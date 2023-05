Care Caravan

Columbia rolls out new mobile health clinic

By Gregg McQueen

Get on board – and open wide.

A new mobile health clinic operated by the Columbia University College of Dental Medicine is set to offer free health screenings and dental care to residents of Northern Manhattan and the Bronx.

The 35-foot, bright blue vehicle is outfitted with a dental chair, medical exam table, x-ray equipment, wheelchair lift, and reception area.

It becomes the second mobile clinic launched by Columbia since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The first unit debuted in 2021, and has been providing free dental exams and cleanings to underserved children and seniors.

“This clinic is [our] first to offer both medical and dental services,” said Christian Stohler, Professor and Dean at the College of Dental Medicine. “It sends the message that all health is an integral part of individual and population health. It enables us to deepen our reach into the surrounding communities.”

The latest vehicle was funded by a $500,000 grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation.

Staffed by faculty and students from the College of Dental Medicine and Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, the mobile clinic functions as a classroom on wheels. Students gain practice providing care for a variety of age groups and at-risk populations.

“They’re able to interact with many different communities and patient populations that they might not otherwise see at the dental clinic,” said Dr. Amy Herbert, Director of Community Engagement and Partnerships for Columbia University Medical Center.

“On the van, the students are in small group settings, so they’re more able to ask questions, they’re able to interact more uniquely with different patient populations. It creates a more communal experience.”

State Assemblymember Al Taylor suggested that the mobile teaching model could inspire community members to pursue a career in healthcare. “Think about the young boys and girls who will experience this and say, ‘I want to do that,’” he said.

Like the previous van, the new mobile unit will travel to schools, Head Start programs, day care centers, foster care facilities, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and health clinics — primarily in Harlem, Inwood, Washington Heights, and the South Bronx — to provide onsite oral health care and preventive health services.

“This will enable us to double our capacity, with the ability to store vaccines and collect blood samples, take x-rays,” said Dr. Biana Roykh, Associate Professor of Dental Medicine and Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs.

On April 11, College of Dental Medicine leaders and elected officials gathered for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the mobile clinic’s debut.

“Dental care is so connected to our health in general — our ability to speak, our ability to eat right, all of it is connected to dental care and this is so important that we get this service out there,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat.

Daniel López, Community Dental Care Lead for the College of Dental Medicine, said community members had been requesting a mobile clinic that would also offer primary care services.

“While we’re providing dental care on the other van, patients were always asking us if we could provide other medical services, too,” he said. “The demand for this was definitely there.”

Dr. Katrina Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, described the mobile clinics as landmark achievements for community health, “if we put aside our old ways of thinking about how we should deliver healthcare.”

She said the pandemic, which forced the creation of mobile vaccine and testing sites, changed the way people access care.

“[It’s] going away from the model that healthcare is based on putting doctors, dentists, and other professionals in a box and expecting people to somehow make their way there,” Armstrong said.

“Our community needs this. Our city needs this,” said Taylor. “Let’s see if we can duplicate this in other places.”

For more, please visit www.dental.columbia.edu.