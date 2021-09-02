- English
- Español
Fur Real
A tale of rescue, with whiskers
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Surprises were in store for local construction workers. Four small furry ones.
As they unpacked a shipment of tools, workers in the Bronx discovered four kittens at the bottom of the shipping pallet.
Their mother, 900 miles away at a factory in Milwaukee, gave birth, and had probably left her newly born babes for a few moments to find sustenance, only to return and find them out for delivery.
Just weeks old, their eyes still closed, the small creatures miraculously avoided being crushed during shipment. The quick-thinking workers called Bidawee, which has found homes for animals for more than a century. The organization, whose name references the Scottish phrase “stay a while,” is one of the oldest animal welfare and pet adoption organizations in the country, and has local sites in Manhattan and Long Island.
“This was very unusual,” said Elyise Hallenbeck. “We’ve never gotten a call about kittens in a shipping container.”
Hallenbeck, Director of Strategy, Leadership Giving and Feral Cat Initiative at Bideawee, said the shipment made a number of stops en route from Milwaukee.
“They were in very good shape, considering what they had been through,” she said.
Two-week old kittens generally nurse every one to two hours and can’t even defecate on their own. “They are completely helpless,” she said. The kittens were immediately transferred to a foster home in the Bronx. A Bidawee-trained volunteer bottle fed and cared for the infants around the clock.
Their foster parent promptly named them Decker, DeWalt, Dremel and Ryobi to reflect their power tool heritage. The cats have since been spayed and neutered. One has been adopted and the others are ready for their forever homes.
Kittens can be spayed and neutered at two pounds, Hallenbeck said. Twenty years ago, veterinarians thought it better to wait until the cats were older, and maybe even go through heat at least once. “Today we know a lot more about spay and neuter and about the health of cats and kittens. It is very safe to spay and neuter a kitten who’s at least two pounds or two months old.”
Small kittens like the ones found in the shipping container can be adopted. But adopting older kittens who’ve never had human interaction is more challenging.
“Cats who grow up without any socialization become what’s known as feral. A feral cat, for all intents and purposes, is a wild animal. They see themselves as prey and they see humans as predators,” Hallenbeck said. While they can’t be adopted, they can live in managed cat colonies. Bidawee has trained more than 8,000 people, both locally and globally, how to manage feral cat colonies.
Managers of feral cat colonies practice TNR, where cats are humanely trapped, taken to a vet for neutering, and returned to their outdoor location. Caretakers also feed and provide fresh water, prepare shelters and look out for the cats’ general wellbeing. This keeps the cat population both healthy and from growing out of control.
Hallenbeck said it is crucial for cats to be spayed and neutered because New York’s feral cat population is very high. According to Bidawee’s records, the Bronx has more than 500 registered feral cat colonies.
Bidawee also finds foster homes for younger kittens found on the street. “Kitten Taming” is one of Bidawee’s many programs where volunteers take in young cats and socialize them so they can be safely adopted into forever homes.
Much of Bidawee’s information is available in both English and Spanish. “We have door hangers in English and Spanish to leave at locations where someone sees cats they think are being fed and wants to get together and network with that person and come up with a plan,” said Hallenbeck.
For more information, please visit bideawee.org/programs/feral-cat-initiative or call Bidawee’s Feral Cat Initiative Help Desk at 212.330.0033. General information can be found at bideawee.org.
De rescate, con bigote
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Había sorpresas reservadas para los trabajadores locales. Cuatro pequeños peludos.
Mientras desempaquetaban un envío de herramientas, los trabajadores descubrieron cuatro gatitos en la parte inferior del palé. Su madre, a 900 millas de distancia en una fábrica en Milwaukee, dio a luz y probablemente dejó a sus bebés recién nacidos por unos momentos para encontrar sustento, solo para regresar y encontrarlos listos para la entrega.
Con solo unas semanas de edad, con los ojos aún cerrados, las pequeñas criaturas evitaron milagrosamente ser aplastadas durante el envío. Los trabajadores pensaron rápidamente y llamaron a Bidawee, que ha encontrado hogares para animales durante más de un siglo. La organización es una de adopción de mascotas y bienestar animal más antiguas del país, y tiene sedes locales en Manhattan y Long Island.
“Esto fue muy inusual”, dijo Elyise Hallenbeck. “Nunca habíamos recibido una llamada sobre gatitos en un contenedor de envío”.
Hallenbeck, directora de estrategia, donaciones de liderazgo e iniciativa de gatos salvajes en Bideawee, dijo que el envío hizo varias paradas en ruta desde Milwaukee.
“Estaban en muy buena forma, considerando lo que habían pasado”, dijo.
Los gatitos de dos semanas generalmente amamantan cada una o dos horas y ni siquiera pueden defecar solos. “Están completamente indefensos”, dijo. Los gatitos fueron trasladados de inmediato a un hogar de acogida en el Bronx. Un voluntario capacitado de Bidawee alimentó y cuidó a los bebés durante todo el día.
Su padre adoptivo los nombró rápidamente Decker, DeWalt, Dremel y Ryobi para reflejar su herencia de herramientas eléctricas. Desde entonces, los gatos han sido esterilizados y castrados. Uno ha sido adoptado y los demás están listos para vivir en sus hogares para siempre.
Los gatitos pueden ser esterilizados y castrados con un peso de dos libras, dijo Hallenbeck. Hace veinte años, los veterinarios pensaron que era mejor esperar hasta que los gatos fueran mayores y tal vez incluso pasar por celo al menos una vez. “Hoy sabemos mucho más sobre la esterilización y castración y sobre la salud de gatos y gatitos. Es muy seguro esterilizar y castrar a un gatito que tenga al menos dos libras o dos meses”.
Se pueden adoptar gatitos pequeños como los que se encontraron en el contenedor de envío. Pero adoptar gatitos mayores que nunca han tenido interacción humana es más desafiante.
“Los gatos que crecen sin ninguna socialización se convierten en lo que se conoce como salvajes. Un gato salvaje, para todos los efectos, es un animal salvaje. Se ven a sí mismos como presas y ven a los humanos como depredadores”, dijo Hallenbeck. Si bien no pueden ser adoptados, pueden vivir en colonias de gatos administradas. Bidawee ha capacitado a más de 8,000 personas, tanto a nivel local como mundial, sobre cómo gestionar colonias de gatos salvajes.
Los administradores de colonias de gatos salvajes practican TNR, donde los gatos son atrapados humanamente, llevados a un veterinario para castrarlos y devueltos a su ubicación al aire libre. Los cuidadores también alimentan y proporcionan agua dulce, preparan refugios y vigilan el bienestar general de los gatos. Esto evita que la población de gatos no esté sana y que no crezca fuera de control.
Hallenbeck dijo que es crucial que los gatos estén esterilizados y castrados porque la población de gatos salvajes de Nueva York es muy alta. Según los registros de Bidawee, el Bronx tiene más de 500 colonias de gatos salvajes registradas.
Bidawee también encuentra hogares de acogida para gatitos más pequeños que se encuentran en la calle. “Kitten Taming” es uno de los muchos programas de Bidawee en el que los voluntarios acogen a los gatos jóvenes y los socializan para que puedan ser adoptados de forma segura en hogares para siempre.
Gran parte de la información de Bidawee está disponible tanto en inglés como en español. “Tenemos colgadores de puerta en inglés y español para dejar en lugares donde alguien ve gatos que cree que están siendo alimentados y quieren reunirse y relacionarse con esa persona y elaborar un plan”, dijo Hallenbeck.
Para más información, por favor visite bideawee.org/programs/feral-cat-initiative o llame a la mesa de ayuda de la Iniciativa de gatos salvajes de Bidawee al 212.330.0033. Puede encontrar información general en bideawee.org.