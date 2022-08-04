On wings and of will
Sobre alas y voluntad
Artist explores freedom and industry
By Sherry Mazzocchi
What do winged angels, ancient Assyrian temple gods and Dominican activists have in common?
All turn up in the work of visual artist Moses Ros. Ros is an architect by training and a print-maker by vocation. His work is appearing in four simultaneous shows across the U.S.: the Riverfront Art Gallery in Yonkers, the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth, Texas and Alianza Dominicana in Washington Heights.
In the new project “Deconstructed Anatomies,” which opens Thursday, Aug. 4, in Yonkers, Ros’ work was inspired by art from the eighth century B.C. The ancient Mesopotamian city of Nimrud, located in modern-day Iraq, contained a palace built for King Ashurnasirpal II. The palace walls featured stone carvings of Lamassu – celestial winged lions with human heads. They were powerful deities protecting the royal Assyrian compound.
Ros’ work, Free Angels, is not carved in stone. Instead, the individual components are silk-screened on paper mounted on foam board. “They are printed sculptures,” said Ros. “It’s a combination of sculpture and printmaking.”
In his artist’s statement, Ros notes: “The Angel sculpture series is based on freedom. These artworks are cut-out from relief and silk screen prints assembled into sculptures. The figures have male and female heads with animal bodies representing human effort and industry. From this determination, represented by wings, comes freedom.”
Once cut, they are assembled into three-dimensional shapes – which resemble winged creatures with baseball caps and breasts. They are called angels, with the unspoken view that they serve as guardians, said Ros.
“[The angels] express positive energy. We need positive energy these days,” he said.
Ros, who gently rebutted belief in otherworldly beings, insisted instead on the power of human beings manifesting good in this realm.
“It’s about the individual having a positive attitude—it comes from within. You have to look within and find the positivity and move things forward.”
The exhibit also features the silk-screened template after the forms were cut out. That allows the viewer to mentally transition between the “before” and “after” states of the completed work and synthesize the process.
“It activates the mind,” he said. “It engages you in the process. That’s the by-product of the sculpture – this negative space.”
Ros, who does most of his work at studio and working spaces in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx, integrates his architectural and print-making training into his sculptural methods. “It’s not like I’m taking granite and chiseling away the excess to make form. I’m taking pieces and putting them together. I’m more building it than carving it,” he said.
Ros goes from the ethereal at Riverfront to the material at Alianza Dominicana in a group show, “Carlos Cooks: The Activist & His Teachings.” That show, which will run until Aug. 27, is an homage to the founder of the African Nationalist Pioneer Movement of the last century. Carlos A. Cooks, a Dominican-born activist who advocated Black economic nationalist, lived in Harlem. “Instead of being consumers we should be owners,” insisted Cooks in evangelizing his philosophy of financial self-empowerment and community activism.
Ros’ work is a $1 billion U.S. greenback featuring Cooks’ profile, sporting his trademark leopard toque, along with the phrase he coined: “Buy Black.”
The artist also recognizes Cooks’ contributions as part of an exhibition at the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. In the first gallery space for the American Latino Museum, ¡Presente! A Latino History of the United States, Ros’ silk screen on wood features the Black Power image of a fist held high, emblazoned with Cooks’ name. The work was originally exhibited at the Rio II Gallery in Washington Heights in 2013, at a centennial celebration of Cooks’ life.
Ros has another work at the Armon Carter Museum in Fort Worth, Texas. “¡Printing the Revolution!” is a Smithsonian traveling exhibit which features his work, El Reggaetón Del Bachatero. The wide-ranging exhibit examines the “rise and impact of Chicano Graphics,1965 to Now,” and features dozens of other works, including Esther Hernández’s Sun Mad, and Favianna Rodríguez’s Migration is Beautiful.
For more information, please visit www.mosesros.com.
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
¿Qué tienen en común los ángeles alados, los antiguos dioses de los templos asirios y los activistas dominicanos?
Todo aparece en la obra del artista visual Moses Ros. Ros es arquitecto de profesión y grabador por vocación. Su obra aparece en cuatro exposiciones simultáneas en Estados Unidos: la Riverfront Art Gallery de Yonkers, el Museo Smithsonian de Arte Estadounidense de Washington D.C., el Museo Amon Carter de Arte Estadounidense de Fort Worth (Texas) y la Alianza Dominicana de Washington Heights.
En el nuevo proyecto “Anatomías deconstruidas”, que se inaugura el jueves 4 de agosto en Yonkers, la obra de Ros se inspira en el arte del siglo VIII a.C. La antigua ciudad de Nimrud, situada en Mesopotamia (el actual Irak), contenía un palacio construido para el rey Ashurnasirpal II. Las paredes del palacio presentaban inscripciones en piedra de Lamassu, leones celestiales alados con cabeza humana. Eran poderosas criaturas divinas que protegían el recinto real asirio.
En contraste, la obra de Ros, Free Angels, no está tallada en piedra. En cambio, los componentes individuales son serigrafiados en papel montado sobre cartón espuma. “Son esculturas impresas”, dice Ros. “Es una combinación de escultura y grabado”.
Como se señala más adelante en la declaración del artista: “La serie de esculturas Ángel se basa en la libertad. Estas obras de arte se recortan de impresiones en relieve y serigrafía ensambladas en forma de esculturas. Las figuras tienen cabezas masculinas y femeninas con cuerpos de animales que representan el esfuerzo humano y la industria. De esta determinación, representada por las alas, surge la libertad”.
Una vez cortadas, se ensamblan en formas tridimensionales, y parecen criaturas aladas con gorras de béisbol y pechos. Se les llama ángeles, con la idea tácita de que sirven de guardianes, dijo Ros.
“Los ángeles expresan energía positiva. Necesitamos energía positiva estos días”, dijo.
Ros, quien amablemente refutó la creencia sobre seres de otro mundo, insistió más bien en el poder de los seres humanos que manifiestan el bien en este reino.
“Se trata de que el individuo tenga una actitud positiva que viene de dentro. Hay que mirar dentro y encontrar la positividad y hacer avanzar las cosas”.
La exposición también presenta la plantilla serigrafiada después de recortar las formas. Eso permite al espectador hacer una transición mental entre los estados “antes” y “después” de la obra terminada y sintetizar el proceso.
“Activa la mente”, dijo. “Te involucra en el proceso. Ese es el subproducto de la escultura: este espacio negativo”.
Ros, quien realiza la mayor parte de su obra en estudios y espacios de trabajo en el norte de Manhattan y el Bronx, integra su formación en arquitectura y grabado en sus métodos escultóricos. “No es que esté tomando granito y cincelando el exceso para darle forma. Tomo piezas y las uno. Estoy construyendo más que esculpiendo”, dice.
Ros pasa de lo etéreo en Riverfront a lo material en la Alianza Dominicana en una exposición colectiva, “Carlos Cooks: el activista y sus enseñanzas”. Esta exhibición, que estará abierta hasta el 27 de agosto, es un homenaje al fundador del Movimiento Nacionalista Africano Pionero del siglo pasado. Carlos A. Cooks, activista de origen dominicano que defendió el nacionalismo económico negro, vivió en Harlem. “En lugar de ser consumidores, deberíamos ser propietarios”, insistía Cooks al evangelizar su filosofía de autodeterminación financiera y activismo comunitario.
A su vez, la obra de Ros es un billete verde de mil millones de dólares con el perfil de Cooks, luciendo su característico toque de leopardo, junto con la frase que acuñó: “Buy Black”.
Ros también reconoce las contribuciones de Cooks como parte de una exposición en el Museo Nacional de Historia Estadounidense de Washington, D.C. En el primer espacio de la galería del Museo Latino Estadounidense, ¡Presente! A Latino History of the United States, la serigrafía de Ros sobre madera presenta la imagen del Poder Negro de un puño en alto, blasonada con el nombre de Cooks. La obra se presentó originalmente en la Galería Río II de Washington Heights en 2013, en la celebración del centenario de la vida de Cooks.
Ros tiene otra obra en el Museo Armon Carter de Fort Worth, Texas. “¡Printing the Revolution!” es una exposición itinerante del Smithsonian que presenta su obra, El Reggaetón Del Bachatero. La amplia exposición examina el “surgimiento y el impacto de la gráfica chicana, desde 1965 hasta ahora”, y presenta docenas de obras, entre ellas Sun Mad, de Esther Hernández, y Migration is Beautiful, de Favianna Rodríguez.
Para más información, por favor visite www.mosesros.com.