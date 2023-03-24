Justice Ginsburg to be honored with portrait carving

Since its completion in 1898, no new carving has graced the Great Western Staircase – known as the Million Dollar Staircase – in the State Capitol in Albany.

This spring, former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be honored in the form of a permanent portrait carving in the staircase, as announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Constructed of Corsehill sandstone, the staircase was carved between 1884 and 1898. It features intricate portraits of flora, fauna, and images of great Americans, including the first 30 governors of New York State, U.S. presidents, explorers, inventors, scientists, poets, activists, and more.

Ginsburg’s portrait will be carved in a blank expanse directly above a portrait of John Jay, the U.S. Supreme Court’s first chief justice.

He is, incidentally, depicted twice.

But hers will be only the seventh image depicting a woman – and the first person of Jewish descent.

Ginsburg, a Brooklyn native, served as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court for 27 years until her death in 2020 at age 87. She became the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court when she was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton in 1993.

“When Ruth Bader Ginsburg was asked when there would be enough women on the U.S. Supreme Court, she famously replied, ‘When there are nine,'” Hochul said. “By carving her portrait into the Capitol, we are both honoring Justice Ginsburg’s legacy as a trailblazer for justice and gender equality, and also celebrating New York’s history as the birthplace of the women’s rights movement.”

In November 2022, the Ginsburg family approved figurative sculptor Meredith Bergmann’s model of the proposed portrait carving. Bergmann also sculpted the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument in New York City’s Central Park, which features suffragists Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

“My brother and I, and the entire Ginsburg family, are deeply moved that our mother’s home state of New York has honored her by placing her image in the magnificent Western Staircase. It is particularly fitting that she will appear close to John Jay, her great predecessor on the U.S. Supreme Court, whom she admired,” said Jane Ginsburg and Jim Ginsburg, the children of Justice Ginsburg, in a statement.

“Justice Ginsburg was an inspiring, remarkable jurist whose tireless fight for gender equity proved that ‘women belong in all places where decisions are being made’ and who followed her own philosophy to ‘leave tracks’ and make the world a better place for others,” said New York State Office of General Services (OGS) Commissioner Jeanette Moy. “It is an honor for all of us at OGS to have a role in adding Justice Ginsburg’s likeness to the Great Western Staircase and become a part of the New York State Capitol’s storied history.”

Women of the Great Western Staircase

Besides the Supreme Court Justice, there are currently only six portraits of women carved on the Great Western Staircase, all below the second floor: