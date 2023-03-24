Scene Uptown

Film fest returns with bold-faced names and community support

By Sherry Mazzocchi

The upcoming Inwood Film Festival kicks off with a whale of an event.

The opening night of the festival features a screening of the Oscar-winning feature film, The Whale, and an interview with its screenwriter, Samuel D. Hunter.

Hunter, who lives in Inwood, also wrote the play on which the film is based. It won a Drama Desk Special Award and a Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film won Brendan Fraser an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance of the reclusive Charlie, an English teacher encumbered by his emotions and outsized body.

Featuring top-level Hollywood talent at the Inwood Film Festival may seem like an unlikely coup, but founder Aaron Simms said it just happened naturally.

“Sam has been on our awards committee since we began,” said Simms, who is also the founder of Inwood Art Works, which produces the film festival along with a host of other local cultural events. Hunter was also featured as a local artist on the first season of Inwood Art Works’ On Air podcast.

Simms said he’d seen the movie, and asked Hunter to headline the festival long before the Oscar buzz. “It just goes to show that every year we’ve found a way to raise the bar a step or three up the ladder,” he said.

This four-day festival starts with a gala and red-carpet event on May 25th at the Campbell Sports Center. Advance tickets are $85, and $125 on the day of the show. The line-up of approximately 23 films and other programming will be announced April 5th.

Simms, who started the festival back in 2016, said he isn’t raising prices. A single ticket is $15 and an all-festival pass is $50.

Other Inwood Art Works programming – the summer al fresco film series and concerts – are either free or pay-what-you-can. “We’re keeping it affordable. This is for the community and this is what people can afford.”

In addition to having bold-faced names headline the festival, Simms is grateful for the home-grown support. “Rob Kleinbardt of New Heights Realty and ChocNYC have been there every year for us,” he said. He cited other local businesses including Amores Café, Inwood Farm, Tryon Public House, Dyckman Beer, Ray’s Barber Shop, Tubby Hook, and Josie’s Spa, among others, who have also supported the festival since its founding.

“We’re thrilled that the community supports us,” he said. “I’ve always said, we’d be here as long as they will have us.”

For more information, please visit www.inwoodartworks.nyc.