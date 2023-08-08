Blue

By Debralee Santos

Photos: Cristóbal Vivar

“You were just immediately drawn to him.”

Among the many accolades bestowed upon Alexis Martínez in recent days is a recognition of how engaging he was.

“Just one of those people you meet.”

“It was his smile.”

“He was so humble.”

Mourners of the fallen officer of the New York Police Department (NYPD) gathered on Sun., Aug. 6 in front of the 34th Precinct on Broadway in Washington Heights for a solemn vigil.

Martínez, a 26-year-old of Dominican descent, was fatally shot on Wed., Aug. 2 at his Soundview home by his father, who then is reported to have then turned the weapon on himself and died by suicide. His father is said to have struggled with mental health issues but was not known to be violent.

In a tweet, Mayor Eric Adams said, “On behalf of the city he served, I offer our deepest condolences to Officer Alexis Martinez’s family, loved ones, and brothers and sisters in the NYPD.”

Though Martínez, a five-year veteran of the force, was a member of the Bronx Narcotics Division since May 2023, he had spent his first four years at the 34th Precinct. An avid baseball player, he was a graduate of St. Raymond’s High School and John Jay College.

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban offered his condolences, tweeting, “Our hearts are heavy as we honor our fallen brother. We stand by his family and fellow officers as they face this unspeakable loss. Please keep our officer and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

Inspector Aneudy Castillo, the Commanding Officer of the 34th Precinct, struggled to speak during Sunday’s gathering, which was punctuated with solemn songs, remarks in English and Spanish from loved ones, and the release of white balloons.

“It was his charisma,” said a grieving Castillo.

Martínez had been involved as well with Beyond the Badge, an organization that seeks to “[break] the stigma of suicide and mental health issues for first responders.”

He personally messaged the group during the pandemic and struck up an active friendship that included playing in their baseball tournaments.

“For those that didn’t know him – he had a heart of gold, he was beyond respectful, appreciative, his smile would light up a room, always positive and full of life, always wanted to be more and do more to make a difference,” wrote the group on their Facebook page on August 3rd. “He always aligned himself with quality people, people of the same mindset who wanted to give back and make a difference.”

A viewing service will be held on Thurs., August 10th at R.G. Ortiz Funeral Home at 4425 Broadway, New York, NY 10040. Burial will follow in the Dominican Republic.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please go to nycwell.cityofnewyork.us or call 1-888-NYC-WELL (1-888-692-9355) or text “WELL” to 65713