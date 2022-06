Board votes to boost rents

By Gregg McQueen

Rents are rocketing up.

New York City’s Rent Guidelines Board (RGB) has voted to increase rents on the city’s rent-stabilized units.

In a 5-4 vote on Tuesday evening, the board approved a 3.25 percent increase on one-year leases, and a 5 percent increase for two-year leases – the largest rent hike by RGB since 2013.

There are approximately 1 million rent-stabilized units citywide, housing more than 2 million tenants.

The increases will affect leases signed between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept. 30, 2023.

Tenant advocates were quick to condemn the RGB after its vote.

“Shame on you! There are 200,000+ open eviction cases and #RGB wants to add even more! If the rents rise at all, over 350,000 low-income tenants will be at risk of displacement,” Community Action for Safe Apartments (CASA) said on Twitter.

The RGB, whose members are appointed by the Mayor, holds public hearings and votes each year on rent increases.

While the rent hikes are the largest approved in nearly a decade, the margins are lower than what the board had previously considered. Prior to the final vote, the RGB had mulled anywhere from a 2 to 4 percent increase on one-year leases, and a 4 to 6 percent hike for two-year leases. And in board meetings leading up to a preliminary vote on May 5, increases of up to 9 percent were proposed by RGB members.

In 2020, the board voted to freeze regulated rents completely for one year due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayor Eric Adams, who had lobbied the RGB to minimize the increases due to tenant hardships, said the higher rents would “unfortunately be a burden to tenants at this difficult time.”

However, he also noted that many landlords are also struggling financially due to the pandemic.

“At the same time, small landlords are at risk of bankruptcy because of years of no increases at all, putting building owners of modest means at risk while threatening the quality of life for tenants who deserve to live in well-maintained, modern buildings,” Adams said in a statement.

“This system is broken, and we cannot pit landlords against tenants as winners and losers every year,” he said.

Adriene Holder, Chief Attorney of the Civil Practice at The Legal Aid Society, released a statement calling the RGB vote “shameful.”

“Many families will suffer as a result,” said Holder, who condemned the board for failing to heed the pleas of tenants, whom she said are “barely scraping by, disproportionately affected financially by the pandemic and paying exorbitant costs for groceries, medical care and other essential needs.”

“So many New Yorkers will now become just another statistic, adding to the burgeoning local homeless population, and those Board members who voted for this increase must recognize that this unacceptable reality will play out in the days, weeks and months ahead,” she added.

City Council Housing Committee Chair Pierina Sánchez said the regulated rent hikes will “destabiliz[e] our communities,” due to financial hardships brought on by the pandemic.

“I condemn the rent increases voted in tonight as they ignore wholesale the plight that low-income New Yorkers are facing,” said Sánchez. “Yet again, the pain of our communities has fallen on disconnected and wealthy interests who put profit over people.”

“At a moment when New Yorkers – tenants and landlords alike – are being squeezed by rising prices and with the threat of economic downturn on the horizon, the Rent Guidelines Board failed in its duty to balance rising costs for property owners with tenants’ ability to afford rent,” said City Comptroller Brad Lander.

In April, Lander had suggested that the increases on regulated rents would not need to exceed a 2.7 percent increase for one-year leases and 4.3 percent for two-year deals, based on the RGB’s own methodology for assessing cost increases facing building owners.

The rent hike is the greatest increase since 2013.

“By hiking rents far higher than a realistic assessment of costs, the Board is capitulating to property owners – with dire consequences for the approximately 2.4 million rent regulated tenants who will be hard pressed to afford their homes,” Lander said.

Landlord groups were also left dissatisfied with the RGB vote.

The Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP), an association of owners and managers of rent-stabilized properties, criticized the increase as being too low.

“The data is clear. The adjustment approved by the RGB today will not put a penny of profit in the pockets of small property owners,” said CHIP Executive Director Jay Martin. “The RGB has simply taken steps to limit their losses for the next year.”

“With a 3.25 percent increase for one-year leases, the RGB has acknowledged the alarming trends occurring in the aging housing stock,” the Rent Stabilization Association (RSA) said in a statement. “This is a step in the right direction, but as many RGB members stated this evening, it’s due time for lawmakers to do more for owners and tenants.”