Remembering Fausto Luna

Fausto Luna, 58, was a man of many pursuits.

Born in the Dominican Republic, he was a 20-year Washington Heights resident. He was a family man who worked long hours to provide for his loved ones.

On September 26, as he jumped in front of an oncoming A train, he became the seventh commercial driver to commit suicide this year. He was the third Dominican driver and the first Uber driver to do so.

Luna had worked for Uber since 2013. He had high ratings, worked a lot of overtime and owned his own car. He reportedly killed himself because of money problems.

In response, Uber Communications Manager Alix Anfang said, “We are devastated by this news and our deepest sympathies go to Mr. Luna’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

A spokesperson for New York Taxi Workers Alliance said, “Our hearts are with the loved ones of brother Fausto Luna.” The organization held a vigil this past weekend for Luna in front of the 175th Street A train stop where he died. Approximately two dozen people attended. Many spoke of the hardships drivers endure.

New York Taxi and Limousine (TLC) Commissioner Meera Joshi, attended also.

Joshi, who explained that she had been invited by Luna’s family, urged drivers to reach out to the city for help – whether in regards to economic incentivization or mental health support services. Though she was shouted down and left the vigil, TLC spokesperson Allan Fromberg urged all drivers to seek assistance as they saw fit.

Nonetheless, Bhairavi Desai, Executive Director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, had harsh words for the ride hailing industry and Uber in particular. “Every city needs to take a deeper look at what happens when you let Wall Street-backed corporations use billions of dollars in capital to Flock workers into a prison of poverty,” she said in a statement.

Uber’s estimated value is between $60 and $72 billion. It plans to go public sometime next year. The company also just initiated a joint venture with Toyota Motor Company, valued at $500 million, to work on self-driving cars.

According to a July report commissioned by TLC, approximately 85 percent of drivers who work for app-based vehicle-for-hire companies make less than the minimum wage. Forty percent of drivers qualify for Medicaid because their income is so low. At least 16 percent have no health insurance.

Luna is the first driver to take his life after the city passed legislation in August to limit the number of ride-hail vehicles and institute a minimum pay rate for drivers.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, make certain you do not leave the person alone; make certain to remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt; and call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800.273.TALK (8255) or take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.