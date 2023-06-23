Mural Makeover
It’s a graphic redux.
The City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) announced the artists whose work will “enliven and beautify the walls” of the 191st Street Tunnel.
From a pool of 57 applicants, DOT has selected five artists, most of whom have ties to Northern Manhattan.
The artists will begin their work in the fall.
The tunnel is a roughly 1,000-foot passageway connecting Broadway to the #1 subway line at 191st Street and St. Nicholas Avenue.
Though it bears the characteristics of an above-ground tunnel, the space is actually categorized as a mapped city street above one of the system’s deepest stations, at 180 feet below street level.
Nearly a decade ago, DOT and Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) commissioned six artists to paint the tunnel. While those artists completed the work, no plans were formally established to preserve or protect the art. Not long after, their work was covered by succeeding layers of graffiti. While the ever-changing, ephemeral art surely delighted some pedestrians, others voiced concerns that the tunnel appeared desolate, abandoned and dirty. Moreover, it was rapidly becoming a place for illicit drug use and other activities.
When concerns about the unseemliness of the tunnel reached a groundswell, the DOT responded in January by painting wholly over the tunnel’s graffiti in a neutral beige shade. That, in turn, prompted an outcry from various artists and community members, who said the newly neutral tunnel represented a loss of the communal art and signaled a lack of respect for the artists’ efforts.
DOT immediately responded that it would select artists to repaint the tunnel.
“We took quick action to address a situation that had become blighted inside the 191st Street tunnel and now we have a showcase of talented artists ready to take their understanding of the local community and culture and make a vibrant statement,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez in a statement. “I thank all those talented artists who expressed an interest in this project, many of whom live in or have ties to Washington Heights and Inwood.”
“We are excited to see the community come together for the visual restoration of the 191st tunnel,” said Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa. “This location is a beloved community landmark that deserves sanitation and beautification investment, and we will continue to get that done.”
Manhattan Times reached out to NoMAA for a comment, but did not hear back in time for publication. The selected artists are listed below.
Vicky Azcoitia: The Washington Heights-based artist works with photography and design. Dedicating most of her time to freelance photography, photo-editing, and graphic design, she also works on developing her own documentary photography projects. Azcoitia currently teaches digital photography at the Bronx River Art Center and is a member artist at Cornerstone Studios.
Daniel Bonilla: A Washington Heights/Inwood-born and raised artist who is curating the Riverside-Inwood Neighborhood Gardens ‘Art in the Garden’ for the third year in a row. Bonilla has been an artist his entire life, working previously with Colossal Media and independently since 2019, he strives to do public art in The Heights and Inwood area to feel connected to his neighborhood and roots.
Denise Coke: A Queens-born Caribbean-American who is based in Jamaica, Queens, is an award-winning creative director and owner of $NP Designs who is best described as an augmented reality artist, muralist, and digital artist. Coke visited Washington Heights when younger to visit friends and family and she references the many cultural aspects of uptown in her work, such as bodegas and bustling city life. She has earned commissions from The Madison Square Garden Company, New York City’s Department of Education, Nike, and Google, while her work is showcased globally.
Rasheeda Johnson: A multidisciplinary artist with 13 years as a Washington Heights resident, Johnson has had the opportunity to experience the rich cultures represented in the area which she uses as inspiration for her work. Johnson was exposed to art at a very early age with a scholarship to Saturday art classes at the Carnegie Museum in her hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. Her passion for creating visual art has not wavered over the past 40 years as she looks toward the next 40 creating art in her community.
Carla Torres: A Washington Heights-based artist since 2006, originally from Ecuador, Torres works across several media including drawing, painting, illustration, animation, and murals. Torres has been commissioned by NYC DOT, the Garment District Alliance, NYC Health + Hospitals, the HBO Max Latinx Diaspora Campaign, and Google NYC, and has received a Lower Manhattan Cultural Council Creative Engagement grant three times since 2019.
For more, please visit nyc.gov/dot.
Es un cambio gráfico.
El Departamento de Transporte de la ciudad (DOT, por sus siglas en inglés) ha anunciado los artistas cuyas obras “animarán y embellecerán las paredes” del túnel de la calle 191.
De un grupo de 57 solicitantes, el DOT ha seleccionado a cinco artistas, la mayoría de los cuales tienen vínculos con el Alto Manhattan.
Los artistas empezarán a trabajar en otoño.
El túnel es un pasaje de unos 300 metros que conecta a Broadway con la línea 1 de metro en la calle 191 y la avenida St. Nicholas.
Aunque tiene las características de un túnel elevado, el espacio está catalogado en realidad como una calle urbana trazada por encima de una de las estaciones más profundas del sistema, a 180 pies por debajo del nivel de la calle.
Hace casi una década, el Departamento de Transporte y la Alianza de las Artes del Alto Manhattan (NoMAA, por sus siglas en inglés) encargaron a seis artistas que pintaran el túnel. Aunque estos artistas terminaron la obra, no se elaboró ningún plan formal para preservar o proteger el arte. Poco después, su obra fue cubierta por sucesivas capas de grafiti. Aunque el arte efímero y cambiante sin duda encantó a algunos peatones, a otros les preocupaba que el túnel pareciera desolado, abandonado y sucio. Además, se convertía rápidamente en un lugar de consumo ilícito de drogas y otras actividades.
Cuando la preocupación por el aspecto desagradable del túnel alcanzó proporciones considerables, el Departamento de Transporte respondió en enero pintando por completo los grafitis del túnel en un tono beige neutro. Esto, a su vez, provocó la protesta de varios artistas y miembros de la comunidad, que dijeron que el nuevo túnel neutro representaba una pérdida del arte comunitario y significaba una falta de respeto a los esfuerzos de los artistas.
El Departamento de Transporte respondió inmediatamente que seleccionaría a los artistas que repintarían el túnel.
“Tomamos medidas rápidas para resolver una situación que se había convertido en una plaga al interior del túnel de la calle 191 y ahora tenemos un escaparate de artistas talentosos listos para aprovechar su comprensión de la comunidad y la cultura local y hacer una vibrante declaración”, dijo el comisionado del DOT Ydanis Rodríguez en un comunicado. “Agradezco a todos los talentosos artistas que expresaron su interés en este proyecto, muchos de los cuales viven o tienen vínculos con Washington Heights e Inwood”.
“Estamos muy contentos de ver a la comunidad unirse para la restauración visual del túnel de la calle 191”, dijo la concejala Carmen de la Rosa. “Este lugar es un hito muy querido de la comunidad que merece inversiones en materia de limpieza y embellecimiento, y seguiremos haciéndolo”.
El Manhattan Times se puso en contacto con NoMAA para solicitar sus comentarios, pero no obtuvo respuesta a tiempo para su publicación. Los artistas seleccionados son los siguientes:
Vicky Azcoitia: Esta artista residente de Washington Heights trabaja con la fotografía y el diseño. Dedica la mayor parte de su tiempo a la fotografía independiente, la edición fotográfica y el diseño gráfico, y también desarrolla sus propios proyectos de fotografía documental. Azcoitia enseña fotografía digital en el Centro de Arte del Río Bronx y es miembro de Cornerstone Studios.
Daniel Bonilla: Artista nacido y criado en Washington Heights/Inwood que por tercer año consecutivo es curador de ‘Arte en el jardín’, de los Jardines del Vecindario Riverside-Inwood. Bonilla ha sido artista toda su vida, trabajando anteriormente con Colossal Media y de forma independiente desde 2019, se esfuerza por hacer arte público en la zona de The Heights e Inwood para sentirse conectado con su barrio y sus raíces.
Denise Coke: Esta caribeña-estadounidense nacida en Queens y establecida en Jamaica, Queens, es una galardonada directora creativa y propietaria de $NP Designs que se describe mejor como artista de realidad aumentada, muralista y artista digital. Coke vino a Washington Heights cuando era más joven para visitar a amigos y familiares, y en su obra hace referencia a los numerosos aspectos culturales del Alto Manhattan, como las bodegas y la bulliciosa vida de la ciudad. Ha recibido encargos de The Madison Square Garden Company, del Departamento de Educación de Nueva York, de Nike y de Google, y su obra se exhibe en todo el mundo.
Rasheeda Johnson: Artista multidisciplinaria residente en Washington Heights desde hace 13 años, Johnson ha tenido la oportunidad de experimentar las ricas culturas representadas en la zona, que utiliza como inspiración para su obra. Johnson conoció el arte a una edad muy temprana gracias a una beca para asistir a clases de arte los sábados en el Museo Carnegie de Pittsburgh, su ciudad natal. Su pasión por las artes visuales no ha disminuido en los últimos 40 años, y espera seguir creando arte en su comunidad durante los próximos 40 años.
Carla Torres: Artista residente de Washington Heights desde 2006, originaria de Ecuador, Torres trabaja con diversas técnicas, como dibujo, pintura, ilustración, animación y murales. Torres ha recibido encargos del NYC DOT, la Alianza Garment District, NYC Health + Hospitals, la Campaña HBO Max Latinx Diaspora y Google NYC, y ha recibido la subvención del Lower Manhattan Cultural Council Creative Engagement tres veces desde 2019.
Para más información, visite nyc.gov/dotart.