“We all deserve this”

How to ensure competent and quality healthcare

By María Lizardo

Navigating the complex healthcare system can be daunting, particularly for those who must contend with barriers like limited literacy, limited English language skills, and limited familiarity with government bureaucracy.

Now imagine what that must be like for low-income and immigrant families confronting these challenges amid a pandemic that has wiped out 631,000 jobs in New York City, destabilizing households and putting our most vulnerable citizens at greater risk of eviction, food insecurity and financial hardship.

For more than 40 years, Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), has used the settlement house model to provide free services and programs to the neediest residents of Upper Manhattan and the South and West Bronx. What began as a grassroots effort to provide housing and tenant support for new immigrants grew over the years into multi-faceted organization and catalyst for positive change in the surrounding community. NMIC serves more than 14,000 low-income families and individuals annually. A trusted resource in the community, NMIC has a record of providing free, holistic services in the areas of housing, immigration, legal services and benefits access.

More than ever, access to healthcare is critically important to the city’s economic recovery and to bringing our communities back stronger. At NMIC, clients receive assistance enrolling in affordable health insurance, nutritional guidance and tips on healthy practices, mental health counseling, food assistance and more. Yet a significant number of community members face systemic barriers to accessing adequate healthcare for themselves and their families.

That is due in part to the fact that many communities of color, immigrants and non-English speaking residents do not know how to navigate the healthcare system to access the medical care they need. Still others are reluctant to seek help and services, of which they are entitled to, because of anti-immigrant policies and practices fomented by the previous administration.

Fortunately, NMIC is one of 12 Community Based Organizations (CBOs) that are part of the Managed Care Consumer Assistance Program, known as MCCAP. Through MCCAP, clients can get one-stop-shopping assistance with all their healthcare needs from professionals with the requisite skills and experience to serve diverse communities. With a client base that is 98 percent racial and ethnic minority, the great majority of people NMIC helps enroll in health insurance speak a language other than English at home, making culturally competent services like MCCAP vital.

Between 1998 and 2010, MCCAP served more than 140,000 residents in all five boroughs through a network of 26 Community Based Organizations (CBOs) led by the Community Service Society (CSS). The program was dismantled in 2010 when City Council funding was eliminated for Fiscal Year 2011. In 2019, thanks to the leadership of Speaker Corey Johnson, Finance Committee Chair Daniel Dromm, and other members of New York City Council, the program received a $500,000 restoration.

MCCAP’s funding allows NMIC to provide culturally and linguistically competent services to those who need help understanding and enrolling in insurance, resolving health insurance problems, getting medical services, and accessing affordable care if they are uninsured. CSS also offers assistance through a live, toll-free helpline (888.614.5400) for those people who cannot come to a CBO.

The program was officially re-launched in February 2020. Since then, the CSS helpline and CBOs have provided much-needed advocacy assistance to over 4,000 individuals. More importantly, the program is helping the City advance its efforts to reduce health inequities by ensuring that all residents, regardless of race, income, religion, immigration and insurance status, can use their health insurance coverage or access free or low-cost health programs.

MCCAP’s funding was cut by 15 percent in FY21 due to the fiscal crisis. But the need for health advocacy services has only intensified because of the pandemic. That is why we support increasing funding for MCCAP, from $425,000 to $750,000, in the FY22 budget. This is the time when the City should leverage every dollar available through the new federal American Rescue Plan Act to strengthen programs like MCCAP that help address health inequities and public health crisis such as COVID-19 that affect predominantly low-income, immigrant New Yorkers and communities of color.

Help us improve health outcomes for vulnerable residents of Upper Manhattan and the Bronx.

We all deserve it.

María Lizardo LMSW is Executive Director of NMIC, a nonprofit serving families and individuals in Northern Manhattan and the South and West Bronx. For more, please visit nmic.org.