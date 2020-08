Remote Reboot

KIPP kicks off with all-virtual learning

By Gregg McQueen

It was first day meets Wi-Fi.

KIPP Washington Heights Middle School, which serves grades four through eight, officially launched its fall semester this past Mon., Aug. 24.

“The kids were excited,” said Principal Danny Swersky. “They were excited to see their friends and their new teachers.”

But this year, students were sitting at their home computers, engaged in virtual discussions with their respective classes, instead of gathering at a school building.

Along with the rest of the KIPP NYC charter school network, which consists of 15 public schools in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Northern Manhattan, the Washington Heights Middle School will be holding all classes remotely until at least September 30.

The delay will allow more time for the city to implement safety protocols at public school buildings and ensure that facilities are inspected for properly functioning HVAC systems and adequate ventilation.

“We would love for our kids to be there in person. The decision to have September be all remote seemed like the best thing to do,” said Swersky, whose school is housed at 21 Jumel Place in a building with documented ventilation issues.

Citing a 2019 building inspection report that labeled the site’s HVAC system as defective, teachers have said that holding classes in the building would pose a health risk.

“It’s definitely a concern we have,” Swersky said. “The most important thing is keeping people safe and we’d prefer to return to the building when the system has been repaired.”

The middle school serves more than 460 students, all of whom are children of color.

In their opening week, KIPP students engaged in more social activities such as scavenger hunts and sharing stories with classmates.

“Everybody had a smile, everybody was engaged. It was high-energy, Swersky said. “After what kids have experienced in the past few months, it’s good to have them connected again.”

Though staffers at KIPP spent several weeks preparing for the first day of school, Swersky said those remote conferences do not have the same vibe.

“Teachers and staff have had frequent virtual meetings recently, but it’s not the same as having the kids there,” he remarked. “As educators, there’s something tangible that happens to the psyche and the soul when you get to interact with the students.”

Though KIPP typically begins its classes before September 1, Swersky said the ongoing pandemic created more reasons to bring kids back on August 24.

“We want to address socio-emotional concerns the students might have. They’ve been through a lot and we want to get them talking about how they feel,” he explained. “Relationship building, community building is important to us. And in addition to learning, we also want to have some fun.”

The late August kickoff allows KIPP staffers to work out any technology kinks before more serious academic activities commence after Labor Day, Swersky said.

“We’re also getting data on where kids are in their reading level or in math, so we can make sure that classes are properly tailored for them,” he said.

KIPP’s middle school focuses on the use of technology and individualized programs, and emphasizes character growth along with academic instruction.

The school’s butterfly logo is inspired by the Mirabal Sisters – four Dominican sisters who formed an underground movement to challenge the brutal dictatorship of Rafael Trujillo during the 1950’s.

Collectively nicknamed “The Butterflies,” the women fought to restore civil liberties to the Dominican Republic despite extreme odds. The school campus at Jumel Place is named the sisters.

The majority of KIPP Washington Heights Middle School students are of Dominican background, Swersky said.

The school employs three social workers, who joined with teachers to perform weekly check-ins on KIPP families since the start of the pandemic.

A food pantry operates at the school every Friday, and has provided thousands of meals since March.

“We are in partnership with your family. We provide a support structure,” Swersky remarked. “In the pandemic, our goal was to maintain that sense of family.”

In March, as students first switched to all-remote learning, KIPP furnished children with Chromebooks and worked with internet providers to ensure they Wi-Fi access at home.

“We want to try to remove any barriers — if teachers are able to teach because other student needs have been taken care of, then the system functions much more smoothly,” said Swersky.

KIPP also ran a series of focus groups to gauge how parents were feeling about a potential return to classroom instruction.

While Swersky is optimistic his students can return to a hybrid learning model after September, he acknowledged that it is premature to count on that due to evolving circumstances around COVID-19.

“I hope we will go back,” he said. “But it’s too soon to say for sure.”

“Even if we return to the building on certain days, there could be some families that would not,” he said. “Ultimately, they have to make a decision about the most valuable thing in their lives, which is their children.”

For more, please visit kippnyc.org.