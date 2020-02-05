Community News 02.05.20

Speaking on the Fly



On Mon., Feb. 10th at 6:30 p.m., learn the fundamentals of improving your verbal and nonverbal communication skills at the Dream Center. Whether making a presentation, networking or meeting new people, the workshop will seek to help with tips on how to listen actively, limit filler words, and engage an audience, among other skills. All are welcome to refine their abilities to interact successfully with others. The Dream Center is located at 205 West 119th Street.

For more information, please visit dreamcenterharlem.org.

Fine Arts Show



The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) celebrates the African Diaspora by bringing together contemporary artists with members of the growing class of collectors for a weekend of events and activities. The HFAS provides a platform for highlighting advances made in the arts, education, economics, healthcare, and other areas. Additionally, it recognizes and honors those who, by working in these various sectors, have dedicated themselves to raising up their communities. The show will be held from Thurs., Feb. 13th to Sun., Feb. 16th. HFAS will be hosted at The Riverside Church, located at 91 Claremont Avenue.



For more information, please visit hfas.org.

The Philadelphia Story

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an 80th Anniversary screening of The Philadelphia Story at the United Palace on Mon., Feb. 10th at 6:30 p.m. Watch this classic film about a socialite whose wedding plans are complicated by the simultaneous arrival of her ex-husband and a tabloid magazine journalist. The film stars Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant. Arrive at 7:00 p.m. for a special pre-show presentation featuring Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara in a live interview for The Spark File podcast with Susan Blackwell and Laura Camien. The United Palace is located at 4140 Broadway.



For more information, please visit bit.ly/2Uf99s8.

Out of Rushmore’s Shadow



On Thurs., Feb. 13th at 7:00 p.m. the Morris-Jumel Mansion welcomes storyteller Lou Del Bianco as he shares the story of his grandfather, Luigi Del Bianco, chief carver of Mount Rushmore. Using primary source documents to bring his grandfather’s story to life, Del Bianco’s presentation discusses the monument’s relation to American, presidential, and immigrant history. Bianco’s book, Out of Rushmore’s Shadow, detailing his grandfather’s story and his talents, will be featured in the museum gift shop after the presentation. The Morris-Jumel Mansion is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.



For more information, please visit morrisjumel.org.