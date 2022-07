“Stark options”

Looming budget gaps pose challenges for MTA: DiNapoli

Watch the gap.

A new report highlights financial difficulties facing the transit system.

Lagging ridership numbers will force the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) into a difficult financial position as federal aid dwindles, warns a new report.

Overall ridership on New York City’s transit system is not recovering as hoped, according to the findings from New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, and revenue remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

“The MTA’s large budget gaps are coming into greater focus as ridership remains well below pre-pandemic levels and federal relief runs out,” DiNapoli said. “Unless there is an additional influx of city, state or federal aid, the MTA is facing stark options for closing its budget gaps that will impact riders.”

Even though ridership remains well below 2019 levels, the MTA has restored subway and bus service to encourage ridership and economic recovery. However, because farebox revenue from riders has not recovered as the MTA had anticipated, large budget gaps exist without the use of federal funding.

In 2019, fares covered 51.1 percent of MTA’s overall operating costs. As of May 2022, fares covered just 31.9 percent of these costs, which is well below the 40 percent that the MTA had expected in its budget, according to DiNapoli’s report.

Starting in 2025, the MTA will face growing budget gaps, the report said. That year, the agency plans to borrow funding to bridge a $500 million planned deficit in its operating costs. While borrowing only covers one or two years of expenses, it will increase the MTA’s debt burden and will not be paid off until 2053, the report said.

If ridership does not return, that $500 million gap could grow and perhaps double, DiNapoli pointed out. After 2025, federal funding will have been used up, resulting in structural deficits of $2 billion or more.

The possibility of service cuts, higher than planned fare hikes, reductions in staffing or maintenance and reduced capital spending are all on the horizon without additional contributions from the MTA’s funding partners or substantial increases in ridership, DiNapoli said. Additionally, MTA must prioritize its capital plan and determine which projects are most critical and increase budget flexibility.

“The MTA needs to lay out what is at stake and explain to the public what options it’s considering to close budget gaps,” DiNapoli said, “and how it can adjust to continued low ridership levels and shift service to meet changes in demand.”

In response to the report, Riders Alliance Policy and Communications Director Danny Pearlstein called on Governor Hochul to increase state funding for public transit to save the system “from collapse.”

“With ridership stalled at 60 percent of 2019 levels, public transit needs to be better than before the pandemic to get more New Yorkers and visitors on board buses and trains,” Pearlstein said. “Hochul must target state funding to run buses and trains at least every six minutes, all day, every day, to make public transit more competitive with other transportation modes. New York’s equitable recovery and climate resilience hinge on our transit system’s revival; simply replacing dwindling federal aid with other revenue is not enough.”

To read the full report, please visit bit.ly/3omn8KA.