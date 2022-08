“Broken windows” arrests up nearly 25 percent in 2022: report

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is persisting in a discriminatory practice of targeting low-income people of color for minor infractions, according to a new analysis released by advocacy group Police Reform Organizing Project (PROP).

Based on data received from the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services, PROP released a series of findings regarding NYPD arrest statistics for 2022.

The new report is critical of practices under Mayor Adams (center) and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell (right).

During Mayor Eric Adams first six months in office, the NYPD has substantially escalated its broken windows practices, PROP said, as the number of misdemeanor and felony arrests increased in 2022 by nearly 25 percent over 2021 – going from 63,018 to 78,010.

So far in 2022, 87.5 percent of all misdemeanor arrests involved New Yorkers of color, PROP said.

Numbers in specific arrest categories also reflect a stark racial bias, the analysis said. For example, New Yorkers of color comprised 90 percent of assault in the 3rd degree arrests, 91 percent of fare evasion arrests, 96 percent of possession of forged instrument arrests, 88 percent of weapon possession in the 4th degree arrests, and 81.5 percent of possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree arrests.

“Based on the NYPD’s own reporting, these numbers expose the harsh truth that under Mayor Adams and Commissioner Sewell the NYPD has actually escalated its racist broken windows practices,” said PROP Director Robert Gangi. “How else are we to understand statistics showing that arrests have jumped by almost 25 percent and that arrests for one offense category, the misdemeanor possession of a forged instrument, involves 96 percent New Yorkers of color?”

“That stark racial disparity can only result from the intentional targeting of a specific community,” Gangi said. “New York City, its people and its political leaders should no longer tolerate, to say nothing of effectively promoting, racist police practices that everyday inflict harm and hardship on a selected group of the most vulnerable New Yorkers.”

For more information, please visit www.policereformorganizingproject.org.