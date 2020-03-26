“We’re gonna find out”

Artists in a life of quarantine

By Sherry Mazzocchi

These are uncertain times and we don’t know what the future will bring.

We only have this moment. What we do with our time is important—whether it’s caring for others in a necessary job, trying to educate children while working from home, or focusing on that book we’ve always wanted to write. Or maybe we are just staying home, protecting everyone else by protecting ourselves. We’ve asked some of the most creative people who’ve graced these pages in the past to share with us what they are doing and what they are thinking now – and what they think might be ahead.

Carlos Jesús Martínez Domínguez has a full house. His wife is working from home, his daughter is home from school, and his mother, who was between trips, is staying with him too. His obsessive-compulsive tendencies normally make him want to clean house. “It tricks me into thinking I’m productive,” he said. “And now it’s gotten to another level.”

His upcoming show, with printmaker Pepe Coronado, at East Harlem’s P.S. 109 Art Space, is cancelled. He’s taken a hiatus from working on the show. “If there’s anyone making art, it’s my daughter,” he said. “She’s the one making watercolors.”

He says some of his other gigs are problematic. He’s a teaching artist at a men’s shelter, working in a room where clients pass through to go outside and smoke. “So the guys would be there, smoking cigarettes, and they would come back in, through the room where I’m working, and they’d all be hacking,” he said. “That was already making me a little uncomfortable. And they wanted us to go into work anyway.”

He’s re-considering past work with new priorities. “How important would it be arguing about the word Latino, Latina or Latinx in a world where we’re worried about being killed by a virus?” he said. Ultimately, he cares about discrepancies of resources and the degradation of the planet. “Where does that money go?” he asked. “And how is it spent?”

For more information, please visit feegz.wordpress.com.

Rosa Naparstek creates art from found objects. “I have a house full of objects, artifacts, toys to work with and play with, to make artwork,” she said. “I have very little distractions. What I’m doing is working and not feeling that I have to go out and do other things.” At the same time, Naparstek said what’s going on is deeply disturbing. “I’m trying to find a way to speak about this politically,” she said. “This is an incredible opportunity for the planet to understand, just like Bernie [Sanders] said, [that] we are as safe as the least insured. And the other thing is, if we don’t understand now that we are interconnected and that what affects one affects all of us, we never will. We are all one.”

For more, please visit artistsunite.ning.com/profile/RosaNaparstek.

Aaron Simms describes himself as a “do-er.” But like nearly everyone with a full plate, he’s had to put projects on hold. The founder of Inwood Artworks, Simms had to delay this year’s Inwood Film Festival. He said the festival will be held at some point in the future. “People have been incredibly kind and offering their support,” he said.

Sitting in his corner office, also known as his bedroom, he’s working on the Summer Film Works Alfresco. It’s held in Inwood Hill Park, yet the Parks Department has yet to confirm any future dates. “They are a small office and they probably have their hands full,” he said. “We are determined to have it at some point.”

His day job, general manager for the York Theatre Company, is also on pause. They were just about to go into production of the musical Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood. “We’re not cancelling anything. It’s just postponed.”

Simms said it’s important for everyone to keep creating art. He hasn’t stopped planning future uptown programs and has announcements in the pipeline. He wants to invent new ways of bring community together in a time of social distancing. “We need to keep encouraging people not to fall into despair or depression or anything. Let’s keep creating.”

For more information, please visit inwoodartworks.nyc.

Director Melissa Moschitto was all set for the opening of Up Theater Company’s latest production, A Barn Play, when it was postponed. Now the production team is trying to figure out how to reschedule. “We’re just taking it day by day right now,” she said. Her days are spent with her two children. “All of a sudden, overnight everything has changed,” said Moschitto, who marvels at the resilience of her children. Sebastian, age 5, wakes early, gets dressed and says, “It’s time to start school,” she said. “He runs a tight ship.” Lila, in second grade, watches math videos, and takes online tests. They learn about historical figures, such as Mary Seacole, a nurse who tended soldiers during the Crimean War. Then they FaceTime their friends for fun and exercise.

About 14 years ago, Moschitto’s own theater company, The Anthropologists, started with physical training sessions. “It was all about getting artists in the rehearsal studio at the same time, doing physical work that requires close contact,” she said. Now meetings are all online. “It’s going to be a lot of individual work, but hopefully giving people tools for how to move their bodies for storytelling physically.” She envisions everyone in an onscreen performance—where they can be together while not occupying the same physical space. “We’re going to host our first ever virtual physical theater. So I’m both scared and excited about that. Does that work? We’re gonna find out.”

For more information, please visit theanthropologists.org.

Felipe Galindo Feggo is probably best known for his New Yorker cartoons. Cartoonists typically find a lot of source material from the news. But lately, it’s hard to come up with something funny. “You don’t want to make fun of the situation,” he said. “But at the same time, you have to come up with something positive or reflective.” He compares our current situation to right after 9/11. “Everybody was in shock. Everybody thought, ‘Should I laugh or should I not laugh? Should I make something funny or not?’” he said. “I’m walking a fine line.”

The classes he teaches are cancelled for the time being. He doesn’t have the option of holding them online. “I work with children doing murals,” he said. “So I need to be with them.” Feggo said the checks the government intends to mail are unlikely to make much of a dent in the economic downturn headed our way. “It’s like a moratorium for everybody,” he said. “We are in uncharted waters and we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

For more information, please visit felipegalindo.com.

Melissa Riker’s dance company, Kinesis Project, was working on a large outdoor piece called Breathing with Strangers. Its underlying themes are the boundaries of tightness and proximity between strangers. “It’s about what it is to experience kindness and what it is to see people who are different and how kindness can stay open.” Riker’s inspiration came from subway rides. “I’m fascinated by the way we are together on the subway,” she said. “As someone who lives in Inwood, I’m on the subway a lot.”

The performance, scheduled for July, is supposed to take place in Riverside Park, where the audience follows the dancers for about 10 blocks. Riker is re-thinking what it means for performers and audiences to share space. “I’m trying to stay open to what the possibilities are and how it feels,” she said. “Even in these larger places, we lead people in a very close and intimate way. Even though it takes up so much space, it’s quite an intimate performance.” July seems far away, and the future is still uncertain. “I’m going back into it, and imagining how we can create the feeling of having been part of something, or having shared something with someone that they didn’t know,” she said. “How can those things occur in a place that still makes people feel comfortable?”

For more information, please visit kinesisproject.com.

Writer and artist Sandy Jiménez is feverishly working on a 30-year anthology of the World War 3 Illustrated comic book. Feverishly because he has a temperature, fatigue, and a scratchy throat. “I don’t have a telltale cough,” he said. “But I have everything else.” He’s re-doing the original black and white comics in watercolor so they can appear in color for the first time. ”It’s a couple of hundred pages of material.” Jiménez has been working at home for months, even before the virus hit. There are a lot of upsides to being home. “There’s nothing like making your own coffee,” he said, “and preparing your own food. I believe that’s a luxury here in New York.”

Working at home has given him an extraordinary measure of control over life. “Just being able to determine exactly how my time is spent. There’s nobody telling me what to do. No one can expect me to be anywhere because I can’t leave.” He believes this time is a gift. “When this over—and it will end—we’re going to go right back to that grind. There’s not going to be a way to get off the hamster wheel.”

He marvels that the U.S. was so unprepared, even though we saw it unfolding in China first. People from Bill Gates to authors like Max Brooks in World War Z have long predicted how unprepared the world is for pandemics. “You know, we have generations of authors giving us the answers. And we’re doing it anyway. It’s just mind blowing.”

For more information, please visit vampyrotechnic.com.