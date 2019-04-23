Mulgrew re-elected as UFT President

In Unity, there is victory.

Michael Mulgrew has won a fourth term as President of the United Federation of Teachers (UFT), a union representing the majority of public school teachers in New York City.

All 102 seats on the union’s Executive Board were won by the Unity Caucus.

Mulgrew received 38,591 votes, or 86.2 percent of the votes cast, the union announced on April 18.

Also elected were the following officers: LeRoy Barr, Secretary; Michael Sill, Assistant Secretary; Debra Penny, Treasurer; Tom Brown, Assistant Treasurer; Karen Alford, Vice President for Elementary Schools; Richard Mantell, Vice President for Intermediate Schools; Janella Hinds, Vice President for Academic High Schools; Sterling Roberson, Vice President for Career and Technical Education High Schools; Mary Jo Ginese, Vice President for Special Education; Evelyn DeJesus, Vice President for Education; and Anne Goldman, Vice President for members not employed by the New York City Department of Education.

The officers will serve three-year terms that begin on July 1, 2019.

“I am honored to have the support of so many union members who have dedicated their working lives to helping the children and families of New York City,” Mulgrew said.

Mulgrew was elected to his first term as UFT President in 2010, after serving as the union’s Vice President for Career and Technical Education High Schools and its Chief Operating Officer. He spent most of his teaching career at William E. Grady High School in Brooklyn, where he served as Chapter Leader for five years.

Founded in 1960, the UFT includes 185,000 members, including 75,000 teachers and 19,000 classroom paraprofessionals, along with school secretaries, attendance teachers, school counselors, psychologists, social workers, adult education teachers, administrative law judges, nurses, laboratory technicians, speech therapists, family child care providers and 64,000 retired members.