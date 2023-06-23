Mural Makeover

It’s a graphic redux.

The City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) announced the artists whose work will “enliven and beautify the walls” of the 191st Street Tunnel.

From a pool of 57 applicants, DOT has selected five artists, most of whom have ties to Northern Manhattan.

The artists will begin their work in the fall.

The tunnel is a roughly 1,000-foot passageway connecting Broadway to the #1 subway line at 191st Street and St. Nicholas Avenue.

Though it bears the characteristics of an above-ground tunnel, the space is actually categorized as a mapped city street above one of the system’s deepest stations, at 180 feet below street level.

Nearly a decade ago, DOT and Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) commissioned six artists to paint the tunnel. While those artists completed the work, no plans were formally established to preserve or protect the art. Not long after, their work was covered by succeeding layers of graffiti. While the ever-changing, ephemeral art surely delighted some pedestrians, others voiced concerns that the tunnel appeared desolate, abandoned and dirty. Moreover, it was rapidly becoming a place for illicit drug use and other activities.

When concerns about the unseemliness of the tunnel reached a groundswell, the DOT responded in January by painting wholly over the tunnel’s graffiti in a neutral beige shade. That, in turn, prompted an outcry from various artists and community members, who said the newly neutral tunnel represented a loss of the communal art and signaled a lack of respect for the artists’ efforts.

DOT immediately responded that it would select artists to repaint the tunnel.

“We took quick action to address a situation that had become blighted inside the 191st Street tunnel and now we have a showcase of talented artists ready to take their understanding of the local community and culture and make a vibrant statement,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez in a statement. “I thank all those talented artists who expressed an interest in this project, many of whom live in or have ties to Washington Heights and Inwood.”

“We are excited to see the community come together for the visual restoration of the 191st tunnel,” said Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa. “This location is a beloved community landmark that deserves sanitation and beautification investment, and we will continue to get that done.”

Manhattan Times reached out to NoMAA for a comment, but did not hear back in time for publication. The selected artists are listed below.

Vicky Azcoitia: The Washington Heights-based artist works with photography and design. Dedicating most of her time to freelance photography, photo-editing, and graphic design, she also works on developing her own documentary photography projects. Azcoitia currently teaches digital photography at the Bronx River Art Center and is a member artist at Cornerstone Studios.

Daniel Bonilla: A Washington Heights/Inwood-born and raised artist who is curating the Riverside-Inwood Neighborhood Gardens ‘Art in the Garden’ for the third year in a row. Bonilla has been an artist his entire life, working previously with Colossal Media and independently since 2019, he strives to do public art in The Heights and Inwood area to feel connected to his neighborhood and roots.

Denise Coke: A Queens-born Caribbean-American who is based in Jamaica, Queens, is an award-winning creative director and owner of $NP Designs who is best described as an augmented reality artist, muralist, and digital artist. Coke visited Washington Heights when younger to visit friends and family and she references the many cultural aspects of uptown in her work, such as bodegas and bustling city life. She has earned commissions from The Madison Square Garden Company, New York City’s Department of Education, Nike, and Google, while her work is showcased globally.

Rasheeda Johnson: A multidisciplinary artist with 13 years as a Washington Heights resident, Johnson has had the opportunity to experience the rich cultures represented in the area which she uses as inspiration for her work. Johnson was exposed to art at a very early age with a scholarship to Saturday art classes at the Carnegie Museum in her hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. Her passion for creating visual art has not wavered over the past 40 years as she looks toward the next 40 creating art in her community.

Carla Torres: A Washington Heights-based artist since 2006, originally from Ecuador, Torres works across several media including drawing, painting, illustration, animation, and murals. Torres has been commissioned by NYC DOT, the Garment District Alliance, NYC Health + Hospitals, the HBO Max Latinx Diaspora Campaign, and Google NYC, and has received a Lower Manhattan Cultural Council Creative Engagement grant three times since 2019.

For more, please visit nyc.gov/dot.