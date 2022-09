“People know they can count on us”

Local financial centers decry “catastrophic” fee proposals

By Gregg McQueen

Local financial service centers are facing potential new fee structures.

It’s over the limit.

Alex Carballo has already had to close the doors to one company site on Dyckman Street.

He’s starting to worry he’ll need to shutter more.

Carballo is Vice President of Castle Financial Services, which currently operates six check cashing centers throughout Northern Manhattan and the Bronx.

The company’s business is down nearly 45 percent since the start of the pandemic, Carballo said, prompting the closure of the Dyckman center last month.

“Rent keeps going up, other operating costs go up,” said Carballo. “It gets hard to keep up with everything.”

But for those like Carballo who managed to survive the global pandemic and the corresponding economic downturn, rising operational costs are now bested by a new concern in the form of proposed rules to limit fees that can be charged for services.

In June, the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS), which licenses and regulates the industry, proposed new regulations that would create two tiers of fees applied to check cashers, as is done in several other states.

Check cashing fees are set by DFS. The new rules would lower the fees for cashing a public assistance check to 1.5 percent. For all other checks, the maximum fee that any check casher can charge would be 2.2 percent or $1, whichever is greater.

For check cashing businesses already struggling due to the pandemic, the new fee structures would mean serious impact.

“It will be pretty catastrophic. We would definitely need to close other locations if the rules are implemented,” Carballo said of his family-owned business, which was founded by his father in 1972.

DFS Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne A. Harris.

In proposing the new regulations, DFS cited a need to routinely evaluate check cashing fee structures.

“As our world evolves, so must our approach to regulation,” said DFS Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne A. Harris. “DFS undertook a data-driven review of the check cashing fee methodology and current maximum fees to understand the impacts of fees on both the industry and New Yorkers, particularly members of immigrant communities and people of color, who depend on check cashers as an essential service to fulfill their financial service’s needs.”

Beginning in January 2027 and every five years thereafter, the industry may request an increase in the maximum fees established, DFS said.

A public comment period on the proposed regulation is underway until September 15. A final regulation is expected later in the year.

Carballo noted that DFS held a virtual meeting with industry members regarding the proposed rule, but encouraged the agency to conduct more dialogue with business owners regarding fee structures.

“I hope there is continued engagement to find an adequate structure that works for everyone,” said Carballo.

The Financial Service Centers of New York, a trade organization representing the state’s licensed check cashing industry, has garnered over 60,000 petition signatures in support of check cashing businesses, Carballo said.

Financial service centers serve a specific and significant role in immigrant communities, Carballo said, often offering multiple direct services to underserved communities where larger banking institutions are scarce.

“People come to us because they know the staff working in the stores and they feel comfortable,” said Carballo. “There’s a level of trust there. They know exactly what they’re going to pay for things.”

Industry representatives also point to the approximately 4,000 employees retained at the more than 500 financial centers in New York, which, according to their data, are primarily Black and Latino.

In addition to check cashing, financial service centers allow customers to wire money, make photocopies, acquire money orders, and purchase stamps or Metrocards.

Many local customers use the centers to send money to relatives in other countries.

“Our businesses are important to the community,” Carballo said. “We’re open 24 hours in some locations. We didn’t close during the pandemic. People know they can count on us.”