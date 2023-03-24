Scene Uptown
Escena en el Alto Manhattan
Film fest returns with bold-faced names and community support
El festival de cine regresa con nombres en negrita y apoyo de la comunidad
By Sherry Mazzocchi
The upcoming Inwood Film Festival kicks off with a whale of an event.
The opening night of the festival features a screening of the Oscar-winning feature film, The Whale, and an interview with its screenwriter, Samuel D. Hunter.
Hunter, who lives in Inwood, also wrote the play on which the film is based. It won a Drama Desk Special Award and a Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film won Brendan Fraser an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance of the reclusive Charlie, an English teacher encumbered by his emotions and outsized body.
Featuring top-level Hollywood talent at the Inwood Film Festival may seem like an unlikely coup, but founder Aaron Simms said it just happened naturally.
“Sam has been on our awards committee since we began,” said Simms, who is also the founder of Inwood Art Works, which produces the film festival along with a host of other local cultural events. Hunter was also featured as a local artist on the first season of Inwood Art Works’ On Air podcast.
Simms said he’d seen the movie, and asked Hunter to headline the festival long before the Oscar buzz. “It just goes to show that every year we’ve found a way to raise the bar a step or three up the ladder,” he said.
This four-day festival starts with a gala and red-carpet event on May 25th at the Campbell Sports Center. Advance tickets are $85, and $125 on the day of the show. The line-up of approximately 23 films and other programming will be announced April 5th.
Simms, who started the festival back in 2016, said he isn’t raising prices. A single ticket is $15 and an all-festival pass is $50.
Other Inwood Art Works programming – the summer al fresco film series and concerts – are either free or pay-what-you-can. “We’re keeping it affordable. This is for the community and this is what people can afford.”
In addition to having bold-faced names headline the festival, Simms is grateful for the home-grown support. “Rob Kleinbardt of New Heights Realty and ChocNYC have been there every year for us,” he said. He cited other local businesses including Amores Café, Inwood Farm, Tryon Public House, Dyckman Beer, Ray’s Barber Shop, Tubby Hook, and Josie’s Spa, among others, who have also supported the festival since its founding.
“We’re thrilled that the community supports us,” he said. “I’ve always said, we’d be here as long as they will have us.”
For more information, please visit www.inwoodartworks.nyc.
Escena en el Alto Manhattan
El festival de cine regresa con nombres en negrita y apoyo de la comunidad
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
El próximo Festival de Cine de Inwood comienza con un gran evento.
La noche de apertura del festival incluye la proyección del largometraje ganador del Oscar, The Whale, y una entrevista con su guionista, Samuel D. Hunter.
Hunter, que vive en Inwood, también escribió la obra en la que se basa la película. Ganó un premio especial Drama Desk y un premio Lucille Lortel a la obra destacada. La película, dirigida por Darren Aronofsky, le valió a Brendan Fraser un Oscar al Mejor Actor por su interpretación del solitario Charlie, un profesor de inglés abrumado por sus emociones y su cuerpo descomunal.
Presentar talentos de Hollywood de primer nivel en el Festival de Cine de Inwood puede parecer un golpe improbable, pero el fundador Aaron Simms dijo que sucedió naturalmente.
“Sam ha estado en nuestro comité de premios desde que comenzamos”, dijo Simms, quien también es fundador de Inwood Art Works, que produce el festival de cine junto con una serie de otros eventos culturales locales. Hunter también apareció como artista local en la primera temporada de Inwood Art Works On Airpodcast.
Simms dijo que vio la película y le pidió a Hunter encabezar el festival mucho antes del alboroto de los Oscar. “Simplemente demuestra que cada año hemos encontrado una manera de subir el listón uno o tres peldaños en la escalera”, dijo.
Este festival de cuatro días comienza con una gala y un evento de alfombra roja el 25 de mayo en el Campbell Sports Center. Los boletos anticipados cuestan $85 dólares y $125 el día del espectáculo. La alineación de aproximadamente 23 películas y otra programación, se anunciará el 5 de abril.
Simms, quien inició el festival en 2016, dijo que no está aumentando los precios. Un boleto sencillo cuesta $15 dólares y un pase para todo el festival cuesta $50.
Otra programación de Inwood Art Works, la serie de películas y conciertos al aire libre de verano, es gratuita o paga lo que puedas. “Lo mantenemos asequible. Esto es para la comunidad y esto es lo que la gente puede pagar”.
Además de tener nombres en negrita encabezando el festival, Simms está agradecido por el apoyo local. “Rob Kleinbardt de New Heights Realty y ChocNYC [han] estado allí todos los años para nosotros”, dijo. Citó otras empresas locales, como Amores Café, Inwood Farm, Tryon Public House, Dyckman Beer, Ray’s Barber Shop, Tubby Hook y Josie’s Spa, entre otras, que también han apoyado el festival desde su fundación.
“Estamos encantados de que la comunidad nos apoye”, dijo. “Siempre he dicho que estaríamos aquí mientras nos tengan”.
Para más información por favor visite www.inwoodartworks.nyc.