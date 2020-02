Right Size Reading

NYPL unveils new Macombs Bridge Library

By Gregg McQueen

It’s a size up for these stacks.

The new Macomb’s Bridge library is a big deal – literally – for Harlem residents.

Once the smallest branch in the New York Public Library (NYPL) system at only 685 square feet, Macomb’s Bridge now has a new facility nearly five times the size.

Located at 2633 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, the new branch was unveiled in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on January 30.

Tony Marx, President of NYPL, called the previous branch “small but mighty” and praised the staff for making the most of the limited resources they had at the old location, which was used for 65 years.

“The community deserved better, and they deserved better for a long time,” Marx said.

The new, 3,375 square-foot branch is nestled within the Harlem River Houses public housing complex and features an adult reading room, community room, numerous computer stations and a children’s section. It is also wheelchair accessible.

“Communities need modern libraries,” Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said. “Every community needs a library like this.”

Branch Manager Lucile Francois said the vastly larger space would allow for improved community programming.

“Now we’ll be able to do our story time for more children. We won’t have to push tables aside anymore,” Francois said.

She recalled that previously, literacy workshops and computer classes at the branch had to be conducted in one-on-one sessions instead of groups, rendering them less effective in reaching more residents.

“We’ll also offer yoga for adults and a fitness program for seniors,” said Francois. “We’ll also invite middle-schoolers and high schools to come in, where we really didn’t have the space before.”

On the library’s opening day, children from a local daycare center gathered for a story-telling session.

“The more time our children spend in libraries, the better our society will be,” said State Senator Brian Benjamin.

Yvonne Lindesay, Tenant Association Leader of the neighboring Harlem River Houses, said the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) residents have been anxiously awaiting the new library.

“It feels really good,” she said. “It’s a pretty nice facelift for the neighborhood, too. It’s going to be even better for the kids.”

The $4.8 million branch was designed by Michielli + Wyetzner Architects and was under construction for about a year. It is the first major project to be finalized by NYPL in 2020, which is the system’s 125th year in existence.

Marx remarked that the current political climate in the U.S. amounts to “scary times” and makes the library’s mission even more essential.

“The library’s core values of inclusion and respect feel in jeopardy right now,” he said. “At the library, everyone is welcome.”

Patrons are welcome at branches of any capacity, noted Francois.

“Despite our size across the street, we still provided valuable programs for this community,”‎ she said. “Our goal has always been to make sure that our patrons have opportunities.‎”



The Macombs Bridge Library is located at 2633 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, New York, NY 10039. For more information, call nypl.org or call 212.281.4900.