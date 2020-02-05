- English
- Español
Community News 02.05.20
Speaking on the Fly
On Mon., Feb. 10th at 6:30 p.m., learn the fundamentals of improving your verbal and nonverbal communication skills at the Dream Center. Whether making a presentation, networking or meeting new people, the workshop will seek to help with tips on how to listen actively, limit filler words, and engage an audience, among other skills. All are welcome to refine their abilities to interact successfully with others. The Dream Center is located at 205 West 119th Street.
For more information, please visit dreamcenterharlem.org.
Fine Arts Show
The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) celebrates the African Diaspora by bringing together contemporary artists with members of the growing class of collectors for a weekend of events and activities. The HFAS provides a platform for highlighting advances made in the arts, education, economics, healthcare, and other areas. Additionally, it recognizes and honors those who, by working in these various sectors, have dedicated themselves to raising up their communities. The show will be held from Thurs., Feb. 13th to Sun., Feb. 16th. HFAS will be hosted at The Riverside Church, located at 91 Claremont Avenue.
For more information, please visit hfas.org.
The Philadelphia Story
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an 80th Anniversary screening of The Philadelphia Story at the United Palace on Mon., Feb. 10th at 6:30 p.m. Watch this classic film about a socialite whose wedding plans are complicated by the simultaneous arrival of her ex-husband and a tabloid magazine journalist. The film stars Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant. Arrive at 7:00 p.m. for a special pre-show presentation featuring Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara in a live interview for The Spark File podcast with Susan Blackwell and Laura Camien. The United Palace is located at 4140 Broadway.
For more information, please visit bit.ly/2Uf99s8.
Out of Rushmore’s Shadow
On Thurs., Feb. 13th at 7:00 p.m. the Morris-Jumel Mansion welcomes storyteller Lou Del Bianco as he shares the story of his grandfather, Luigi Del Bianco, chief carver of Mount Rushmore. Using primary source documents to bring his grandfather’s story to life, Del Bianco’s presentation discusses the monument’s relation to American, presidential, and immigrant history. Bianco’s book, Out of Rushmore’s Shadow, detailing his grandfather’s story and his talents, will be featured in the museum gift shop after the presentation. The Morris-Jumel Mansion is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.
For more information, please visit morrisjumel.org.
Noticias comunitarias 02.05.20
Hablando sobre la marcha
El lunes 10 de febrero a las 6:30 p.m., aprenda los fundamentos para mejorar sus habilidades de comunicación verbal y no verbal en el Dream Center. Ya sea para hacer una presentación, crear contactos o conocer gente nueva, el taller buscará ayudar con consejos sobre cómo escuchar de forma activa, limitar las palabras de relleno e involucrar a una audiencia, entre otras habilidades. Todos son bienvenidos para refinar sus habilidades para interactuar exitosamente con otros. El Dream Center está ubicado en el No. 205 de la calle 119 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite dreamcenterharlem.org.
Espectáculo de Bellas Artes
El Espectáculo de Bellas Artes de Harlem (HFAS, por sus siglas en inglés) celebra la diáspora africana reuniendo a artistas contemporáneos con miembros de la creciente clase de coleccionistas para un fin de semana de eventos y actividades. El HFAS proporciona una plataforma para destacar los avances realizados en las artes, la educación, la economía, la atención médica y otras áreas. Además, reconoce y honra a quienes, trabajando en estos diversos sectores, se han dedicado a elevar a sus comunidades. El espectáculo se llevará a cabo del jueves 13 al domingo 16 de febrero. HFAS tendrá lugar en la iglesia Riverside, ubicada en el No. 91 de la avenida Claremont.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite hfas.org.
The Philadelphia Story
Celebre el día de San Valentín con una proyección por el 80 aniversario de The Philadelphia Story en el United Palace el lunes 10 de febrero a las 6:30 p.m. Mire esta película clásica sobre una socialité cuyos planes de boda se ven complicados por la llegada simultánea de su ex esposo y un periodista de una revista sensacionalista. La película está protagonizada por Katharine Hepburn y Cary Grant. Llegue a las 7:00 p.m. para una presentación especial previa al espectáculo con la ganadora del premio Tony Kelli O’Hara en una entrevista en vivo para el podcast The Spark File con Susan Blackwell y Laura Camien. El United Palace está ubicado en el No. 4140 de Broadway.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite bit.ly/2Uf99s8.
Out of Rushmore’s Shadow
El jueves 13 de febrero a las 7:00 p.m. la Mansión Morris-Jumel le da la bienvenida al narrador Lou del Bianco mientras comparte la historia de su abuelo, Luigi del Bianco, jefe de talla del Monte Rushmore. Utilizando documentos de fuentes primarias para dar vida a la historia de su abuelo, la presentación de Del Bianco discute la relación del monumento con la historia estadounidense, presidencial e inmigrante. El libro de Bianco, Out of Rushmore’s Shadow, detallando la historia de su abuelo y sus talentos, será destacado en la tienda de regalos del museo después de la presentación. La mansión Morris-Jumel está ubicada en el No. 65 de Jumel Terrace.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite morrisjumel.org.