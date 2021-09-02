Fur Real

A tale of rescue, with whiskers

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Surprises were in store for local construction workers. Four small furry ones.

As they unpacked a shipment of tools, workers in the Bronx discovered four kittens at the bottom of the shipping pallet.

Their mother, 900 miles away at a factory in Milwaukee, gave birth, and had probably left her newly born babes for a few moments to find sustenance, only to return and find them out for delivery.

Just weeks old, their eyes still closed, the small creatures miraculously avoided being crushed during shipment. The quick-thinking workers called Bidawee, which has found homes for animals for more than a century. The organization, whose name references the Scottish phrase “stay a while,” is one of the oldest animal welfare and pet adoption organizations in the country, and has local sites in Manhattan and Long Island.

“This was very unusual,” said Elyise Hallenbeck. “We’ve never gotten a call about kittens in a shipping container.”

Hallenbeck, Director of Strategy, Leadership Giving and Feral Cat Initiative at Bideawee, said the shipment made a number of stops en route from Milwaukee.

“They were in very good shape, considering what they had been through,” she said.

Two-week old kittens generally nurse every one to two hours and can’t even defecate on their own. “They are completely helpless,” she said. The kittens were immediately transferred to a foster home in the Bronx. A Bidawee-trained volunteer bottle fed and cared for the infants around the clock.

Their foster parent promptly named them Decker, DeWalt, Dremel and Ryobi to reflect their power tool heritage. The cats have since been spayed and neutered. One has been adopted and the others are ready for their forever homes.

Kittens can be spayed and neutered at two pounds, Hallenbeck said. Twenty years ago, veterinarians thought it better to wait until the cats were older, and maybe even go through heat at least once. “Today we know a lot more about spay and neuter and about the health of cats and kittens. It is very safe to spay and neuter a kitten who’s at least two pounds or two months old.”

Small kittens like the ones found in the shipping container can be adopted. But adopting older kittens who’ve never had human interaction is more challenging.

“Cats who grow up without any socialization become what’s known as feral. A feral cat, for all intents and purposes, is a wild animal. They see themselves as prey and they see humans as predators,” Hallenbeck said. While they can’t be adopted, they can live in managed cat colonies. Bidawee has trained more than 8,000 people, both locally and globally, how to manage feral cat colonies.

Managers of feral cat colonies practice TNR, where cats are humanely trapped, taken to a vet for neutering, and returned to their outdoor location. Caretakers also feed and provide fresh water, prepare shelters and look out for the cats’ general wellbeing. This keeps the cat population both healthy and from growing out of control.

Hallenbeck said it is crucial for cats to be spayed and neutered because New York’s feral cat population is very high. According to Bidawee’s records, the Bronx has more than 500 registered feral cat colonies.

Bidawee also finds foster homes for younger kittens found on the street. “Kitten Taming” is one of Bidawee’s many programs where volunteers take in young cats and socialize them so they can be safely adopted into forever homes.

Much of Bidawee’s information is available in both English and Spanish. “We have door hangers in English and Spanish to leave at locations where someone sees cats they think are being fed and wants to get together and network with that person and come up with a plan,” said Hallenbeck.

For more information, please visit bideawee.org/programs/feral-cat-initiative or call Bidawee’s Feral Cat Initiative Help Desk at 212.330.0033. General information can be found at bideawee.org.