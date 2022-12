“Swift action”

New landlord accountability law proposed by NYC Public Advocate

By Gregg McQueen

A trend of abuse and neglect.

It’s precisely why New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Wiliams says he is taking aim at with a new legislative proposal directed at unscrupulous landlords.

Williams, whose office publishes an annual list of the worst landlords in the city, is aiming to stop disingenuous tactics by some landlords anxious to remove themselves from the infamous list.

Williams has introduced City Council legislation intended to hold landlords more accountable for making essential repairs in their buildings. The bill, known as Intro 583, would require the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) to maintain a “Certification of Correction” list and prohibit any listed landlord from self-certifying correction of violations in multiple dwellings without an inspection.

Within the current system, landlords are often able to self-certify their own repairs without verification from a city agency.

The bill would prevent landlords already identified as bad actors from falsely claiming repairs have been made, Williams said.

At a December 6 hearing of the City Council Committee on Housing and Buildings, Williams told lawmakers that the number of building violations has increased since the start of the pandemic.

“According to the data we found based on our Worst Landlord Watchlist from last year, many landlords further abandoned building repairs throughout the pandemic,” Williams said. “Across the board, there was an overall increase in violations among landlords on the list. HPD even reported an increase as well. There continues to be a trend of abuse and neglect by bad landlords in New York City.”

The bill would also increase penalties for failure to correctly certify. For example, landlords who fail to file a statement of registration or an amendment of a statement of registration will be fined up to $1,000. Also, anyone willfully making a false certification of correction of a violation will pay between $500 and $2,500 for each violation falsely certified.

The Worst Landlord List has been released by the NYC Public Advocate’s Office each year since 2010. It is compiled with data from HPD, using the average number of housing code violations open per month throughout the year.

Williams is expected to release his 2022 Worst Landlord Watchlist in mid-December.

“As we soon move into the new year, it is critical that we take swift action to hold the worst landlords accountable,” he told Councilmembers. “We need to invest the resources to stop them from handling these violations and fines as negligible, or the cost of doing business, and combat the notion that making profit is much more vital than their own tenants.”

For more information on the legislation, please visit tinyurl.com/nzznvmnv.