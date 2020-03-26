Relief Rx

NYP establishes $10 million grant to aid local groups

It’s the community v. COVID-19.

A new grant program established by New York-Presbyterian Hospital (NYP) will award up to $10 million in grants to Northern Manhattan businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant program is designed to provide emergency cash assistance to businesses, non-profits and partnerships taking a financial hit or fighting for survival due to the virus.

“We must mobilize now, and do all we can, to help our businesses and community organizations during this trying time,” said Luis Miranda, who will chair the initiative’s Advisory Board. “The sooner we act, the sooner critical resources will actually reach and help those in greatest need.”

The fund is being administered in partnership with the Hispanic Federation (HF), which will serve as fiscal conduit.

“We know that if these businesses don’t get aid very quickly, they will close and will probably close for good,” said HF President Frankie Miranda (no relation).

Emergency relief funds totaling up to $2 million will be disbursed within the next 30-90 days.

Eligible businesses, non-profits and partnerships must be located within Community Board 12 and have no more than 100 employees.

Principals will need to provide documentation to support how COVID-19 has negatively impacted their business. The program is open to any type of business.

“The grant can be used to cover salaries, emergency supplies, whatever the most pressing need is for the business to continue,” said Frankie, who noted that the Federation has helped lead relief efforts in Puerto Rico. “We need to do something efficient and quick and make sure it gets to those who need it most.”

Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who has been involved in the grant’s early planning stages, called Northern Manhattan a “mecca of mom and pop stores and small businesses,” many of them owned by immigrants.

“They are big employers in the neighborhood,” said Espaillat. “This crisis can really take them out for good. This type of initiative will stop the hemorrhaging.”

Espaillat said the grant program could serve as a model for other public-private endeavors to help those affected by the pandemic.

“I call on other institutions to do the same thing for their local communities,” he stated.

Frankie said that he expects that hundreds of applications for the grant program.

“I think it will allow them to survive this crisis, but it’s also about hope. There’s such a lack of hope right now among business owners and workers in the city,” he said. “Some people feel like they will be left behind by any type of federal assistance or state assistance. With these grants, local businesses will feel like someone cares about them.”

For more information, please visit hispanicfederation.org/nomafund.