“Our time is now”

Transit union kicks off contract negotiations

There were an estimated 110 Covid-19 deaths among the city’s transit workers – with additional cases still under review.

“When most of [the city] was isolated at home, we were on the job, moving essential workers, keeping the hospitals open and staffed, ensuring the food supply chain was functioning so families could put food on the table,” said Richard Davis. “Many of our union brothers and sisters died, and many more fell sick and survived.”

Davis was elected President of the Transit Workers Local 100 (TWU Local 100), which represents approximately 40,000 bus and subway transit workers across the city.

Contract negotiations between Davis and the union’s leadership and the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) kicked off on April 17.

Davis drew on members’ demands during his presentation, stressing the service and sacrifice of transit workers during the pandemic.

“We deserve a fair contract. We mean business. Our time is now,” Davis said in a statement. “My message to the MTA is this: Don’t try and nickel and dime us. Don’t try and balance the budget on our backs. Don’t dare suggest that we somehow owe a debt. We paid more than our fair share already.”

The current contract expires on May 15 at midnight.

Among the issues raised were: wage hikes that account for inflation and recognize the importance of the work Local 100 members perform day in and day out; improved health benefits, including mental health services; and a pledge by the MTA to support state legislation to eliminate the overtime cap imposed on members who are enrolled in the Tier 6 pension plan.

TWU International President John Samuelsen, who served as former Local 100 President, issued a statement of support.

“As International President, I pledge that TWU is locked and loaded for every possible scenario,” he wrote. “We will not back down or compromise on what we deem necessary for the job security and economic stability of our members and their families.”

During the April 17 presentation, David was joined by Secretary-Treasurer John Chiarello; Administrative Vice President Lynwood Whichard; Recording Secretary LaTonya Crisp and the Vice Presidents; Shirley Martin (CED), Richard Rocco (MOW); Donald Yates (MaBSTOA); Pete Rosconi (MTA Bus/Private Bus/School Bus); Canella Gómez (RTO); Robert Kelley (Stations); and JP Patafio (TA Surface).