national and international film festivals. For this year’s event, single tickets are available for each individual program for $15. A Festival Pass, which allows unlimited admissions to all programs, is available for $40. The Inwood Film Festival will be held on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 and the Campbell Sports Center, located at 218th Street and Broadway. For more information, visit www.inwoodartworks.nyc. To purchase tickets, go to http://bit.ly/2kNmdjn. Dos hojas de árbol se encuentran. Se convierten en amantes. ¿Qué le sucede a la sobreviviente cuando una es destrozada en pedazos? Descúbralo en el Segundo Festival de Cine Anual de Inwood. Diseñado para mostrar y promover la comunidad de Inwood a través del cine, el festival, que incluirá la citada saga cortesía del cineasta Whit K. Lee (su película es Leaves), se llevará a cabo el 17 y 18 de marzo en el Centro Deportivo Campbell, en el Complejo de Atletismo Baker de la Universidad Columbia. El evento de este año cuenta con 22 películas hechas en Inwood o por cineastas que residen en el barrio. Las películas se exhibirán en seis categorías, incluyendo largometrajes, documentales, películas estudiantiles, cortos largos y cortos cortos. También se incluirá una categoría especial que destaque las películas que capturen el espíritu y la esencia cultural de Inwood. Al final del festival, se entregarán premios para cada categoría. El festival es la creación de tres residentes de Inwood -Todd Cerveris, Jason Minter y Aaron Simms- quienes deseaban llevar más opciones de medios a su vecindario de origen. “Es una carta de amor a Inwood”, dijo Simms cuando el festival fue anunciado por primera vez. Los tres hombres tienen experiencia en el entretenimiento: Cerveris es un actor, Minter trabajó en The Sopranos de HBO antes de administrar el restaurante local Indian Road Café, y Simms trabajó con el Festival de Shakespeare de Inwood. El festival ofrece otra vez una amplia franja de opciones cinematográficas. Las películas que se proyectarán incluyen: Buhoneros de la directora dominicana Carla Franchesca, que se centra en los vendedores ambulantes locales como Pastora, quien vende prendas de ropa interior, y Brad, quien ofrece libros usados a domicilio. Durante décadas se han ganado la vida en las calles, aunque un límite de la ciudad los ha llevado a operar en los márgenes sin permisos oficiales de vendedores. En Eggs and Soldiers, la directora Imelda O’Reilly entrena su lente en los desafíos que enfrenta un padre soltero irlandés que olvida el árbol en la víspera de Navidad, y los de sus hijos, Ned y Marco, mientras buscan hacer una nueva versión del día festivo. El festival inaugural en 2016 mostró 24 películas a más de 600 asistentes en cinco proyecciones agotadas. Varias de esas películas fueron seleccionadas para festivales de cine nacionales e internacionales. Para el evento de este año, hay boletos personales disponibles para cada programa individual por $15 dólares. Un Festival Pass, que permite admisiones ilimitadas a todos los programas, está disponible por $40 dólares. El Festival de Cine de Inwood se llevará a cabo el viernes 17 y el sábado 18 de marzo en el Centro Deportivo Campbell, ubicado en la Calle 218 y Broadway. Para obtener más información, visite www.inwoodartworks.nyc. Para comprar boletos, vaya a http://bit.ly/2kNmdjn.
