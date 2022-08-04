On wings and of will

Artist explores freedom and industry

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Mythical creatures created by Moses Ros are represented in three-dimensional shapes.

What do winged angels, ancient Assyrian temple gods and Dominican activists have in common?

All turn up in the work of visual artist Moses Ros. Ros is an architect by training and a print-maker by vocation. His work is appearing in four simultaneous shows across the U.S.: the Riverfront Art Gallery in Yonkers, the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth, Texas and Alianza Dominicana in Washington Heights.

In the new project “Deconstructed Anatomies,” which opens Thursday, Aug. 4, in Yonkers, Ros’ work was inspired by art from the eighth century B.C. The ancient Mesopotamian city of Nimrud, located in modern-day Iraq, contained a palace built for King Ashurnasirpal II. The palace walls featured stone carvings of Lamassu – celestial winged lions with human heads. They were powerful deities protecting the royal Assyrian compound.

Ros’ work, Free Angels, is not carved in stone. Instead, the individual components are silk-screened on paper mounted on foam board. “They are printed sculptures,” said Ros. “It’s a combination of sculpture and printmaking.”

In his artist’s statement, Ros notes: “The Angel sculpture series is based on freedom. These artworks are cut-out from relief and silk screen prints assembled into sculptures. The figures have male and female heads with animal bodies representing human effort and industry. From this determination, represented by wings, comes freedom.”

Once cut, they are assembled into three-dimensional shapes – which resemble winged creatures with baseball caps and breasts. They are called angels, with the unspoken view that they serve as guardians, said Ros.

“It’s about the individual having a positive attitude,” says the artist Moses Ros.

“[The angels] express positive energy. We need positive energy these days,” he said.

Ros, who gently rebutted belief in otherworldly beings, insisted instead on the power of human beings manifesting good in this realm.

“It’s about the individual having a positive attitude—it comes from within. You have to look within and find the positivity and move things forward.”

The exhibit also features the silk-screened template after the forms were cut out. That allows the viewer to mentally transition between the “before” and “after” states of the completed work and synthesize the process.

“It activates the mind,” he said. “It engages you in the process. That’s the by-product of the sculpture – this negative space.”

Ros, who does most of his work at studio and working spaces in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx, integrates his architectural and print-making training into his sculptural methods. “It’s not like I’m taking granite and chiseling away the excess to make form. I’m taking pieces and putting them together. I’m more building it than carving it,” he said.

Carlos Cooks’ ideology is featured on a one-billion-dollar bill.

Ros goes from the ethereal at Riverfront to the material at Alianza Dominicana in a group show, “Carlos Cooks: The Activist & His Teachings.” That show, which will run until Aug. 27, is an homage to the founder of the African Nationalist Pioneer Movement of the last century. Carlos A. Cooks, a Dominican-born activist who advocated Black economic nationalist, lived in Harlem. “Instead of being consumers we should be owners,” insisted Cooks in evangelizing his philosophy of financial self-empowerment and community activism.

Ros’ work is a $1 billion U.S. greenback featuring Cooks’ profile, sporting his trademark leopard toque, along with the phrase he coined: “Buy Black.”

A raised fist references Cooks’ activism.

The artist also recognizes Cooks’ contributions as part of an exhibition at the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. In the first gallery space for the American Latino Museum, ¡Presente! A Latino History of the United States, Ros’ silk screen on wood features the Black Power image of a fist held high, emblazoned with Cooks’ name. The work was originally exhibited at the Rio II Gallery in Washington Heights in 2013, at a centennial celebration of Cooks’ life.

Ros has another work at the Armon Carter Museum in Fort Worth, Texas. “¡Printing the Revolution!” is a Smithsonian traveling exhibit which features his work, El Reggaetón Del Bachatero. The wide-ranging exhibit examines the “rise and impact of Chicano Graphics,1965 to Now,” and features dozens of other works, including Esther Hernández’s Sun Mad, and Favianna Rodríguez’s Migration is Beautiful.

For more information, please visit www.mosesros.com.