Carla’s Courage

From the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC)

Immigrants are the foundation of this country, and the backbone of our uptown community.

In honor of every immigrant who has persevered in the face of incredible challenges, we want to share a story that exemplifies how our legal team supports immigrants on their path to successful and secure lives.

When Carla* came to the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC) for a consultation in February of 2016, she was a young woman urgently in need of help to adjust her immigration status, which had been tied to her abusive husband and expired a few months prior.

“Carla’s life experience at such a young age was very moving,” said Jeannette Matos, the NMIC paralegal who worked on the case.

Just a few years earlier, Carla had been a teenager in the Dominican Republic and had fallen in love with an older man.

“Carla was 13 when she met him and married when she was 18, the legal age to marry without consent in the Dominican Republic. [It was] the only way she could with all the barriers her family sought to impose at her age,” added Jeannette. “Her family was totally against their relationship since they could see early on the controlling and manipulative ways of her spouse.”

Despite her family’s concern, Carla’s husband brought her to the U.S., where she qualified for conditional residency with her partner for two years.

During this time, Carla endured physical and mental abuse.

However, she feared leaving him could affect her status and make it more difficult to become a permanent resident.

In February of 2017, after long hours, affidavits, interviews and evidence gathering, NMIC’s legal team filed Carla’s petition to extend her conditional status while her application for permanent residency was processed. We received our first bit of good news when the extension was granted last year, and we were even more excited when Carla’s application was recently approved and she finally obtained her green card.

Nearly two years after her initial intake, we are proud to say that, with the help she received here at NMIC, Carla can start anew as a Lawful Permanent Resident.

Overwhelmed with emotions, she recently came to NMIC to pick up her card.

But the good news didn’t stop there; though she thought she’d have to wait five years to apply for naturalization, Carla learned that she will be eligible to become a naturalized U.S. citizen this year.

“This is not the woman I sat with two years ago lost and in despair. Today, I see a young woman full of courage and willingness to face any, and all, obstacles,” said Jeannette.

Carla will be returning to NMIC to submit her naturalization application in coming weeks.

*Name has been changed.

For more information, please visit www.nmic.org or call 212.822.8300.