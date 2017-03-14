Lights, camera… Inwood

Two tree leaves meet.

They become lovers.

What happens to the survivor when one is ripped to pieces?

Find out at the Second Annual Inwood Film Festival.

Designed to showcase and promote the Inwood community through film, the festival, which will include the aforementioned saga courtesy of filmmaker Whit K. Lee (his film is Leaves), will be held on March 17 and 18 at the Campbell Sports Center at Columbia University’s Baker Athletics Complex.

This year’s event features 22 films made in Inwood or by filmmakers who reside in the neighborhood.

Films will be exhibited in six categories, including feature films, documentaries, student films, long shorts and short shorts. A special category highlighting films that capture the spirit and cultural essence of Inwood will also be included.

At the conclusion of the festival, awards will be presented for each category.

The festival is the brainchild of three Inwood residents ― Todd Cerveris, Jason Minter and Aaron Simms ― who desired to bring more media options to their home neighborhood.

“It’s a love letter to Inwood,” said Simms when the festival was first announced.

All three men have an entertainment background ― Cerveris is an actor, Minter worked on HBO’s The Sopranos prior to running popular local eatery Indian Road Café, and Simms worked with the Inwood Shakespeare Festival.

The festival again offers a wide swath of cinematic fare.

Films to be screened include Buhoneros from Dominican director Carla Franchesca, which focuses on local street vendors such as Pastora, who sells underwear garments, and Brad, who hawks used books. For decades, they have carved out a living on the streets, though a city cap has led them to operate on the margins sans official vendor licenses. In Eggs and Soldiers, director Imelda O’Reilly trains her lens on the challenges faced by an Irish single father who forgets the tree on Christmas Eve, and those of his sons Ned and Marco as they seek to remake their holiday.

The inaugural festival in 2016 displayed 24 films to more than 600 attendees at five sold-out screenings. Several of those films went on to be selected for national and international film festivals.

For this year’s event, single tickets are available for each individual program for $15. A Festival Pass, which allows unlimited admissions to all programs, is available for $40.

The Inwood Film Festival will be held on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 and the Campbell Sports Center, located at 218th Street and Broadway.

For more information, visit www.inwoodartworks.nyc.

To purchase tickets, go to http://bit.ly/2kNmdjn.