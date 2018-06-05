- English
- Español
Carla’s Courage
From the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC)
Immigrants are the foundation of this country, and the backbone of our uptown community.
In honor of every immigrant who has persevered in the face of incredible challenges, we want to share a story that exemplifies how our legal team supports immigrants on their path to successful and secure lives.
When Carla* came to the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC) for a consultation in February of 2016, she was a young woman urgently in need of help to adjust her immigration status, which had been tied to her abusive husband and expired a few months prior.
“Carla’s life experience at such a young age was very moving,” said Jeannette Matos, the NMIC paralegal who worked on the case.
Just a few years earlier, Carla had been a teenager in the Dominican Republic and had fallen in love with an older man.
“Carla was 13 when she met him and married when she was 18, the legal age to marry without consent in the Dominican Republic. [It was] the only way she could with all the barriers her family sought to impose at her age,” added Jeannette. “Her family was totally against their relationship since they could see early on the controlling and manipulative ways of her spouse.”
Despite her family’s concern, Carla’s husband brought her to the U.S., where she qualified for conditional residency with her partner for two years.
During this time, Carla endured physical and mental abuse.
However, she feared leaving him could affect her status and make it more difficult to become a permanent resident.
In February of 2017, after long hours, affidavits, interviews and evidence gathering, NMIC’s legal team filed Carla’s petition to extend her conditional status while her application for permanent residency was processed. We received our first bit of good news when the extension was granted last year, and we were even more excited when Carla’s application was recently approved and she finally obtained her green card.
Nearly two years after her initial intake, we are proud to say that, with the help she received here at NMIC, Carla can start anew as a Lawful Permanent Resident.
Overwhelmed with emotions, she recently came to NMIC to pick up her card.
But the good news didn’t stop there; though she thought she’d have to wait five years to apply for naturalization, Carla learned that she will be eligible to become a naturalized U.S. citizen this year.
“This is not the woman I sat with two years ago lost and in despair. Today, I see a young woman full of courage and willingness to face any, and all, obstacles,” said Jeannette.
Carla will be returning to NMIC to submit her naturalization application in coming weeks.
*Name has been changed.
For more information, please visit www.nmic.org or call 212.822.8300.
La valentía de Carla
De la Corporación de Mejoramiento del Norte de Manhattan (NMIC)
Los inmigrantes son la base de este país y la columna vertebral de nuestra comunidad del norte del condado.
En honor a cada inmigrante que ha perseverado frente a desafíos increíbles, queremos compartir una historia que ejemplifica cómo nuestro equipo legal apoya a los inmigrantes en su camino hacia vidas exitosas y seguras.
Cuando Carla* llegó a la Corporación de Mejoramiento del Norte de Manhattan (NMIC, por sus siglas en inglés) para una consulta en febrero de 2016, era una mujer joven con necesidad urgente de ayuda para modificar su estatus migratorio -atado a su marido abusivo- y que había expirado unos meses antes .
“La experiencia de vida de Carla a una edad tan joven fue muy conmovedora”, dijo Jeannette Matos, la asistente legal de NMIC que trabajó en el caso.
Pocos años antes, Carla era una adolescente en la República Dominicana que se había enamorado de un hombre mayor.
“Carla tenía 13 años cuando lo conoció y se casó cuando tenía 18 años, la edad legal para casarse sin consentimiento en la República Dominicana. [Era] la única forma en que podía hacerlo con todas las barreras que su familia intentaba imponer a su edad”, agregó Jeannette. “Su familia estaba totalmente en contra de su relación, ya que podían ver desde el principio las formas de control y manipulación de su cónyuge”.
A pesar de la preocupación de su familia, el esposo de Carla la trajo a los Estados Unidos, donde calificó para la residencia condicional con su pareja durante dos años.
Durante este tiempo, Carla soportó abuso físico y mental.
Sin embargo, temía que abandonarlo pudiera afectar su estatus y dificultar la posibilidad de convertirse en residente permanente.
En febrero de 2017, después de largas horas, declaraciones juradas, entrevistas y recolección de evidencia, el equipo legal de NMIC archivó la petición de Carla para extender su estatus condicional mientras se procesaba su solicitud de residencia permanente. Recibimos nuestras primeras buenas noticias cuando se otorgó la extensión el año pasado y estábamos aún más emocionados cuando la solicitud de Carla fue aprobada recientemente y finalmente obtuvo su tarjeta verde.
Casi dos años después de su admisión inicial, nos enorgullece decir que, con la ayuda que recibió aquí en NMIC, Carla puede comenzar nuevamente como Residente Permanente Legal.
Abrumada por las emociones, recientemente vino a NMIC para recoger su tarjeta.
Pero las buenas noticias no se detuvieron allí; aunque pensó que tendría que esperar 5 años para solicitar la naturalización, Carla se enteró de que será elegible para convertirse en ciudadana naturalizada de los Estados Unidos este año.
“Esta no es la mujer con la que estuve hace dos años, perdida y desesperada. Hoy, veo a una mujer joven llena de valentía y voluntad de enfrentar cualquier obstáculo”, dijo Jeannette.
Carla regresará a NMIC para presentar su solicitud de naturalización en las próximas semanas.
*Su nombre ha sido cambiado aquí.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.nmic.org o llame al 212.822.8300.