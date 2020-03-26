- English
- Español
Relief Rx
NYP establishes $10 million grant to aid local groups
It’s the community v. COVID-19.
A new grant program established by New York-Presbyterian Hospital (NYP) will award up to $10 million in grants to Northern Manhattan businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
The grant program is designed to provide emergency cash assistance to businesses, non-profits and partnerships taking a financial hit or fighting for survival due to the virus.
“We must mobilize now, and do all we can, to help our businesses and community organizations during this trying time,” said Luis Miranda, who will chair the initiative’s Advisory Board. “The sooner we act, the sooner critical resources will actually reach and help those in greatest need.”
The fund is being administered in partnership with the Hispanic Federation (HF), which will serve as fiscal conduit.
“We know that if these businesses don’t get aid very quickly, they will close and will probably close for good,” said HF President Frankie Miranda (no relation).
Emergency relief funds totaling up to $2 million will be disbursed within the next 30-90 days.
Eligible businesses, non-profits and partnerships must be located within Community Board 12 and have no more than 100 employees.
Principals will need to provide documentation to support how COVID-19 has negatively impacted their business. The program is open to any type of business.
“The grant can be used to cover salaries, emergency supplies, whatever the most pressing need is for the business to continue,” said Frankie, who noted that the Federation has helped lead relief efforts in Puerto Rico. “We need to do something efficient and quick and make sure it gets to those who need it most.”
Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who has been involved in the grant’s early planning stages, called Northern Manhattan a “mecca of mom and pop stores and small businesses,” many of them owned by immigrants.
“They are big employers in the neighborhood,” said Espaillat. “This crisis can really take them out for good. This type of initiative will stop the hemorrhaging.”
Espaillat said the grant program could serve as a model for other public-private endeavors to help those affected by the pandemic.
“I call on other institutions to do the same thing for their local communities,” he stated.
Frankie said that he expects that hundreds of applications for the grant program.
“I think it will allow them to survive this crisis, but it’s also about hope. There’s such a lack of hope right now among business owners and workers in the city,” he said. “Some people feel like they will be left behind by any type of federal assistance or state assistance. With these grants, local businesses will feel like someone cares about them.”
For more information, please visit hispanicfederation.org/nomafund.
Prescripción de alivio
NYP crea una subvención de $10 millones de dólares
Es la comunidad vs. el COVID-19.
Un nuevo programa de subvenciones creado por el Hospital New York-Presbyterian (NYP, por sus siglas en inglés) otorgará hasta $10 millones de dólares en subvenciones a negocios del norte de Manhattan afectados por la pandemia de coronavirus.
El programa de subvenciones está diseñado para proporcionar asistencia de emergencia en efectivo a negocios, organizaciones sin fines de lucro y asociaciones que sufren un golpe financiero o luchan por la supervivencia debido al virus.
“Debemos movilizarnos ahora y hacer todo lo posible para ayudar a nuestros negocios y organizaciones comunitarias durante este momento difícil”, dijo Luis Miranda, quien presidirá el Consejo Asesor de la iniciativa. “Cuanto antes actuemos, antes llegarán los críticos recursos y ayudarán a los más necesitados”.
El fondo se administra en asociación con la Federación Hispana (HF, por sus siglas en inglés), que servirá como conducto fiscal.
“Sabemos que si estos negocios no reciben ayuda muy rápidamente, cerrarán y probablemente lo harán de forma definitiva”, dijo el presidente de la HF, Frankie Miranda (sin relación).
Los fondos de ayuda de emergencia por un total de hasta $2 millones de dólares serán entregados dentro de los próximos 30-90 días.
Las empresas, organizaciones sin fines de lucro y asociaciones elegibles deben ubicarse dentro de la Junta Comunitaria 12 y no tener más de 100 empleados.
Los empresarios y directores deberán proporcionar documentación para respaldar cómo el COVID-19 ha impactado negativamente su negocio. El programa está abierto a cualquier tipo de negocio.
“La subvención se puede utilizar para cubrir salarios, suministros de emergencia o cualquiera que sea la necesidad más apremiante para que el negocio continúe”, dijo Frankie, quien señaló que la Federación ha ayudado a liderar los esfuerzos de ayuda en Puerto Rico. “Necesitamos hacer algo eficiente y rápido y asegurarnos de que llegue a quienes más lo necesitan”.
El congresista Adriano Espaillat, quien ha estado involucrado en las primeras etapas de planificación de la subvención, llamó al norte de Manhattan una “meca de tiendas familiares y de pequeños negocios”, muchos de ellos propiedad de inmigrantes.
“Son grandes empleadores en el vecindario”, dijo Espaillat. “Esta crisis realmente puede eliminarlos para siempre. Este tipo de iniciativa detendrá la hemorragia”.
Espaillat dijo que el programa de subsidios podría servir como modelo para otros esfuerzos público-privados para ayudar a los afectados por la pandemia.
“Pido a otras instituciones hacer lo mismo por sus comunidades locales”, afirmó.
Frankie dijo que espera cientos de solicitudes para el programa de subvenciones.
“Creo que les permitirá sobrevivir a esta crisis, pero también se trata de esperanza. Hay tanta falta de esperanza en este momento entre los dueños de negocios y los trabajadores de la ciudad”, dijo. “Algunas personas sienten que serán olvidadas de cualquier tipo de asistencia federal o estatal. Con estas subvenciones, los negocios locales sentirán que alguien se preocupa por ellos”.
Para más información, por favor visite hispanicfederation.org/nomafund.