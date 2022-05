Women and Black adults have longer ER waits: report

Women waited longer to be evaluated for chest pain in the emergency room, according to a new study.

Women waited longer to be evaluated for chest pain in the emergency room (ER) and received a less thorough evaluation for a possible heart attack than men in the same age range, according to a new report in the Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA).

Similarly, Black adults with chest pain waited longer before being seen in the ER than white adults with chest pain, the report said.

“Chest pain is the most common symptom of heart attack in adults of all ages. Despite a decline in the number of overall heart attacks, this number is rising among young adults. Young women and young Black adults have poorer outcomes after a heart attack compared to men and white adults,” said Darcy Banco, M.D., M.P.H., lead author of the study and Chief Resident for Safety and Quality in the Department of Medicine at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

“Whether or not the differences in chest pain evaluation directly translate into differences in outcomes, they represent a difference in the care individuals receive based on their race or sex, and that is important for us to know,” Banco said.

In the study, researchers analyzed a nationally representative sample of more than 4,000 patient records, representing more than 29 million ER visits among adults aged 18 to 55 years old seen in an ER for chest pain between 2014 and 2018.

The data indicated Black adults with chest pain also waited longer before being seen in the ER.

The data was collected by the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey, a routine and standardized survey of emergency departments across the U.S. focused on understanding why people go to the ER and the care received in the ER.

Records were included in the analysis if chest or heart pain were listed as reasons for the ER visit.

The researchers found:

Women waited almost 11 minutes longer to be seen by a health care professional compared to men (48 minutes vs. 37 minutes, respectively).

Women were less likely to have an electrocardiogram (measures electrical activity of the heart) than men (74.2% vs. 78.8%, respectively).

Compared with white women, women of any other race or ethnicity waited 15 minutes longer for their initial evaluation (58 minutes vs. 43 minutes, respectively), while men of any other race or ethnicity waited 10 minutes longer than white men (44 minutes vs. 34 minutes, respectively).

Additionally, women were less likely to be admitted to the hospital than men.

“We anticipated we might see differences later on in care — such as calling in a specialist or admitting someone to the hospital — rather than in the early evaluation,” Banco said. “We were also surprised to find differences in wait time by race, as the rate of heart attack among Black adults versus white adults is similar.”

The study reported several limitations, researchers said, including: most adults with chest pain who are seen in the ER do not have a heart attack, and it was not possible to review the details of each encounter to understand the reasons for delays.

Additional research is needed to discover the underlying reasons for these delays and to find opportunities to improve care, researchers said.

To read the full study, visit www.ahajournals.org/journal/jaha.