Free mental health helpline service expanded

The services are intended to provide increased access to mental health care.

The capacity of the city’s free mental health helpline, NYC Well, will be greatly expanded, thanks to a $10.8 million investment from the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH).

Launched in 2016, NYC Well provides New Yorkers with immediate connection to counseling, crisis intervention, peer support, and referrals to treatment via phone calls, text or online chat.

The OMH funding, announced by Mayor Eric Adams and city health officials on July 18, will provide more staff for the helpline.

This enhanced capacity will allow NYC Well counselors and peer support specialists to answer up to 500,000 calls, texts, and chats between July 2022 and June 2023 — a nearly 20 percent increase in capacity from the previous year.

Adams also urged the federal government to resolve geolocation issues with its federal 988 crisis line, so all people in New York City who dial or text 988 are automatically connected to NYC Well, and not to a counselor located in an area associated with the area code where their cell phone number is based.

Currently, if the referring person calls 988 from a non-New York City area code, they will be routed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline hotline that is associated with their area code, and then manually transferred to NYC Well.

“The expansion of NYC Well means more New Yorkers served with critical mental health resources and support whenever, and however, they need,” said Adams in a statement. “New York City’s NYC Well line already far exceeds federal standards and as the rollout of the 988 crisis line continues, I urge the federal government to quickly resolve the geolocation issues present so all New Yorkers, regardless of area code, can automatically reach our local, comprehensive services.”

Help is available.

Adams encouraged all New Yorkers, especially those without a New York City area code, to continue to call NYC Well at 888-NYC-WELL to best ensure a direct connection to NYC Well’s services.

NYC Well is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is available in more than 200 languages.

Mental health professionals are available to help New Yorkers who are struggling with suicidal thoughts, mental health problems like depression and anxiety, and substance misuse. Individuals who contact NYC Well are connected to a trained counselor or peer support specialist — someone with lived experience with mental health and/or substance use challenges.

The NYC Well website also features a database of behavioral health services and a library of apps to assist with health and wellness.

Services are free and confidential, regardless of insurance or immigration status.

“As we address the lasting trauma, pain and anxiety caused by the pandemic, this investment will be critical in serving more New Yorkers’ mental health needs,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. “These resources will ensure that New York City remains a national leader in providing on-demand mental health services to people experiencing crisis, and that we lay the groundwork to be a leader in implementation of the federal 988 crisis hotline in the coming months and years.”

New Yorkers can access NYC Well by calling 1-888-NYC-WELL, texting WELL to 65173, or online chat by going to nyc.gov/nycwell.