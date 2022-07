“It’s outrageous”

Advocates fret as Hochul stalls on bill to cap class sizes

By Gregg McQueen

When the state legislature passed a bill in June that would reduce class sizes in New York City’s public schools, it was a moment of triumph for advocates who had long fought for smaller class environments for students.

However, more than a month later, Governor Kathy Hochul has yet to sign the bill into law, despite signing a companion bill extending mayoral control of public schools.

“We were feeling really great when the class size bill passed, but now we’re feeling discouraged,” said Leonie Haimson, Executive Director of advocacy group Class Size Matters. “It’s outrageous, but we haven’t given up by any means.”

Haimson expressed concern that education cuts in New York City’s latest budget would lead to fewer teachers and drive class sizes up.

“It really is very time-sensitive because, we believe if [Hochul] did sign the bill, it would help restore some of the egregious cuts that were made to schools by the mayor, which will likely cause class sizes to go up and not down,” Haimson said.

“Teachers and parents have indicated that smaller class sizes give an extra advantage for reaching students, improving their learning, and giving the emotional support they need,” she added.

Passed overwhelmingly by the State Senate and Assembly on June 3, the bill will phase in a cap on class sizes over five years within all New York City’s public schools.

Based on the legislation, Kindergarten through third grade would be capped at 20 students per class, fourth through eighth grade capped at 23 students per class, and high school at 25 per class by 2027.

The new bill updates a 2007 law that required the Department of Education (DOE) to reduce class size averages. However, the DOE failed to comply with that legislation, in large part due to the lack of enforcement measures, Haimson said.

“The new law has stronger enforcement and requires that the state hold back money if the city doesn’t comply with the class sizes. It provides stronger accountability,” she said.

That 2007 legislation was the result of the Campaign for Fiscal Equity, a lawsuit brought by public parents, including now-State Senator Robert Jackson, that sought to provide equity in the school system. The court ruling stated that “reducing class sizes is fundamental to a sound, basic education.”

“The 2007 court ruling found that, ‘tens of thousands of students placed in overcrowded classrooms is enough to represent a systemic failure,’” Jackson said. “It is a shame that the class size reduction legislation was not signed into law with mayoral accountability. The resulting impact of school budget cuts will harm students further as class sizes increase, affecting educational outcomes.”

The latest law would implement the same class size caps across all public schools, instead basing it on averages.

Advocates have stepped up pressure on Hochul to sign the bill into law.

On June 28, a coalition of nonprofits and elected officials issued a letter to the Governor, calling on her to quickly enact the cap on classroom sizes.

“For too long, city students have struggled in classes that are 15 to 30 percent larger than those in the rest of the state. These excessive and inequitable class sizes have deprived them of the close feedback and teacher support they need to succeed,” the letter said.

“While all students benefit from smaller classes, the research shows that those who benefit the most are children of color, English language learners and students with disabilities, who make up the majority of students in the NYC public schools,” said the letter.

“For years, parents, educators and advocates have fought to reduce class sizes in [city] public schools in order to ensure students get the individualized attention they need to succeed,” said Jasmine Gripper, Executive Director for the Alliance for Quality Education (AQE). “In 2020, AQE surveyed parents to ask their top priorities for schools and overwhelmingly parents named smaller class sizes among the top two priorities. The passage of the Class Size bill gets us closer to that goal. We urge the governor to sign it immediately.”

Manhattan Times reached out to Governor Hochul’s office regarding the class size bill but has not yet received a response.

Mayor Eric Adams and DOE Chancellor David Banks have failed to embrace the bill to cap class sizes, voicing concern over the price tag of implementation.

According to DOE estimates, the cost of student caps in Kindergarten through fifth grade class sizes could exceed $500 million a year, with the cost of capping all classes through high school costing about $1 billion annually to hire additional teachers and open new classrooms.

“The proposed multibillion dollar unfunded mandate in this bill forces school leaders to prioritize class size above critical school safety programs, dyslexia screenings, social workers, school nurses, summer programming, supports for special student populations, and even the expansion of community schools,” said Banks in a statement. “Make no mistake, it will lead to large cuts in these critical programs. This should not be a choice that school leaders have to make.”

For his part, Adams has expressed support for reducing class size but has said the state legislation could prove too costly. He noted that public school enrollment is already down since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My biggest fear is that we get to a point where the federal government is going to have to reallocate our funding to our schools because of the drop in students. We have a hemorrhaging of families that are leaving the city, leaving the school system,” Adams said at a recent press conference.

“If we don’t do this right, this city can be in a real fiscal crisis and we have to make the smart decisions,” he said.

Haimson countered that the city should have sufficient funds to pay for the class size legislation.

“We have money – there’s nearly $5 billion of federal money left for our schools, the city has a reserve fund of over $8 billion. And we’re getting $1.3 billion extra from the state to settle the Campaign for Fiscal Equity lawsuit,” she said. “The money is there for sure. It’s just a matter of priorities and political will.”

The enrollment decline in public schools should help the city meet new class size requirements, according to Haimson.

“Class sizes declined substantially this school year, and more than half of all schools were already meeting the caps specified in the law,” Haimson said. “The mayor’s job is made much easier in making sure the caps can be implemented.”

At a City Hall rally on June 29, State Senator Jessica Ramos said state and federal lawmakers have appropriated sufficient funding to reduce class sizes and bolster public schools.

“Those of us who work up in Albany and down in Washington D.C. did our jobs,” Ramos said. “We delivered the money — every damn dime — for our schools to have everything that they need.”

Haimson said that reducing class size would prove vital to Mayor Adams implementing some of his planned DOE initiatives, such as screening students for dyslexia.

“Those initiatives will be harder to achieve in large classes,” Haimson said. “Class size is critical for Adams to achieve those goals.”