City unveils plan to expand child care, early education

By Gregg McQueen



A new plan expanding child care has been unveiled.

Approximately 500,000 children under the age of 5 reside in New York City.

But there is only one available child care slot for every five infants in the city, according to the Mayor’s Office.

More than a village – it takes a city.

So explained Mayor Eric Adams as he released a blueprint to increase access to affordable childcare in New York City.

The city will make a $2 billion investment over the next four years in early child care, which includes funding to ensure that undocumented immigrant families have access to child care.

The plan would ensure services for more than 41,000 additional children in the city, Adams said.

“It used to take a village to raise a child, but these days, it takes a city,” he said.

Adams announced the plans during a June 28 press conference at Union Settlement Union Carver Center in East Harlem.

Over the next two years, the city will fund child care vouchers for over 18,000 children, Adams said, including vouchers for undocumented children.

Previously, vouchers used to cover the cost of childcare were funded only by the federal government and restricted to children who are considered U.S. citizens.

“For the first time in this city’s history, we will be providing vouchers for 600 undocumented children. Because a child’s future should not be based on documentation,” Adams said.

The city will also prioritize 17 high-needs neighborhoods to increase enrollment in child care with the help of the New York City Administration of Children Services (ACS), including the engagement of families in temporary housing.

Jess Dannhauser, ACS Commissioner, said the plan will provide equity for parents seeking child care, as well as “peace of mind that their child is safe, the opportunity to pursue life’s goals, and the community, the city of support we all need in raising children.”

“This blueprint will provide thousands more parents with exactly that,” she said.

Under the plan, the Adams administration will seek to cut red tape involved in the voucher application process, launching an online portal designed specifically for child care.

A partnership with the City University of New York (CUNY) will provide career development and training for up to 7,400 additional providers, Adams said. The city is also hiring additional staff to reduce delays in conducting background checks for providers.

Attending the event was parent advocate Ms. Chevon (center), who spoke at the Union Settlement Union Carver Center, of the values of a quality early childhood education.

“All the time that’s taking to do a background check, we want to really alleviate that long wait and we’re going to continue to conduct thorough and rigorous background checks on our providers,” said Adams. “So, we are not going to take away the quality of the product, we’re just going to make sure we do a better job in getting it done.”

In addition, the city will launch a new Office of Child Care and Early Education to coordinate efforts between agencies and establish an advisory council.

“This blueprint… is about continuous follow up. We will continue to revisit and revise based on parents’ and providers’ feedback,” said Adams.

Deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives Sheena Wright noted that 96 percent of the people who run child care programs are women of color. “So, this is going to have a tremendous impact on that community as well, which is critically important,” she said. “We are really going to be targeting these vouchers to people that also are unhoused currently and in other high need communities.”

The city will prioritize 17 high-needs neighborhoods to increase enrollment.

More than half of the city’s families – 52 percent – with children under the age of 4 report that they cannot afford child care.

Dannhauser explained that New York State recently raised the qualifications for the child care voucher to 300 percent of the federal poverty line.

“So now a family of four making about $83,000 a year can qualify, so that is a huge win,” he added, while stressing that the state should eliminate the requirement that families must make minimum wage to qualify for child care.

“Our gig workers, folks who work in lots of different parts of the economy, don’t qualify – even though they are struggling to make ends meet the most,” said Dannhauser. “We’re calling on the state to engage with us on that important issue.”