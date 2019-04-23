- English
Mulgrew re-elected as UFT President
In Unity, there is victory.
Michael Mulgrew has won a fourth term as President of the United Federation of Teachers (UFT), a union representing the majority of public school teachers in New York City.
All 102 seats on the union’s Executive Board were won by the Unity Caucus.
Mulgrew received 38,591 votes, or 86.2 percent of the votes cast, the union announced on April 18.
Also elected were the following officers: LeRoy Barr, Secretary; Michael Sill, Assistant Secretary; Debra Penny, Treasurer; Tom Brown, Assistant Treasurer; Karen Alford, Vice President for Elementary Schools; Richard Mantell, Vice President for Intermediate Schools; Janella Hinds, Vice President for Academic High Schools; Sterling Roberson, Vice President for Career and Technical Education High Schools; Mary Jo Ginese, Vice President for Special Education; Evelyn DeJesus, Vice President for Education; and Anne Goldman, Vice President for members not employed by the New York City Department of Education.
The officers will serve three-year terms that begin on July 1, 2019.
“I am honored to have the support of so many union members who have dedicated their working lives to helping the children and families of New York City,” Mulgrew said.
Mulgrew was elected to his first term as UFT President in 2010, after serving as the union’s Vice President for Career and Technical Education High Schools and its Chief Operating Officer. He spent most of his teaching career at William E. Grady High School in Brooklyn, where he served as Chapter Leader for five years.
Founded in 1960, the UFT includes 185,000 members, including 75,000 teachers and 19,000 classroom paraprofessionals, along with school secretaries, attendance teachers, school counselors, psychologists, social workers, adult education teachers, administrative law judges, nurses, laboratory technicians, speech therapists, family child care providers and 64,000 retired members.
Mulgrew reelecto como presidente de la UFT
En la unidad, hay victoria.
Michael Mulgrew ganó un cuarto mandato como presidente de la Federación de Maestros de los Estados Unidos (UFT, por sus siglas en inglés), un sindicato que representa a la mayoría de los maestros de escuelas públicas en la ciudad de Nueva York.
Los 102 escaños en la Junta Ejecutiva del sindicato fueron ganados por el Unity Caucus.
Mulgrew recibió 38,591 votos, o el 86.2 por ciento de los votos emitidos, anunció el sindicato el 18 de abril.
También fueron elegidos los siguientes oficiales: LeRoy Barr, secretario; Michael Sill, subsecretario; Debra Penny, tesorera; Tom Brown, tesorero adjunto; Karen Alford, vicepresidenta de escuelas primarias; Richard Mantell, vicepresidente de escuelas intermedias; Janella Hinds, vicepresidenta de preparatorias académicas; Sterling Roberson, vicepresidente de preparatorias de educación técnica y profesional; Mary Jo Ginese, vicepresidenta de educación especial; Evelyn DeJesus, vicepresidenta de educación; y Anne Goldman, vice presidenta para miembros no empleados del Departamento de Educación de la Ciudad de Nueva York.
Los oficiales servirán por períodos de tres años que comenzarán el 1 de julio de 2019.
“Me siento honrado de contar con el apoyo de tantos miembros del sindicato que han dedicado su vida laboral a ayudar a los niños y las familias de la ciudad de Nueva York”, dijo Mulgrew.
Mulgrew fue elegido para su primer mandato como presidente de la UFT en 2010, luego de desempeñarse como vicepresidente del sindicato para las preparatorias de educación técnica y profesional y su director de operaciones. Pasó la mayor parte de su carrera docente en la Preparatoria William E. Grady en Brooklyn, donde se desempeñó como líder de Capítulo durante cinco años.
Fundada en 1960, la UFT incluye a 185,000 miembros, incluyendo 75,000 maestros y 19,000 paraprofesionales de aula, junto con secretarios de escuelas, maestros de asistencia, consejeros escolares, psicólogos, trabajadores sociales, maestros de educación para adultos, jueces de derecho administrativo, enfermeras, técnicos de laboratorio, logopedas, proveedores de cuidado infantil familiar y 64,000 miembros jubilados