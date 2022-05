“We want to be here”

NMIC, DoorDash team up uptown

By Gregg McQueen

Resources were provided to food delivery workers and local residents.

Food delivery workers made a recent dash to Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC) headquarters.

NMIC partnered with DoorDash, an online food delivery service, to distribute home Covid test kits and personal protective equipment on April 29.

“Our delivery workers are on the front lines,” said Ivan García, Senior Manager of Public Engagement at DoorDash. “We want them to have access to home Covid tests. We reached out to our workers and let them know about our giveaway.”

DoorDash also gave out reflective gear for bike delivery workers and free phone mounts, García said.

In addition, the company provided 300 gift cards to NMIC clients to use on DoorDash deliveries.

“Hopefully, it will provide some help to those finding it difficult to buy food,” García said of the cards, part of the DoorDash Community Credits program that furnishes gift certificates to nonprofits.

“Our workers are on the front lines,” said Ivan García, Senior Manager of Public Engagement at DoorDash.

The DoorDash gift cards will be circulated to young uptown residents enrolled in NMIC’s Train & Earn and YouthBuild programs.

YouthBuild is a five-month paid opportunity that helps unemployed, out-of-school young people acquire their high school equivalency diploma and earn employment skills, while Train & Earn is a six-week vocational training program that includes paid internships and job placement assistance.

“Both give you training that you need and referrals to different supportive services,” said Caitly Reynoso, a Train & Earn Academic Counselor with NMIC.

Home Covid-19 tests were distributed.

“People come in for professional or academic needs, but they leave with a wealth of many more resources,” she said.

Reynoso, a native Washington Heights, began working with NMIC last year as a food pantry volunteer.

“Being from this neighborhood, I wanted an opportunity to serve others, seeing what this area went through with Covid,” she remarked. “It’s very fulfilling to be able to pour some of myself back into the community.”

The DoorDash giveaway was held in conjunction with NMIC’s food pantry, which is hosted once a month outside its Wadsworth Avenue headquarters to help local residents struggling with food insecurity.

“It’s very fulfilling,” said NMIC Academic Counselor Caitly Reynoso, of the nonprofit’s work.

With help from the West Side Campaign Against Hunger, NMIC provides free food to over 200 families each month.

“As much as people like to think Covid is over, we know it’s not,” said NMIC Executive Director María Lizardo. “In our community, there’s still a strong need for food. We want to be here for the community.”

For more information, please visit nmic.org.