Community fair focuses on women’s health

By Gregg McQueen

Care – for others – comes first.

“Sometimes we’re so busy taking care of others, we don’t take enough care of ourselves.”

That’s how Miriam Mejía characterizes how mothers often prioritize the care of others above their own.

Mejía is Director of Community Engagement for SOMOS Community Care, a nonprofit network of over 2,500 physicians serving immigrant and low-income communities, which sponsored a neighborhood health fair on May 10 at Plaza de las Américas in Washington Heights.

The event coincided with Mother’s Day and National Women’s Health Week.

“We want to stress to women, as well as all community members, that when you’re healthy yourself, you can take care of your family better,” said Mejía. “We wanted to take that message out to the community, to keep yourself healthy first.”

Held in conjunction with the Dr. Juan Alba Medical Practice, Washington Heights Street Vendor Association, the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC) and El Malecón Restaurant, the event offered local residents free high blood pressure and diabetes screenings, and provided information on preventive health, such as instructions on how to do self-exams to check for breast cancer.

“We’re empowering people to take care of their own health,” said Community Engagement Specialist Samira Almonte. “We’re trying to get them connected with primary care physicians and giving them tips they can do themselves to stay healthy.”

Attendees also received a healthy food demonstration. Members of Just Food, a nonprofit that works with community groups to increase access to healthy, locally-grown food, prepared apple and kale salad.

“For some people in our neighborhood, it was the first time they tried kale,” Almonte said.

“It’s a real eye-opener for them to try new foods that are good for them.”

SOMOS, which serves over 700,000 patients in lower income, immigrant-rich communities, also raffled off home blood pressure screening devices.

This is the fourth year the organization has sponsored the outdoor health fair.

Mejía said that community members can do simple things to stay active for healthy lifestyle.

“It doesn’t need to be something fancy,” she said. “You don’t necessarily need to go to a gym.

You can go for a long walk or run in the park. There are little things you can do. Anything to get moving. The more people know that, the better off they’ll be.”

Mejía stressed that routine visits with a primary care doctor were also vital to a healthy lifestyle. “We make sure that our clients are maintaining contact with their personal doctor, to stay on top of issues,” she said. “That makes all the difference, not waiting until something is an emergency.”

For more information, please visit somoscommunitycare.org.