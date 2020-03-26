- English
- Español
“We’re gonna find out”
Artists in a life of quarantine
By Sherry Mazzocchi
These are uncertain times and we don’t know what the future will bring.
We only have this moment. What we do with our time is important—whether it’s caring for others in a necessary job, trying to educate children while working from home, or focusing on that book we’ve always wanted to write. Or maybe we are just staying home, protecting everyone else by protecting ourselves. We’ve asked some of the most creative people who’ve graced these pages in the past to share with us what they are doing and what they are thinking now – and what they think might be ahead.
Carlos Jesús Martínez Domínguez has a full house. His wife is working from home, his daughter is home from school, and his mother, who was between trips, is staying with him too. His obsessive-compulsive tendencies normally make him want to clean house. “It tricks me into thinking I’m productive,” he said. “And now it’s gotten to another level.”
His upcoming show, with printmaker Pepe Coronado, at East Harlem’s P.S. 109 Art Space, is cancelled. He’s taken a hiatus from working on the show. “If there’s anyone making art, it’s my daughter,” he said. “She’s the one making watercolors.”
He says some of his other gigs are problematic. He’s a teaching artist at a men’s shelter, working in a room where clients pass through to go outside and smoke. “So the guys would be there, smoking cigarettes, and they would come back in, through the room where I’m working, and they’d all be hacking,” he said. “That was already making me a little uncomfortable. And they wanted us to go into work anyway.”
He’s re-considering past work with new priorities. “How important would it be arguing about the word Latino, Latina or Latinx in a world where we’re worried about being killed by a virus?” he said. Ultimately, he cares about discrepancies of resources and the degradation of the planet. “Where does that money go?” he asked. “And how is it spent?”
For more information, please visit feegz.wordpress.com.
Rosa Naparstek creates art from found objects. “I have a house full of objects, artifacts, toys to work with and play with, to make artwork,” she said. “I have very little distractions. What I’m doing is working and not feeling that I have to go out and do other things.” At the same time, Naparstek said what’s going on is deeply disturbing. “I’m trying to find a way to speak about this politically,” she said. “This is an incredible opportunity for the planet to understand, just like Bernie [Sanders] said, [that] we are as safe as the least insured. And the other thing is, if we don’t understand now that we are interconnected and that what affects one affects all of us, we never will. We are all one.”
For more, please visit artistsunite.ning.com/profile/RosaNaparstek.
Photo4: Naparstek and her full house.
Aaron Simms describes himself as a “do-er.” But like nearly everyone with a full plate, he’s had to put projects on hold. The founder of Inwood Artworks, Simms had to delay this year’s Inwood Film Festival. He said the festival will be held at some point in the future. “People have been incredibly kind and offering their support,” he said.
Sitting in his corner office, also known as his bedroom, he’s working on the Summer Film Works Alfresco. It’s held in Inwood Hill Park, yet the Parks Department has yet to confirm any future dates. “They are a small office and they probably have their hands full,” he said. “We are determined to have it at some point.”
His day job, general manager for the York Theatre Company, is also on pause. They were just about to go into production of the musical Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood. “We’re not cancelling anything. It’s just postponed.”
Simms said it’s important for everyone to keep creating art. He hasn’t stopped planning future uptown programs and has announcements in the pipeline. He wants to invent new ways of bring community together in a time of social distancing. “We need to keep encouraging people not to fall into despair or depression or anything. Let’s keep creating.”
For more information, please visit inwoodartworks.nyc.
Director Melissa Moschitto was all set for the opening of Up Theater Company’s latest production, A Barn Play, when it was postponed. Now the production team is trying to figure out how to reschedule. “We’re just taking it day by day right now,” she said. Her days are spent with her two children. “All of a sudden, overnight everything has changed,” said Moschitto, who marvels at the resilience of her children. Sebastian, age 5, wakes early, gets dressed and says, “It’s time to start school,” she said. “He runs a tight ship.” Lila, in second grade, watches math videos, and takes online tests. They learn about historical figures, such as Mary Seacole, a nurse who tended soldiers during the Crimean War. Then they FaceTime their friends for fun and exercise.
About 14 years ago, Moschitto’s own theater company, The Anthropologists, started with physical training sessions. “It was all about getting artists in the rehearsal studio at the same time, doing physical work that requires close contact,” she said. Now meetings are all online. “It’s going to be a lot of individual work, but hopefully giving people tools for how to move their bodies for storytelling physically.” She envisions everyone in an onscreen performance—where they can be together while not occupying the same physical space. “We’re going to host our first ever virtual physical theater. So I’m both scared and excited about that. Does that work? We’re gonna find out.”
For more information, please visit theanthropologists.org.
Felipe Galindo Feggo is probably best known for his New Yorker cartoons. Cartoonists typically find a lot of source material from the news. But lately, it’s hard to come up with something funny. “You don’t want to make fun of the situation,” he said. “But at the same time, you have to come up with something positive or reflective.” He compares our current situation to right after 9/11. “Everybody was in shock. Everybody thought, ‘Should I laugh or should I not laugh? Should I make something funny or not?’” he said. “I’m walking a fine line.”
The classes he teaches are cancelled for the time being. He doesn’t have the option of holding them online. “I work with children doing murals,” he said. “So I need to be with them.” Feggo said the checks the government intends to mail are unlikely to make much of a dent in the economic downturn headed our way. “It’s like a moratorium for everybody,” he said. “We are in uncharted waters and we don’t know what’s going to happen.”
For more information, please visit felipegalindo.com.
Melissa Riker’s dance company, Kinesis Project, was working on a large outdoor piece called Breathing with Strangers. Its underlying themes are the boundaries of tightness and proximity between strangers. “It’s about what it is to experience kindness and what it is to see people who are different and how kindness can stay open.” Riker’s inspiration came from subway rides. “I’m fascinated by the way we are together on the subway,” she said. “As someone who lives in Inwood, I’m on the subway a lot.”
The performance, scheduled for July, is supposed to take place in Riverside Park, where the audience follows the dancers for about 10 blocks. Riker is re-thinking what it means for performers and audiences to share space. “I’m trying to stay open to what the possibilities are and how it feels,” she said. “Even in these larger places, we lead people in a very close and intimate way. Even though it takes up so much space, it’s quite an intimate performance.” July seems far away, and the future is still uncertain. “I’m going back into it, and imagining how we can create the feeling of having been part of something, or having shared something with someone that they didn’t know,” she said. “How can those things occur in a place that still makes people feel comfortable?”
For more information, please visit kinesisproject.com.
Writer and artist Sandy Jiménez is feverishly working on a 30-year anthology of the World War 3 Illustrated comic book. Feverishly because he has a temperature, fatigue, and a scratchy throat. “I don’t have a telltale cough,” he said. “But I have everything else.” He’s re-doing the original black and white comics in watercolor so they can appear in color for the first time. ”It’s a couple of hundred pages of material.” Jiménez has been working at home for months, even before the virus hit. There are a lot of upsides to being home. “There’s nothing like making your own coffee,” he said, “and preparing your own food. I believe that’s a luxury here in New York.”
Working at home has given him an extraordinary measure of control over life. “Just being able to determine exactly how my time is spent. There’s nobody telling me what to do. No one can expect me to be anywhere because I can’t leave.” He believes this time is a gift. “When this over—and it will end—we’re going to go right back to that grind. There’s not going to be a way to get off the hamster wheel.”
He marvels that the U.S. was so unprepared, even though we saw it unfolding in China first. People from Bill Gates to authors like Max Brooks in World War Z have long predicted how unprepared the world is for pandemics. “You know, we have generations of authors giving us the answers. And we’re doing it anyway. It’s just mind blowing.”
For more information, please visit vampyrotechnic.com.
“Vamos a ver”
Artistas en una vida de cuarentena
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Son tiempos inciertos y no sabemos lo que traerá el futuro.
Sólo tenemos este momento. Lo que hacemos con nuestro tiempo es importante, ya sea cuidar a los demás en un trabajo esencial, tratar de educar a los niños mientras trabajamos desde casa o enfocarnos en ese libro que siempre hemos querido escribir. O tal vez nos enfocarnos en quedarnos en casa, protegiendo a todos los demás. Hemos pedido a algunas de las personas más creativas que han adornado estas páginas que compartan lo que están haciendo y lo que están pensando ahora – y que piensan estará por delante.
Carlos Jesús Martínez Domínguez tiene una casa llena. Su esposa está trabajando desde casa, su hija regresó de la escuela y está en casa, y su madre, que estaba entre viajes, también se queda con él. Sus tendencias obsesivo-compulsivas normalmente lo hacen querer limpiar la casa. “Me engaño haciéndome pensar que soy productivo”, dijo. “Y ahora ha llegado a otro nivel”.
Su próxima exhibición, con el estampador Pepe Coronado, en el Art Space de la P.S.109 de East Harlem, está cancelada. Se tomó un descanso de trabajar en el programa. “Si hay alguien haciendo arte, es mi hija”, dijo. “Ella es la que hace acuarelas”.
Él dice que algunos de sus otras actividades son problemáticas. Es un artista que enseña en un refugio para hombres, trabaja en una habitación por donde pasan los clientes para salir y fumar. “Entonces los muchachos están ahí, fumando cigarrillos, y regresan, pasan a través de la habitación donde estoy trabajando, y todos tosen”, dijo. “Eso me estaba incomodando un poco. Y ellos querían que nos pusiéramos a trabajar de todos modos”.
Está reconsiderando el trabajo pasado con nuevas prioridades. “¿Qué tan importante sería discutir sobre la palabra latino, latina o latinx en un mundo donde nos preocupa que un virus nos mate?”, dijo. En última instancia, se preocupa por las discrepancias de recursos y la degradación del planeta. “¿A dónde va ese dinero?”, preguntó. “¿Y cómo se gasta?”.
Para más información, por favor visite feegz.wordpress.com.
Rosa Naparstek crea arte a partir de objetos encontrados. “Tengo una casa llena de objetos, artefactos, juguetes para trabajar y jugar, para hacer obras de arte”, dijo. “Tengo muy pocas distracciones. Lo que estoy haciendo es trabajar y no sentir que tengo que salir y hacer otras cosas”. Al mismo tiempo, Naparstek dijo que lo que está sucediendo es profundamente inquietante. “Estoy tratando de encontrar una manera de hablar sobre esto políticamente”, dijo. “Esta es una oportunidad increíble para que el planeta entienda, tal como dijo Bernie [Sanders], [que] estamos tan seguros como los menos asegurados. Y la otra cosa es que, si no entendemos ahora que estamos interconectados y que lo que nos afecta a uno nos afecta a todos, nunca lo haremos. Todos somos uno”.
Para obtener más información, visite artistsunite.ning.com/profile/RosaNaparstek.
Aaron Simms se describe a sí mismo como un “hacedor”. Pero como casi todas las personas con mucho por hacer, ha tenido que poner los proyectos en espera. Simms, fundador de Inwood Artworks, tuvo que postergar el Festival de Cine de Inwood de este año. Dijo que se llevará a cabo en algún momento en el futuro. “La gente ha sido increíblemente amable y ha ofrecido su apoyo”, explicó.
Sentado en su oficina de la esquina, también conocida como su habitación, está trabajando en la serie de verano Film Works Alfresco. Se lleva a cabo en Inwood Hill Park, pero el Departamento de Parques aún no ha confirmado ninguna fecha futura. “Son una oficina pequeña y probablemente estén tapados de trabajo”, dijo. “Estamos decididos a tenerlo en algún momento”.
Su trabajo diario, gerente general de la Compañía de Teatro York, también está en pausa. Estaban a punto de comenzar la producción del musical Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood. “No estamos cancelando nada. Simplemente se pospuso”.
Simms dijo que es importante que todos sigan creando arte. No ha dejado de planear futuros programas urbanos y tiene anuncios en camino. Quiere inventar nuevas formas de unir a la comunidad en un momento de distanciamiento social. “Necesitamos seguir alentando a las personas a no caer en la desesperación, ni en la depresión ni en nada. Sigamos creando”.
Para obtener más información, visite inwoodartworks.nyc.
La directora Melissa Moschitto estaba lista para la apertura de la última producción de la Compañía de Teatro Up, A Barn Play, cuando fue pospuesta. Ahora el equipo de producción está tratando de resolver cómo reprogramar. “Estamos tomando las cosas día a día en este momento”, explicó. Sus días los pasa con sus dos hijos. “De repente, de la noche a la mañana todo ha cambiado”, dijo Moschitto, quien se maravilla de la capacidad de adaptación de sus hijos. Sebastian, de 5 años, se levanta temprano, se viste y dice: “es hora de comenzar la escuela”, dijo. “Tiene una operación bien organizada”. Lila, en segundo grado, mira videos de matemáticas y toma exámenes en línea. Aprenden sobre personajes históricos, como Mary Seacole, una enfermera que atendió a soldados durante la Guerra de Crimea. Luego hacen FaceTime con sus amigos para divertirse y hacer ejercicio.
Hace unos 14 años, la propia compañía de teatro de Moschitto, The Anthropologists, comenzó con sesiones de entrenamiento físico. “Se trataba de tener a los artistas en el estudio de ensayo al mismo tiempo, haciendo un trabajo físico que requería un contacto cercano”, dijo. Ahora las sesiones son todas en línea. “Va a ser mucho trabajo individual, pero con suerte le daremos a las personas herramientas sobre cómo mover sus cuerpos para contar historias físicamente”. Ella imagina a todos en una presentación en pantalla, donde puedan estar juntos sin ocupar el mismo espacio físico. “Vamos a organizar nuestro primer teatro físico virtual. Así que estoy asustada y emocionada por eso. ¿Funcionará? Vamos a ver”.
Para más información, por favor visite theanthropologists.org.
Felipe Galindo Feggo es probablemente mejor conocido por sus cartones del New Yorker. Los caricaturistas suelen encontrar una gran cantidad de material en las noticias. Pero últimamente, es difícil encontrar algo divertido. “No quieres burlarte de la situación”, dijo. “Pero al mismo tiempo, tienes que encontrar algo positivo o reflexivo”. Él compara nuestra situación actual con justo después del 11 de septiembre. “Todos estaban en shock. Todos pensaban: ¿debería reír o no debería reír? ¿Debo hacer algo divertido o no?”, señaló. “Es una línea muy delgada”.
Las clases que imparte se cancelan por el momento. No tiene la opción de mantenerlas en línea. “Trabajo con niños haciendo murales”, dijo. “Entonces necesito estar con ellos”. Feggo comentó que es poco probable que los cheques que el gobierno intenta enviar por correo afecten en gran medida la recesión económica. “Es como una moratoria para todos”, dijo. “Estamos en aguas desconocidas y no sabemos qué va a pasar”.
Para más información, por favor visite felipegalindo.com.
Kinesis Project, la compañía de baile de Melissa Riker, estaba trabajando en una gran obra al aire libre llamada Breathing with Strangers. sus temas subyacentes son los límites de la estrechez y la proximidad entre extraños. “Se trata de lo que es experimentar la amabilidad y lo que es ver a las personas que son diferentes y cómo la amabilidad puede permanecer abierta”. La inspiración de Riker vino de los viajes en metro. “Estoy fascinada por la forma en que estamos juntos en el metro”, dijo. “Como alguien que vive en Inwood, estoy mucho en el metro”.
Se supone que la actuación, programada para julio, tendrá lugar en Riverside Park, donde el público sigue a los bailarines durante unas 10 cuadras. Riker está reconsiderando lo que significa para los artistas y el público compartir el espacio. “Estoy tratando de permanecer abierta a cuáles son las posibilidades y cómo se siente”, dijo. “Incluso en estos lugares más grandes, guiamos a las personas de una manera muy cercana e íntima. Aunque ocupa mucho espacio, es una actuación bastante íntima”. El mes de julio parece estar muy lejos, y el futuro aún es incierto. “Vuelvo a ello e imagino cómo podemos crear la sensación de haber sido parte de algo o de haber compartido algo con alguien que no conocen”, dijo. “¿Cómo pueden ocurrir esas cosas en un lugar que todavía hace que las personas se sientan cómodas?”.
Para más información, por favor visite kinesisproject.com.
El escritor y artista Sandy Jiménez está trabajando febrilmente en una antología de 30 años del cómic ilustrado World War 3. Febrilmente porque tiene temperatura, fatiga y picazón en la garganta. “No tengo tos delatora”, dijo. “Pero tengo todo lo demás”. Vuelve a hacer los cómics originales en blanco y negro en acuarela para que puedan aparecer en color por primera vez. “Son un par de cientos de páginas de material”. Jiménez ha estado trabajando en casa durante meses, incluso antes de que el virus atacara. Hay muchas ventajas de estar en casa. “No hay nada como hacer tu propio café”, dijo, “y preparar tu propia comida. Creo que es un lujo aquí en Nueva York”.
Trabajar en casa le ha dado una extraordinaria medida de control sobre la vida. “Simplemente poder determinar exactamente cómo paso mi tiempo. Nadie me dice qué hacer. Nadie puede esperar que esté en ningún lado porque no puedo irme”. Él cree que esta vez es un regalo. “Cuando esto termine, y terminará, volveremos a esa rutina. No habrá forma de salir de la rueda del hámster”.
Se maravilla de que Estados Unidos no estuviera tan preparado, a pesar de que primero lo vimos desarrollarse en China. La gente, desde Bill Gates hasta autores como Max Brooks en World War Z, durante mucho tiempo ha vaticinado lo poco preparado que está el mundo para las pandemias. “Sabes, tenemos generaciones de autores que nos dan las respuestas. Y lo estamos haciendo de todos modos. Es simplemente increíble”.
Para más información, por favor visite vampyrotechnic.com.