Blue
Tristes
Blue
By Debralee Santos
Photos: Cristóbal Vivar
“You were just immediately drawn to him.”
Among the many accolades bestowed upon Alexis Martínez in recent days is a recognition of how engaging he was.
“Just one of those people you meet.”
“It was his smile.”
“He was so humble.”
Mourners of the fallen officer of the New York Police Department (NYPD) gathered on Sun., Aug. 6 in front of the 34th Precinct on Broadway in Washington Heights for a solemn vigil.
Martínez, a 26-year-old of Dominican descent, was fatally shot on Wed., Aug. 2 at his Soundview home by his father, who then is reported to have then turned the weapon on himself and died by suicide. His father is said to have struggled with mental health issues but was not known to be violent.
In a tweet, Mayor Eric Adams said, “On behalf of the city he served, I offer our deepest condolences to Officer Alexis Martinez’s family, loved ones, and brothers and sisters in the NYPD.”
Though Martínez, a five-year veteran of the force, was a member of the Bronx Narcotics Division since May 2023, he had spent his first four years at the 34th Precinct. An avid baseball player, he was a graduate of St. Raymond’s High School and John Jay College.
NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban offered his condolences, tweeting, “Our hearts are heavy as we honor our fallen brother. We stand by his family and fellow officers as they face this unspeakable loss. Please keep our officer and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”
Inspector Aneudy Castillo, the Commanding Officer of the 34th Precinct, struggled to speak during Sunday’s gathering, which was punctuated with solemn songs, remarks in English and Spanish from loved ones, and the release of white balloons.
“It was his charisma,” said a grieving Castillo.
Martínez had been involved as well with Beyond the Badge, an organization that seeks to “[break] the stigma of suicide and mental health issues for first responders.”
He personally messaged the group during the pandemic and struck up an active friendship that included playing in their baseball tournaments.
“For those that didn’t know him – he had a heart of gold, he was beyond respectful, appreciative, his smile would light up a room, always positive and full of life, always wanted to be more and do more to make a difference,” wrote the group on their Facebook page on August 3rd. “He always aligned himself with quality people, people of the same mindset who wanted to give back and make a difference.”
A viewing service will be held on Thurs., August 10th at R.G. Ortiz Funeral Home at 4425 Broadway, New York, NY 10040. Burial will follow in the Dominican Republic.
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please go to nycwell.cityofnewyork.us or call 1-888-NYC-WELL (1-888-692-9355) or text “WELL” to 65713
Tristes
Por Debralee Santos
Fotos: Cristóbal Vivar
“Te sentías inmediatamente atraído por él”.
Entre los muchos elogios que ha recibido Alexis Martínez en los últimos días está el reconocimiento de lo cautivador que era.
“Una de esas personas que conoces”.
“Era su sonrisa”.
“Era tan humano”.
Los asistentes a la vigilia del fallecido oficial del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD, por sus siglas en inglés) se reunieron el domingo 6 de agosto frente a la 34ª comisaría de Broadway, en Washington Heights.
Martínez, de 26 años y de ascendencia dominicana, recibió un disparo mortal el miércoles 2 de agosto en su casa de Soundview por parte de su padre, quien, según los informes, se apuntó con el arma y se suicidó. Se dice que su padre tenía problemas de salud mental, pero no era conocido por ser violento.
En un tuit, el alcalde Eric Adams dijo: “En nombre de la ciudad a la que sirvió, ofrezco nuestras más profundas condolencias a la familia del oficial Alexis Martínez, a sus seres queridos y a sus hermanos y hermanas del NYPD”.
Aunque Martínez, un veterano de cinco años de la fuerza, era miembro de la División de Narcóticos del Bronx desde mayo de 2023, había pasado sus primeros cuatro años en el Precinto 34. Ávido jugador de béisbol, se graduó de la preparatoria St. Raymond’s y del John Jay College.
Edward Caban, comisionado del NYPD, ofreció sus condolencias, tuiteando: “Nuestros corazones están afligidos en honor a nuestro hermano caído. Nos solidarizamos con su familia y sus compañeros de policía ante esta pérdida indescriptible. Por favor, tengan a nuestro oficial y a sus seres queridos en sus pensamientos y oraciones”.
El inspector Aneudy Castillo, oficial al mando de la comisaría 34, se esforzó por hablar durante la reunión del domingo, que estuvo salpicada de canciones solemnes, palabras en inglés y español de sus seres queridos y la liberación de globos blancos.
“Era su carisma”, dijo un afligido Castillo.
Martínez también colaboraba con Beyond the Badge, una organización que pretende “(acabar) con el estigma del suicidio y los problemas de salud mental de los socorristas”.
Se comunicó personalmente con el grupo durante la pandemia y entabló una activa amistad que incluía jugar en sus torneos de béisbol.
“Para quienes no lo conocieron: tenía un corazón de oro, era más que respetuoso, agradecido, su sonrisa iluminaba una habitación, siempre positivo y lleno de vida, siempre quería ser más y hacer más para marcar la diferencia”, escribió el grupo en su página de Facebook el 3 de agosto. “Siempre se rodeó de gente de calidad, gente con la misma mentalidad que quería retribuir y hacer una diferencia”.
El jueves 10 de agosto se celebrará un velatorio en la funeraria R.G. Ortiz, ubicada en el No. 4425 de Broadway, Nueva York, NY 10040. El entierro tendrá lugar en la República Dominicana.
Si usted o alguien que conoce tiene pensamientos suicidas, visite nycwell.cityofnewyork.us o llame al 1-888-NYC-WELL (1-888-692-9355) o envíe un mensaje de texto con la palabra “WELL” al 65713