Justice Ginsburg to be honored with portrait carving
Since its completion in 1898, no new carving has graced the Great Western Staircase – known as the Million Dollar Staircase – in the State Capitol in Albany.
This spring, former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be honored in the form of a permanent portrait carving in the staircase, as announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Constructed of Corsehill sandstone, the staircase was carved between 1884 and 1898. It features intricate portraits of flora, fauna, and images of great Americans, including the first 30 governors of New York State, U.S. presidents, explorers, inventors, scientists, poets, activists, and more.
Ginsburg’s portrait will be carved in a blank expanse directly above a portrait of John Jay, the U.S. Supreme Court’s first chief justice.
He is, incidentally, depicted twice.
But hers will be only the seventh image depicting a woman – and the first person of Jewish descent.
Ginsburg, a Brooklyn native, served as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court for 27 years until her death in 2020 at age 87. She became the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court when she was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton in 1993.
“When Ruth Bader Ginsburg was asked when there would be enough women on the U.S. Supreme Court, she famously replied, ‘When there are nine,'” Hochul said. “By carving her portrait into the Capitol, we are both honoring Justice Ginsburg’s legacy as a trailblazer for justice and gender equality, and also celebrating New York’s history as the birthplace of the women’s rights movement.”
In November 2022, the Ginsburg family approved figurative sculptor Meredith Bergmann’s model of the proposed portrait carving. Bergmann also sculpted the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument in New York City’s Central Park, which features suffragists Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.
“My brother and I, and the entire Ginsburg family, are deeply moved that our mother’s home state of New York has honored her by placing her image in the magnificent Western Staircase. It is particularly fitting that she will appear close to John Jay, her great predecessor on the U.S. Supreme Court, whom she admired,” said Jane Ginsburg and Jim Ginsburg, the children of Justice Ginsburg, in a statement.
“Justice Ginsburg was an inspiring, remarkable jurist whose tireless fight for gender equity proved that ‘women belong in all places where decisions are being made’ and who followed her own philosophy to ‘leave tracks’ and make the world a better place for others,” said New York State Office of General Services (OGS) Commissioner Jeanette Moy. “It is an honor for all of us at OGS to have a role in adding Justice Ginsburg’s likeness to the Great Western Staircase and become a part of the New York State Capitol’s storied history.”
Women of the Great Western Staircase
Besides the Supreme Court Justice, there are currently only six portraits of women carved on the Great Western Staircase, all below the second floor:
- Molly Pitcher, Revolutionary War soldier
- Harriet Beecher Stowe, author of Uncle Tom’s Cabin
- Susan B. Anthony, suffragist leader
- Clara Barton, Civil War nurse
- Elmina P. Spencer, Civil War nurse
- Frances E. Willard, temperance crusader
La jueza Ginsburg será homenajeada con un retrato esculpido
Desde su finalización en 1898, la Gran Escalera Occidental -conocida como la Escalera del Millón de Dólares- del Capitolio Estatal de Albany no había sido decorada con nuevas esculturas.
Esta primavera, la ex jueza de la Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, será homenajeada con un retrato permanente en la escalera, según anunció la gobernadora Kathy Hochul.
Construida en arenisca de Corsehill, la escalera fue tallada entre 1884 y 1898. Presenta intrincados retratos de flora, fauna e imágenes de grandes estadounidenses, entre ellos los 30 primeros gobernadores del estado de Nueva York, presidentes de los Estados Unidos, exploradores, inventores, científicos, poetas, activistas y muchos más.
El retrato de Ginsburg se esculpirá en un espacio en blanco justo encima de un retrato de John Jay, el primer presidente de la Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos.
Por cierto, él está representado dos veces, pero el de ella será la séptima imagen representando a una mujer, y la primera persona de origen judío.
Ginsburg, nativa de Brooklyn, fue jueza asociada de la Corte Suprema durante 27 años hasta su muerte en 2020 a los 87 años. Se convirtió en la segunda mujer en formar parte del Tribunal Supremo cuando fue nominada por el entonces presidente Bill Clinton en 1993.
“Cuando le preguntaron a Ruth Bader Ginsburg cuándo habría suficientes mujeres en la Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos, ella respondió célebremente: cuando haya nueve”, dijo Hochul. “Al esculpir su retrato en el Capitolio, honramos el legado de la jueza Ginsburg como pionera de la justicia y la igualdad de género, y también celebramos la historia de Nueva York como cuna del movimiento por los derechos de la mujer”.
En noviembre de 2022, la familia Ginsburg aprobó el modelo de la escultora de retratos Meredith Bergmann, quien también esculpió el Monumento a las Pioneras de los Derechos de la Mujer en Central Park, en la ciudad de Nueva York, en el que aparecen las sufragistas Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony y Elizabeth Cady Stanton.
“Mi hermano y yo, y toda la familia Ginsburg, estamos profundamente conmovidos de que el estado natal de nuestra madre, Nueva York, la haya honrado colocando su imagen en la majestuosa Escalera Oeste. Es especialmente apropiado que aparezca cerca de John Jay, su gran predecesor en la Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos, a quien ella admiraba”, dijeron Jane Ginsburg y Jim Ginsburg, hijos de la jueza Ginsburg, en un comunicado.
La jueza Ginsburg fue una jurista extraordinaria e inspiradora, cuya incansable lucha por la igualdad de género demostró que ‘las mujeres deben estar en todos los lugares donde se toman decisiones’ y que siguió su propia filosofía de ‘dejar huella’ y hacer del mundo un lugar mejor para los demás”, dijo Jeanette Moy, comisionada de la Oficina de Servicios Generales (OGS, por sus siglas en inglés) del estado de Nueva York. “Es un honor para todos nosotros en la OGS tener un papel en la incorporación de la imagen de la jueza Ginsburg a la Gran Escalera Occidental y formar parte de la historia del Capitolio del estado de Nueva York”.
Mujeres de la Gran Escalera Occidental
Además de la jueza de la Corte Suprema, actualmente sólo hay seis retratos de mujeres esculpidos en la Gran Escalera Occidental, todos por debajo del segundo piso:
- Molly Pitcher, soldada de la Guerra de la Independencia
- Harriet Beecher Stowe, autora de Uncle Tom’s Cabin (La cabaña del tío Tom, en español)
- Susan B. Anthony, lideresa sufragista
- Clara Barton, enfermera de la Guerra Civil
- Elmina P. Spencer, enfermera de la Guerra Civil
- Frances E. Willard, cruzada del Movimiento por la Templanza