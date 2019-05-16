- English
Latino construction workers deserve a say in their future
By Clark Peña
For decades, unions have erected barriers for minorities in New York seeking access to jobs in the construction trade. Earlier this year, a union boss wrote a letter in Crain’s dismissing the merits of open shop projects and calling the value of these workers into question. Faced with this opposition, many of these residents have joined open shop construction projects.
Instead of forcing them to make these decisions, public officials and union bosses should do more to recognize the impact that these workers have on the construction industry and grant them the opportunities they deserve to provide for their families.
As Director of Advocacy for the Construction Workforce Project (CWP), I hear the grievances of black and Latino construction workers every day. Our organization was created with the mission of providing a voice for these individuals so that their input can be heard and lead to meaningful reform.
Amongst the most common complaints of minority workers’ is their lack of recognition by influential union leaders. Rather than welcome these hard-working individuals, they have made it unreasonably challenging for them to have access to safe, good paying jobs. Through a series of policies and practices ranging from non-bilingual training programs to discriminatory superintendents, minority workers face an excess of obstacles when trying to break into this workforce.
Not surprisingly, more and more minority workers are turning to open shop jobs.
Per the latest figures, three out of four of these workers are of a minority background, while most live in one of the city’s five boroughs. This is critical because by attracting local recruits the open shop better reflects the diversity of New York City’s communities and directly injects economic capital into local communities.
Considering these impacts, the rapid growth of the open shop is no coincidence. Studies have shown that approximately 70% of the private construction work currently being completed in the city is now being done by these workers. More importantly, merit-based hiring practices offer opportunities these individuals wouldn’t have access to otherwise. Their hourly wage averages $20/per hour and most have access to generous health care packages and 401(k) programs. These benefits extend to their communities and families as well, which typically come from local, urban neighborhoods and not from far-flung suburbs.
These men and woman are tired of the systemic disrespect they face in their industry.
While they toil tirelessly and do the same job as their union counterparts, they rarely feel they are being treated equally.
Construction unions should do more to recognize this double standard and stop ignoring the realities of their changing workforce. Open shop workers now make up a majority of the private labor force and deserve to have their rights respected. The establishment of the Construction Workforce Project is just the first step in what will hopefully turn out to be a long-lasting reform of a historically insulated industry.
Clark Peña is Director of Advocacy for the Construction Workforce Project, a nonprofit advocating on behalf of open-shop and merit-based hiring in New York City’s construction industry. For more information, please visit constructionworkforceproject.org.
Los trabajadores de construcción latinos merecen un mejor future
Por Clark Peña
Por décadas, los sindicatos de construcción en Nueva York han erigido barreras para que trabajadores latinos no puedan ingresar a sus rangos. Al mismo tiempo, los líderes de estos mismos sindicatos han declarado que los trabajadores no-sindicados—mejor conocidos como ‘open shop’—no aportan mucho a la industria constructora.
Esta falta de reconocimiento tiene serias consecuencias para estos obreros latinos y sus comunidades. Por lo tanto, nuestros representantes electos deben de reconocer el impacto que tienen estos trabajadores y asegurar que tengan oportunidades para proveer por sus familias.
Como Directo de Abogacía para el Construction Workforce (CWP), escucho las preocupaciones de los trabajadores de construcción latinos y afroamericanos todos los días.
Nuestra organización fue creada con el propósito de darle una voz a estos individuos para que sus aportaciones resulten en reformas.
Una de las quejas más comunes de estos trabajadores es la falta de reconocimiento que reciben por parte de los líderes de sindicatos. En vez de ayudar y aceptar a estos trabajadores, los jefes sindicales han complicado su habilidad de tener acceso a buenos trabajos.
A través de una serie de pólizas y prácticas como programas de aprendizaje no ofrecidos en español y superintendentes racistas, los trabajadores de color enfrentan un exceso de obstáculos al intentar ingresar a esta fuerza laboral.
No sorprendentemente, cada vez más trabajadores latinos y afroamericanos se están uniendo al open shop en lugar de sindicatos. Según las cifras más recientes, tres de cada cuatro obreros en el open shop provienen de familias latinas o afroamericanas y viven en la ciudad.
Estos números son importantes porque al reclutar a trabajadores locales se refleja la diversidad neoyorquina y se inyecta capital a estas comunidades locales.
Al considerar estos impactos, queda claro que la expansión del open shop no es ninguna coincidencia. Estudios han demostrado que aproximadamente 70% de los proyectos de construcción privados en Nueva York cuentan con trabajadores no-sindicados.
Importantemente, al contratar a estos obreros, se les ofrece oportunidades en la industria de construcción que no tendrían si no fuera por el open shop. Sus salarios son de alrededor de $20/hora y también cuentan con seguro médico y programas de 401(k). Además, estos beneficios se extienden a sus comunidades y a sus familias también.
Los trabajadores del open shop están cansados de lidiar con la falta de respeto y dignidad que enfrentan todos los días en su industria. Mientras trabajan incansablemente y hacen las mismas labores que sus contrapartes sindicados, rara vez son tratados por igual.
Los sindicatos de construcción deben hacer más para reconocer este doble criterio y dejar de ignorar las realidades de una fuerza laboral que está evolucionando. Los obreros del open shop representan la mayoría de la fuerza laboral privada en Nueva York y merecen que sus derechos sean respetados. El establecimiento de grupos como el Construction Workforce Project es solo el primer paso en lo que espera ser un mejoramiento para una industria que ha sido demasiado insular históricamente.
Clark Peña es el Director de Abogacía para el Construction Workforce Project (CWP), una organización sin fines de lucro que aboga por una contratación con base en méritos y sin obligación de afiliación a un sindicato en la industria de la construcción de la ciudad de Nueva York. Para obtener más información, por favor visite constructionworkforceproject.org.