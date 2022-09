$27 million investment to spur growth of life sciences

A new $26.6 million investment has been announced in the growth of the life sciences industry.

A new $26.6 million investment is intended to further spur the growth of the life sciences industry and stimulate job creation.

The city will award $15 million to the City College of New York (CCNY) and $11.6 million to the Mount Sinai Health System. Both awards will support the construction of new facilities that will foster the creation of life sciences startups in the city.

“We will solidify our city’s place at the forefront of the life sciences sector,” said NYCEDC President Andrew Kimball.

The awards were announced on August 24 by Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) President Andrew Kimball. The funding is part of NYCEDC’s $1 billion LifeSci NYC initiative.

“With these awards, our administration is making critical investments in the health and prosperity of New Yorkers,” said Adams. “Life sciences are central to our city’s public health and economic recovery, and we will continue to marshal the resources necessary to grow this industry, create new economic opportunities for New Yorkers, and keep our city moving forward.”

The new facilities are expected to create hundreds of jobs and foster science innovation and research, city officials said.

“We are thrilled to make these awards to Mount Sinai and City College,” said Kimball. “When we make strategic investments in our leading institutions, we can drive groundbreaking research, create jobs, and advance treatments, cures, and health care technologies in New York City. Under Mayor Adams, we will solidify our city’s place at the forefront of the life sciences sector and lead in making new medical devices to help improve patient care.”

With its award, CCNY will create the “City Innovations Collaborative,” an incubator supporting commercial and academic life sciences innovation and research under one roof at the Taystee Lab Building in West Harlem.

The 36,000-square-foot facility will offer state-of-the-art lab space for the development of new medications and medical devices to address the health needs of the surrounding underserved communities.

Over its first 10 years, the collaborative is expected to:

Create more than 1,400 life science jobs in Harlem;

Train more than 275 fellows and interns;

Accelerate 150 new medical technology products, and;

Deploy over $290 million in seed and venture capital money.

“The City Innovations Collaborative is being created as part of City College’s vision to harness its research and innovation capabilities to generate greater positive impact for the communities we serve,” said Andrew Wooten, Senior Director for Innovation Management and Business Development at CCNY. “It will be a physical and virtual workshop where aligned stakeholders can come together to co-create a better future for New York City.”

Mount Sinai will use its $11.6 million allotment to build one of the only medical device prototyping facilities in the nation, embedded on a hospital campus to support startups, engineers, doctors, and surgeons in designing, testing, and commercializing new medical devices to help improve patient care and outcomes.

Known as the Comprehensive Center for Surgical Innovation, the facility will be a 7,000-square-foot surgical research hub with an imaging and rapid prototyping facility on the Mount Sinai West hospital campus. Each year, the center is expected to support 10 to 12 startups, and develop 50 to 60 device prototypes.

“This is a game changer, and, as technology continues to grow in leaps and bounds, this significant award to the City College of New York and Mount Sinai will help support the construction of new life science facilities. It will also advance the research and training and bolster the growth of new innovative opportunities for startups and technology leaders throughout New York City,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat. “I look forward to witnessing the continued success of programs that will benefit residents throughout our communities.”