District 10 Participatory Budgeting winners announced

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez has announced the 2019 recipients of Participatory Budgeting Projects for Northern Manhattan.

The projects that will receive funding are: a courtyard renovation at M.S. 528; a gym renovation at P.S. 189, and a Certificate of Technical Education nursing program at the George Washington Educational Campus. Community members also voted to make Morris-Jumel Mansion ADA accessible.

The projects were announced at a press conference on May 13.

“As Councilmember of District 10, I have continued to work hard to ensure that my district receives the support and resources they need. I would like to give a special thanks to Borough President Gale Brewer for helping secure additional funding this year, ensuring our communities receive all the help they can get,” Rodríguez said. “I will continue to work alongside Speaker Corey Johnson, Mayor De Blasio, and colleagues to ensure that these important initiatives continue to make a difference in the lives of New Yorkers.”

District 10 has taken part in the Participatory Budgeting process since 2014.

In 2018, the winning projects totaled over $1.5 million and included a playground as well as an ADA ramp for the Dyckman Houses NYCHA facility.

Participatory budgeting allows New Yorkers over the age of 11 to vote on projects that would bring funding to improve their local communities, encouraging the younger generation to become involved in civic engagement.

Since 2012, New Yorkers have decided how to spend $210 million on 706 participatory budgeting projects.

For more information, please visit on.nyc.gov/30lHgzf.