Public meeting held for Inwood playground rehab

They’re keen on Kett.

Approximately 20 local residents and parks officials gathered for a public scoping meeting on Tuesday night to solicit feedback on NYC Parks’ planned renovation of Inwood’s Monsignor Kett Playground.

The city is poised to fund a $14 million makeover of the playground, famous for its annual summertime hosting of the Dyckman Basketball League, which has drawn professional NBA players to watch and participate.

The playground is located on West 204th Street between Nagle and 10th Avenue, near the Dyckman Houses public housing complex.‎

Opened in 1949, the playground was named in honor of Monsignor Francis J. Kett, the former founder and pastor of nearby Saint Jude’s Roman Catholic Church, and initially designed for recreational use by tenants of Dyckman Houses.

Renovations to the site are part of the community benefits promised by the city as part of the Inwood rezoning plan.

According to NYC Parks, the playground had its last significant renovation in 1995.

NYC Parks and Community Board 12 officials gathered at the Dyckman Houses on January 29 to discuss plans for Monsignor Kett.

Steve Simon, Chief of Staff to the Manhattan Borough Commissioner of NYC Parks, explained that the feedback collected at the meeting would be used to develop a schematic design that will be presented to CB12 by June.

“Give us your best ideas. I promise we will take them seriously,” remarked Simon.

“We want something that meets the wants and needs of the community,” he said.

Landscape architect Jon Ernsberger said that the design process would take 10 to 15 months in total and then construction would take another 12 months.

He said the playground would reside in a flood plain by 2050 and would be built for resiliency.

The playground is largely divided into two main sections — the basketball area and a children’s play area. Potential new amenities include improved play equipment, an adult fitness area, seating areas, redesigned entrances, and a sensory playground aimed at children with autism.

“It’s a category of play that we’re paying attention to more and more,” said Ernsberger of the latter.

Liz Ritter, Chair of CB12’s Parks and Cultural Affairs Committee, said the board recently approved a resolution in support of a sensory play area in the refurbished playground.

Simon said NYC Parks was considering having playground associates, which are recreational staff who can be assigned to the playground over the summer.

The existing comfort station will also be redone.

Mark McPhee, a resident of Dyckman Houses, said he is a frequent user of the park, recommended that comfort station be enlarged.

“You’re going to need to expand that,” he said. “At the basketball courts, I’ve seen lines of men trying to get into the bathroom, so you need to change that.”

Sally Fisher of CB12 said that a wide variety of age groups use the playground, and that consideration should be given to kids that live in public housing, who she feels don’t always get to use the basketball courts.

“If we’re not serving the kids that live here, then we’ve not done our job,” she said.

Kenny Stevens of Dyckman Basketball League expressed concern about poor lighting on the 10th Avenue side of the playground.

“At night, it’s dark. It’s bad,” he said. “It’s the lighting in the area that can really help out not only the tournament, but the community.”

Other suggestions included the installation of Wi-Fi or charging stations.

“Although this is a relatively large playground, it’s important to say what our priorities are so we can get the most out of that space and the most out of that money,” said Ritter.

For more information and to provide additional feedback, community residents can reach out to Steve Simon at the Parks Department at 212.408.0110.