Judge hears arguments in rezoning lawsuit

By Gregg McQueen

It’s a waiting game now.

A year after the city approved the rezoning of Inwood, opponents suing the city to block the plan finally had their day in court – and the judge’s decision could come at any time.

“Her ruling could come in a few weeks, or a few months,” said Inwood resident Philip Simpson, one of the lawsuit’s plaintiffs. “Basically, we play the waiting game now.”

On Wednesday in Manhattan Supreme Court, Justice Verna Saunders heard oral arguments in the lawsuit filed last December by 15 plaintiffs, including advocacy group Northern Manhattan is Not For Sale, residents, and small business owners.

The suit argues that the city failed to fully study the rezoning’s impact on preferential rents, minority and women-owned business enterprises, traffic congestion, and displacement of residents of color.

Attorney Michael Sussman said that studies to understand the consequences of the city’s plan should be done “before the rezoning occurs, not after.”

At a press conference outside the court, Sussman suggested that the rezoning will take the neighborhood in the “absolutely wrong direction,” especially for low-income residents struggling to find affordable housing.

Sussman chided the city for arguing that the neighborhood is being rezoned in order to protect housing for people in need. “This is coming out of Disney,” he remarked.

He said the city’s promise of 1,600 new affordable apartments might not be a solution for many of the area’s residents. “The pregnant question is, affordable for whom? That wasn’t answered,” he said.

“Bill de Blasio is systematically rezoning working class neighborhoods of color,” said Karla Fisk of Inwood Legal Action, which hosted the press conference and rally following the court appearance. “It’s time for it to end.”

Amy McCamphill of the city’s Law Department presented the case for the de Blasio administration. According to Simpson, she argued that the impact studies mentioned by plaintiffs are not required as part of the Environmental Impact Study (EIS) process.

“The city said they gave the community what we asked for with contextual rezoning, and included mandatory inclusionary housing,” he said. “Their position was that they did complete studies for the rezoning, even if they weren’t the ones we would have preferred, they still followed the rules.”

While the rally drew mostly Inwood residents opposed to the rezoning, people from other neighborhoods came to show their support.

Winston Chau of Chinatown said residents are being pushed out of that neighborhood, as developers are planning to construct several skyscrapers.

“Mayor Bill de Blasio is able to help, but he refuses. He chooses to help developers,” Chau said.

“I know family and friends whose rent is skyrocketing,” said Bronx resident Melissa Castillo. “They’re afraid of being pushed out. People are moving out of the city.”

“New York claims to be a sanctuary city, but they’re selling out low-income people,” she added. “If we don’t rally and organize, things won’t change.”

Ed Figueroa of the Citywide Alliance Against Displacement complained that residents opposing rezoning have to resort to suing the city, as they have in Inwood, East Harlem and Two Bridges.

“We have to lawyer up in order to be heard. It’s a disgrace,” he said.

Ayisha Oglivie, Chair of Community Board 12’s Housing Committee, said the rezoning is already impacting Inwood residents, noting that real estate companies have been snapping up numerous buildings and have been accused of attempting to push longtime tenants out.

“From where I sit, since the Inwood rezoning passed, the wheels are already turning,” he said.

Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, a lifelong Inwood resident, noted that state legislators passed landmark tenant protections this year in Albany, but insisted there are still risks.

“What good are these laws if speculation will continue to drive people out?” she asked.

De La Rosa spent several years working for City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who supported the rezoning plan and voted to approve it in the Council.

“I’m OK with disagreeing with our City Councilmember on this issue,” she said. “When the people speak, our job as elected officials is to listen. And the community came out time and time again and said no to this upzoning of Inwood.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said the Inwood legal case would have ramifications for other potential rezonings.

“Anyone who is fighting against rezonings around the city, they are watching,” he said.

In a statement, the de Blasio administration upheld its process for rezoning Inwood.

“The City stands by the approvals it made authorizing this important initiative,” said Law Department spokesperson Christian Madrid. “We remain committed to delivering the investments this community needs, which includes the preservation and development of affordable homes, restoration and creation of waterfront parks, new jobs, educational resources and small business support.”

Activists are now waiting on a ruling from Saunders.

East Harlem resident Pilar De Jesús noted that a similar lawsuit to stop that neighborhood’s rezoning was unsuccessful. She expressed frustration at the city’s persistence with rezoning plans despite intense community opposition.

“I think it’s disappointing when we’re labeled a progressive city,” she said.

“We’ve had people demonstrating, we’ve stopped traffic in the street to protest these rezonings,” she added. “We let the city know we do not want this, but they still proceed.”

