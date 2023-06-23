Making Outdoor Dining Permanent
By Eric Adams
Summer weather is here, and there is no better time to be on the streets of New York—especially at our city’s bustling outdoor restaurants.
At the height of the pandemic, our temporary outdoor dining program served millions of New Yorkers and saved 100,000 jobs. It allowed cooks, waiters, busboys, and all those who depend on the restaurant industry to get back to work – and New Yorkers to get back to socializing safely after being cooped up indoors.
Outdoor dining transformed our cityscape for the better, making our sidewalks and neighborhoods livelier and more welcoming and helping our small businesses thrive.
While it may have been an improvised solution at first, outdoor dining helped us reimagine how we use our public spaces, and quickly became a beloved feature of New York City life.
We want to partner with restaurants, not penalize them.
But outdoor dining brought challenges too. Abandoned and poorly maintained sheds became a haven for rats and an eyesore for residents. We have removed more than 300 of these problem sheds from our neighborhoods.
And now, our new permanent outdoor dining program will build on what we learned during the pandemic and in subsequent years, and make outdoor dining more streamlined, sanitary and sustainable. It will provide clear design guidelines that will help keep our streets clean and rat-free while giving restaurant owners the opportunity to exercise their creativity. It will significantly expand sidewalk dining from an option that was available almost exclusively in Manhattan to become a year-round feature in all five boroughs. Now, all New Yorkers will be able to enjoy the many benefits of outdoor dining. This equitable and inclusive approach will continue to bring vibrancy to our diverse neighborhoods and help our city’s economic recovery.
The new program will also make street dining possible for eight months out of the year. This will allow the city to clean and repair streets in the off-season, and ensure that unused structures are not left up indefinitely. This new vision for outdoor dining addresses many different needs: it will deliver outdoor space for restaurants, clean streets, and a high quality of life in our communities.
Finally, our new program will make life easier for all the small restaurant owners who are pillars of our communities. There will be one process for all outdoor dining, housed under one city agency. From the Upper West Side to Far Rockaway, we want to partner with restaurants, not penalize them.
I would like to thank Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez and the many others who have worked tirelessly to bring New York City a permanent outdoor dining program that helps communities thrive and creates quality jobs for hardworking New Yorkers.
Our new permanent outdoor dining program allows us to expand the opportunities that were created during the pandemic and continues to build the New York City of tomorrow.
Eric Adams is the 110th Mayor of New York City. For more, please visit nyc.gov.
Comer al aire libre de forma permanente
Por Eric Adams
Las comidas al aire libre mejoran nuestro paisaje urbano.
El verano ya está aquí, y no hay mejor momento para estar en las calles de Nueva York, especialmente en los bulliciosos restaurantes al aire libre de nuestra ciudad.
En el punto álgido de la pandemia, nuestro programa temporal de restaurantes al aire libre dio servicio a millones de neoyorquinos y salvó 100,000 puestos de trabajo. Permitió a cocineros, camareros, mozos, y a todos los que dependían de la industria restaurantera, volver al trabajo, y a los neoyorquinos volver a socializar de forma segura después de haber estado encerrados en casa.
Los restaurantes al aire libre han mejorado nuestro paisaje urbano, haciendo que nuestras aceras y barrios sean más animados y acogedores y ayudando a prosperar a nuestros pequeños negocios.
Aunque al principio fue una solución improvisada, los restaurantes al aire libre nos ayudaron a rediseñar el uso de los espacios públicos y pronto se convirtieron en un elemento muy querido de la vida neoyorquina.
Queremos asociarnos con los restaurantes, no penalizarlos.
Pero los restaurantes al aire libre también plantearon problemas. Los cobertizos abandonados y mal mantenidos se convirtieron en un refugio para las ratas y en un adefesio para los residentes. Hemos retirado más de 300 de estos cobertizos problemáticos de nuestros barrios.
Y ahora, nuestro nuevo programa permanente de restaurantes al aire libre se basará en lo aprendido durante la pandemia y en años posteriores, y hará que las comidas al aire libre sean más ágiles, higiénicas y sostenibles. Proporcionará directrices de diseño claras que ayudarán a mantener nuestras calles limpias y libres de ratas, al tiempo que dará a los propietarios de restaurantes la oportunidad de ejercer su creatividad. Ampliará significativamente la posibilidad de comer en la acera, que dejará de ser una opción disponible casi exclusivamente en Manhattan para convertirse en una opción disponible todo el año en los cinco condados. Ahora, todos los neoyorquinos podrán disfrutar de las muchas ventajas de comer al aire libre. Este enfoque equitativo e integrador seguirá aportando dinamismo a nuestros barrios diversos y contribuirá a la recuperación económica de nuestra ciudad.
El nuevo programa también permitirá disfrutar de un servicio de restaurante en la calle durante ocho meses al año. De este modo, la ciudad podrá limpiar y reparar las calles fuera de temporada y evitar que las estructuras que no sean utilizadas queden levantadas indefinidamente. Esta nueva visión de la gastronomía al aire libre responde a muchas necesidades diferentes: ofrecerá espacio al aire libre para restaurantes, calles limpias y una alta calidad de vida en nuestras comunidades.
Por último, nuestro nuevo programa facilitará la vida a todos los propietarios de pequeños restaurantes que son pilares de nuestras comunidades. Habrá un único proceso para todos los restaurantes al aire libre, dependiente de un solo organismo municipal. Desde el Upper West Side hasta Far Rockaway, queremos colaborar con los restaurantes, no penalizarlos.
Me gustaría agradecer a la concejala Marjorie Velázquez y a los muchos otros que han trabajado incansablemente para ofrecer a la ciudad de Nueva York un programa permanente de restaurantes al aire libre que ayude a las comunidades a prosperar y cree puestos de trabajo de calidad para los trabajadores neoyorquinos.
Nuestro nuevo programa permanente de restaurantes al aire libre nos permite ampliar las oportunidades creadas durante la pandemia, y seguir construyendo la ciudad de Nueva York del futuro.
Eric Adams es el 110º alcalde de la ciudad de Nueva York. Para obtenermás información, por favor visite nyc.gov.