Monkeypox declared public health emergency

By Gregg McQueen

Monkeypox has been declared a public health emergency.

It’s official: the monkeypox outbreak has been declared a public health emergency in New York City.

On August 1, Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order that will allow the city to suspend local laws and enact new health rules to address the outbreak.

“New York City now has over 1,200 reported cases, approximately 25 percent of cases nationally, and we are continuing to see the numbers rise,” said Adams. “This order will bolster our existing efforts to educate, vaccinate, test, and treat as many New Yorkers as possible and ensure a whole-of-government response to this outbreak.”

Approximately 150,000 New Yorkers may currently be at risk for monkeypox exposure, health officials said.

Vaccination efforts have proven rocky in light of ongoing shortages.

Vaccination efforts have so far proved rocky due to a shortage of available doses. Though the city’s Health Department received nearly 26,000 new shots of the monkeypox vaccine on July 22, available vaccination appointments were quickly snatched up.

“New York City is currently the epicenter of the outbreak,” said Adams and Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan in a joint statement. “We will continue to work with our federal partners to secure more doses as soon as they become available. This outbreak must be met with urgency, action, and resources, both nationally and globally, and this declaration of a public health emergency reflects the seriousness of the moment.”

The monkeypox virus is most often spread through direct contact with a rash or sores of someone who has the virus. It can also spread through contact with clothing, bedding, and other items used by a person with monkeypox, or from respiratory droplets that can be passed in prolonged close contact.

Transmission can occur during sex or other close physical contact. The most common symptom is a rash or sores that can look like pimples or blisters.

While the current cases are primarily spreading among social networks of gay and bisexual individuals, anyone can get and spread monkeypox, according to the city’s Health Department. Those with multiple or anonymous sex partners are particularly at risk.

Some groups may also be at heightened risk for severe outcomes if they contract monkeypox, health officials said, including people with weakened immune systems, elderly New Yorkers, young children under 8 years of age, and pregnant people.

On July 29, Governor Kathy Hochul signed an emergency order in response to the monkeypox outbreak.

Monkeypox typically lasts 2-4 weeks.

The order specifically extends the pool of eligible individuals who can administer monkeypox vaccines, including EMS personnel, pharmacists and midwives, allows physicians and certified nurse practitioners to issue non-patient-specific standing orders for vaccines, and requires providers to send vaccine data to the New York State Department of Health.

Hochul announced that the state had secured an additional 110,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine from the federal government, slated to arrive in the next four to six weeks.

Approximately 80,000 of those doses will be allotted to New York City, she said.

“[We] are working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity, and responsibly educate the public on how to stay safe during this outbreak.” said Hochul.

The New York State Department of Health has created a dedicated website for monkeypox, which is updated with the latest information and provides free downloadable materials in English and Spanish.

For more information, please visit on.ny.gov/3OUCwce.