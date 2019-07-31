- English
The Revolution of the Invisible People
By Rev. Dr. Damaris D. Whittaker
What is happening in Puerto Rico right now deserves everyone’s attention.
This moment is an important one—for Puerto Ricans, for the Latinx diaspora and all people of color in the United States and the world.
It is important to note the historical significance of this “revolution,” not only in the unprecedented resignation of the Governor, but also, of the day it took place: July 25.
For it was on July 25, 1898, that the United States invaded Puerto Rico; and it was on July 25, 1957, that the Constitution was ratified. It was on July 25, 2019, that Puerto Rico woke up to un nuevo amanecer (a new dawn) having forced into resignation a corrupt governor.
Prohibido olvidar (it is prohibited to forget) also is the historical importance of the location of these events.
For it was in Calle Fortaleza that in 1950, that the Nationalist Party Leader Pedro Albizu Campos was arrested by the United States for standing against its colonial powers. Just hours before his arrest, he was barricaded in his apartment just steps from La Fortaleza, the governor’s mansion, in the company of another Nationalist, Álvaro Rivera-Walker. It has been said that just moments before his arrest he asked, “Alvaro, are we invisible?”
The powerlessness and hopelessness of invisibility is one that fuels revolution.
Today’s reality in Puerto Rico is a microcosm of what is happening in our world right now. It makes me wonder: who is leading us? Who is uniting us? And, after all, that has happened, and continues to happen in Puerto Rico, how are we using our voices to advocate for change?
During times like these, we need a leader with moral clarity, deep compassion, and righteous conviction. We also need a leader who believes in the equity of all people not only in Puerto Rico but also in the United States. In both places, we need leadership that values all human lives—regardless of a person’s gender, income level or citizenship status. We need leadership that treats all human beings with dignity and respect. We leadership that sees, counts and values its people. I pray these new leaders might emerge from the margins and lead the people—visible and invisible to the current figureheads in office—to a new day of equity and peace.
I heard the call for a leader that was capable, but also able to offer a conciliatory healing presence; one that could bridge the gap.
When I think of the groundswell of protests that have been running for almost two consecutive weeks in Puerto Rico, I think of the mighty power that comes when people join together in the streets to make their voices heard and their opinions known.
I cannot help but contrast this scene with recent weeks in the United States where my neighbors in Washington Heights and across the Latinx community had to advocate for their right to be seen and counted in the U.S. It continues to perplex me, that we would need to debate whether or not humans living in this country would even be acknowledged in a Census count.
Already, we go uncounted in so many ways. In Puerto Rico, the deaths of our people are not even counted. In fact, the Governor’s texts described dead bodies as “food for crows.” There’s a culture of not counting people. By ignoring our existence, the government is able to provide fewer resources for our kids.
When a person’s own government turns against them, we are left to ask ourselves the question: who is leading us?
We in the United States are not exempt from this question.
Recently, I’ve wondered whether the entire Census 2020 debacle has already had its intended effect. Are my undocumented neighbors in Washington Heights now so fearful of the Census that they’ll shy away from participating in it? For these members of my community—who work hard every day, who pay taxes, who patronize our beloved small businesses on 181st Street, who send their kids to our schools—has the damage already been done?
What’s making these protests in Puerto Rico so special is how people are united and are using their voices to showcase a vibrancy and resilience that lives deep within each of us.
While our realities may vary across the Latinx diaspora, from people living in the States to people living in the islands, we all inhabit our intersectional identities.
Whether I am here or there, I am always living into the identity of who I am as a proud Afro-Latinx Puerto Rican woman by serving my people, and by being for my people. And in the midst of so much turmoil, when we see a growing void of leadership in San Juan and in Washington, D.C., we also see proud Boricuas ushering in a new day of hope for the future.
Rising from the margins, we are making ourselves visible and demanding to be seen. We are pushing back against corruption, racism and unjust laws. While the rest of the world looks on, we are fighting for our humanity.
We can no longer wait on others to lead us; we must show ourselves the way.
Rev. Dr. Damaris D. Whittaker is a United Church of Christ (UCC) minister. She has a spirit-led style of preaching and leads worship services that are reflective of the cultural diversity of her congregations. She serves as Senior Pastor at Ft. Washington Collegiate Church in Washington Heights. For more, please visit fortwashingtonchurch.org.
La revolución de los invisibles
Por la reverenda Dra. Damaris D. Whittaker
Lo que está sucediendo en Puerto Rico en este momento merece la atención de todos.
Este momento es importante: para los puertorriqueños, para la diáspora latinx y para todas las personas de color en los Estados Unidos y el mundo.
Es importante tener en cuenta el significado histórico de esta “revolución”, no solo por la renuncia sin precedentes del gobernador, sino también, por el día en que tuvo lugar: el 25 de julio.
Porque fue el 25 de julio de 1898 cuando Estados Unidos invadió Puerto Rico; y fue el 25 de julio de 1957 cuando se ratificó la Constitución. Fue el 25 de julio de 2019 cuando Puerto Rico despertó a un nuevo amanecer habiendo forzado a renunciar a un gobernador corrupto.
Prohibido olvidar también la importancia histórica de la ubicación de estos eventos.
Porque fue en la calle Fortaleza que en 1950, el líder del partido nacionalista Pedro Albizu Campos fue arrestado por los Estados Unidos por oponerse a sus poderes coloniales. Pocas horas antes de su arresto fue encerrado en su apartamento a pocos pasos de La Fortaleza, la mansión del gobernador, en compañía de otro nacionalista, Álvaro Rivera-Walker. Se ha dicho que momentos antes de su arresto preguntó: “Álvaro, ¿somos invisibles?”.
La impotencia y la desesperanza de la invisibilidad alimentan la revolución.
La realidad de hoy en Puerto Rico es un microcosmos de lo que sucede en nuestro mundo en este momento. Me hace preguntarme: ¿quién nos dirige? ¿quién nos une? Y, a pesar de todo, ha sucedido y continúa sucediendo en Puerto Rico, ¿cómo estamos usando nuestras voces para abogar por el cambio?
En tiempos como estos, necesitamos un líder con claridad moral, profunda compasión y convicción justa. También necesitamos un líder que crea en la equidad de todas las personas, no solo de Puerto Rico sino también de los Estados Unidos. En ambos lugares necesitamos un liderazgo que valore todas las vidas humanas, independientemente del género, del nivel de ingreso o del estatus de ciudadanía. Necesitamos un liderazgo que trate a todos los seres humanos con dignidad y respeto. Necesitamos líderes que vean, valoren a su gente y la consideren importante. Rezo para que estos nuevos líderes puedan emerger de los márgenes y guiar a las personas, visibles e invisibles para las figuras actuales en el cargo, a un nuevo día de equidad y paz.
Escuché el llamado de un líder que fuera capaz, pero que también pueda ofrecer una presencia curativa conciliadora; uno que pueda cerrar la brecha.
Cuando pienso en la oleada de protestas que se han estado teniendo lugar durante casi dos semanas consecutivas en Puerto Rico, pienso en el poderoso poder que surge cuando la gente se une en las calles para hacer oír su voz y dar a conocer sus opiniones.
No puedo evitar contrastar esta escena con las últimas semanas en los Estados Unidos, donde mis vecinos en Washington Heights y en toda la comunidad latina tuvieron que defender su derecho a ser vistos y ser contados en los Estados Unidos. Continúa dejándome perpleja que necesitemos debatir si los humanos que viven en este país deben o no ser reconocidos en un recuento del censo.
Ya no contamos de muchas maneras. En Puerto Rico, las muertes de nuestro pueblo ni siquiera se cuentan. De hecho, los textos del gobernador describían los cadáveres como “alimento para cuervos”. Existe una cultura de no contar a las personas. Al ignorar nuestra existencia, el gobierno puede proporcionar menos recursos para nuestros hijos.
Cuando el propio gobierno de una persona se vuelve contra ella, nos preguntamos: ¿quién nos dirige?
Nosotros en los Estados Unidos no estamos exentos de esta pregunta.
Recientemente me he preguntado si toda la debacle del Censo 2020 ya ha tenido el efecto deseado. ¿Mis vecinos indocumentados en Washington Heights ahora tienen tanto miedo al Censo que evitarán participar en él? Para estos miembros de mi comunidad, que trabajan duro todos los días, que pagan impuestos, que frecuentan nuestros queridos pequeños negocios en la calle 181, que envían a sus hijos a nuestras escuelas, ¿el daño ya está hecho?
Lo que hace que estas protestas en Puerto Rico sean tan especiales es la forma en que las personas están unidas y utilizan sus voces para mostrar una vitalidad y resistencia que vive en lo profundo de cada uno de nosotros.
Si bien nuestras realidades pueden variar en la diáspora latinx, desde las personas que viven en los Estados Unidos hasta quienes viven en las islas, todos habitamos en nuestras identidades interseccionales.
Ya sea que esté aquí o allá, siempre estoy viviendo la identidad de quién soy como una orgullosa mujer afroamericana y latinoamericana sirviendo a mi gente y siendo para mi gente. Y en medio de tanta agitación, cuando vemos un creciente vacío de liderazgo en San Juan y en Washington, D.C., también vemos a los orgullosos boricuas anunciando un nuevo día de esperanza para el futuro.
Surgiendo desde los márgenes, nos estamos haciendo visibles y exigimos ser vistos. Estamos presionando contra la corrupción, el racismo y las leyes injustas. Mientras el resto del mundo mira, estamos luchando por nuestra humanidad.
Ya no podemos esperar a que otros nos guíen; debemos mostrarnos el camino a nosotros mismos.
La reverendo Dra. Damaris D. Whittaker es ministra de la Iglesia de Cristo Unida (UCC, por sus siglas en inglés). Ella tiene un estilo de predicación guiada por el espíritu y dirige servicios de adoración que reflejan la diversidad cultural de sus congregaciones. Funge como pastor principal en la iglesia Ft. Washington Collegiate en Washington Heights. Para más información, por favor visite fortwashingtonchurch.org.