Smiles on Wheels

Mobile clinic improves community access to dental health

By Gregg McQueen

A mobile clinic run by Columbia University is bringing dental care to hard-to-reach populations across the city.

Launched last year, the clinic is a 35-foot-long vehicle staffed by faculty and students at Columbia’s College of Dental Medicine. It features two dental chairs, x-ray equipment, a reception and health education area, and a wheelchair lift.

The clinic visits schools, Head Start programs, nursing homes, senior centers, and health clinics primarily in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx.

“We’re bringing the van where people are,” said Daniel López, Community Dental Care Lead for the College of Dental Medicine. “We’re focused on bridging gaps in dental care, going into areas of need.”

Recently, the mobile clinic was in the Bronx to visit St. Vincent de Paul Residence, a 200-bed residential nursing facility operated by ArchCare.

Routine exams and cleanings were provided to seniors at the facility.

“Seniors have very limited ability to get around,” said López. “If it wasn’t for this mobile clinic, we know many of them wouldn’t receive dental care.”

Services are provided regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.

Columbia purchased the clinic with a grant from the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation.

López described the vehicle as a “moving dental school.”

“This is really considered an extension of the dental school,” said López. “All the systems trace back to the hospital – the charts, the same network.”

In certain parts of the city, Wi-Fi access remains an issue, making it challenging for the clinic’s computer systems to communicate with the dental school.

“Especially in the Bronx, you see how certain areas were forgotten when it comes to internet access. It’s really eye-opening,” López said.

For Columbia’s dental students, the clinic offers an opportunity to practice dental care while interacting with a variety of at-risk patient populations.

“It gets them out of the school and shows them ways of delivering care to different populations in the community,” said Marc W. Michalowicz, DDS, MSc. “They’re dealing with seniors, dealing with children, of different backgrounds and cultures.”

Columbia recently debuted another mobile unit designed to provide general medical care and testing. The vehicle has visited churches to help care for migrants who recently arrived in New York City.

“We’ve been seeing people and triaging them. Some of them have walked thousands of miles,” López said. “We don’t turn patients away.”

He acknowledged that many patients of the mobile clinics are initially reluctant to receive care, but said the staff is able to build trust.

“I’m Puerto Rican, from Brooklyn. I understand the distrust of institutions that people thought have failed them over the years,” López said. “I grew up on Medicaid, I grew up on welfare, so all of that plays a role in how I can relate to people.”

Seeing patients return for follow-up care is the job’s greatest reward, López said.

“It’s been such a positive experience,” he said. “People love being in this clinic.”