Call to Artists

NYC Parks’ Latino Society invites you to submit your work for the exhibition Las Flores de mi País in the Arsenal Gallery.

About the Exhibition: Las Flores de mi País

NYC Parks spans over 30,000 acres and is home to a biodiversity as rich and varied as the Latin American diaspora. In its first gallery exhibition, NYC Parks’ Latino Society aims to represent the diverse communities that make up this great city. The Society asks artists to propose work that explores their interpretation of Latinx culture using imagery of native flora from countries or territories of their choice. Artists can, but are not limited to, use botanicals as inspiration, symbols, a medium to create designs, a historical reference, and in textile design that reflect a culture or tradition.

Submission Information

Exhibition Dates: September 15 – November 10, 2022

All submissions should include:

A brief description of proposed artwork or artist’s statement

Representative renderings or images of proposed artwork

Up to 10 images of past work

Checklist, numbered to correspond to images with title, date, medium, dimensions

Artist’s resume

Submitted material will not be returned. Proposals will be reviewed and selected by the Latino Society. All media will be considered, but the gallery has a very limited capacity for three-dimensional work. Incomplete proposals will not be considered. Applicants will be notified whether their work has been accepted for exhibition by Friday, July 15, 2022.

Proposals can be sent to artandantiquities@parks.nyc.gov

or

Arsenal Gallery, NYC Parks & Recreation

The Arsenal, Central Park

830 Fifth Avenue, Room 20

New York, NY 10065

For more, please visit nycparkslatinosociety.com.