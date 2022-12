Charm City

Jewelry giant Pandora to open NYC headquarters

Pandora, the world’s largest jewelry manufacturer, is relocating its North American headquarters to New York City.

The company will open a 27,000-square-foot office spanning the 35th floor of 1540 Broadway in Times Square.

“New York City is a gem in the retail industry, so it’s no surprise that the world’s largest jewelry brand has chosen to relocate its North American headquarters here,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul. “Pandora will benefit not only from having a foothold in one of the world’s largest commercial markets, but from a talented workforce that is as distinctive as their charms. I look forward to welcoming the headquarters to our city, creating new jobs and economic opportunities for New Yorkers.”

The $6 million office project is expected to create 133 new full-time jobs within the company, which designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished jewelry that is sold in more than 100 countries.

Empire State Development is supporting the project with up to $1.5 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits, Hochul said. This will support the creation of 133 new full-time employees within sales, merchandising, marketing, finance, human resources, digital and e-commerce, real estate, legal and operations.

In the coming months, Pandora also plans to add three new stores to its nine current locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx.

“The Pandora New York Headquarters is a milestone for the brand as we continue our ambitious growth plans in the U.S. market,” said Pandora North America President Luciano Rodembusch. “Pandora is proud to partner with Empire State Development to continue our investment in the New York retail industry, with the office joining over nine retail locations in New York City, as well as over 30 retail locations across New York State.”

“Pandora’s move to New York City speaks to the strength and talent of the region’s retail industry and workforce. New York’s commercial market and diverse talent are vital links in ensuring a glittering future for Pandora,” said Empire State Development President, Chief Executive Officer and Commissioner Hope Knight. “We are proud to support their new North American headquarters, which will add new jobs and economic energy to the retail capital of the world.”