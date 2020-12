By Sherry Mazzocchi

One of President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign promises included naming a teacher as the next Secretary of Education. ‎

Several names immediately came up—including the New York-based Randi Weingarten, President of American Federation of Teachers and Lily Eskelsen García, former President of the National Education Association. But another area educator is also a contender.

Dr. Miguel Cardona is another name on Biden’s shortlist. Cardona’s parents are originally from Puerto Rico and he grew up in public housing in Meriden, Connecticut. He calls education, “the great equalizer.”

Cardona only spoke Spanish when he first entered school. After graduating from Central Connecticut State University, he started teaching fourth grade. Later in his career, he was named the 2012 Connecticut Association of Schools “National Distinguished Principal.” Since 2019, he has served the Connecticut Commissioner of the Department of Education, the first Latinx person to hold the position.

While Cardona definitely fits Biden’s teaching criteria, he also has extensive policy credentials. His doctoral dissertation, “Sharpening the Focus of Political Will to Address Achievement Disparities,” stemmed from his early years as a English Language Learner (ELL).

Both The Hispanic Federation and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus have endorsed Cardona. In a letter to Biden urging Cardona’s nomination. Frankie Miranda, president of the Hispanic Federation, wrote that the country faces a “critical moment” in public education.

“Over the last four years, the Department of Education has targeted teachers, struggling schools, and students of color with policies designed to undercut confidence and support for public education. The impact on Latino communities from this war on our schools has been devastating,” Miranda added.

Betsey DeVos has held the cabinet-level position for the past four years. DeVos, a long-time Republican campaign donor championed for-profit charter schools during her tenure. She also cut the Education Department’s budget and sought to roll back students’ civil rights legislation.

Cardona is seen by many as an antidote to DeVos’s destructive reign. He has called for a “holistic approach” that reflects the need not only for forward-thinking educational policy, but also one that addressed housing, health care access and poverty.

Not long after he became Connecticut’s Education Commissioner, he admitted, “There were times throughout my youth that I think people had lower expectations than they should have. It just made me hungrier.”