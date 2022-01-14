“I thought we’d be dead”

Devastating Bronx fire kills 17, including 9 children

By Gregg McQueen

The 19-story building housed 120 apartments and was built in 1972. Photo: G. McQueen

When Abibou Sawadogo opened her apartment door, all she saw was black.

Stirred on Sunday morning by a fire alarm, the Twin Parks North West resident unlocked the door to her 18th floor unit to gauge the situation.

“You couldn’t see anything, only black from the smoke,” said Sawadogo, who made a quick decision.

“I felt we had to run. I thought we’d be dead,” she remarked.

More than 200 firefighters responded to the scene to combat the January 9 blaze at, the Fire Department (FDNY) said, which broke out around 11 a.m. on Sunday at 333 East 181st Street, a 19-story building with 120 apartments.

The five-alarm fire left 17 people dead – including nine children – and dozens injured, one of the worst residential building fires in the city’s history.

Fire investigators have identified a malfunctioning portable space heater as the cause of the fire. A malfunctioning door to the apartment where the fire started failed to close properly, allowing smoke to travel throughout the building, the FDNY said.

Survivor Abibou Sawadogo lived on the 18th floor. She and her family crawled their way out of the building. “We were stepping on bodies.” Photo: G. McQueen

“We were very, very scared. But I told myself, we have to get out,” recalled Sawadogo.

To escape, Sawadogo and her three children crouched low and crawled until they found the staircase, she said. They needed to feel and fumble their way down 18 floors.

“It was really difficult. We couldn’t see. We were stepping on bodies. Somehow, we made it out,” she said.

On the way down, her two-year-old son bumped his head, opening a gash near his right eye. He needed treatment in a hospital that evening.

“He’s OK,” said Sawadogo. “We are all lucky.”

Mayor Eric Adams (center) called the fire “a painful moment.” Photo: G. McQueen

A total of 63 building residents were rushed to the hospital Sunday, including more than 30 with life-threatening injuries, the FDNY said.

Many of those impacted were of Gambian descent, as the building is home to dozens of immigrant families from the small West African nation.

Mayor Eric Adams called the fire “a painful moment.”

“This is going to be one of the worst fires that we have witnessed during modern times here in the city of New York,” Adams said.

“The impact of this fire is going to really bring a level of just pain and despair in our city,” he said. “The numbers are horrific.”

Over 200 firefighters fought the blaze. Photo: FDNY

It marked the deadliest fire in New York City since 87 people were killed in a March 1990 blaze that ravaged the Happy Land Social Club in the Bronx. In December 2017, 12 people were killed after a fire tore through an apartment building in the borough’s Belmont section.

“The Bronx is no stranger to deadly fires,” Congressman Ritchie Torres said outside of Twin Parks North West on Mon., Jan. 10, promising to consider federal legislation regarding manufacturing standards for space heaters.

“The two things that are most important to most of us, our family and our homes. And to lose both in the span of one tragedy, is terrifying and traumatic to an extent that few of us can imagine,” he said. “We’re going to do our best to bring comfort to these families.”

Photo: FDNY

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said all families who needed temporary housing had been placed in a hotel if they were not staying with relatives.

“We want to assure every resident and family here at Twin Parks that they are not alone,” she said.

According to Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro, the fire started in a duplex apartment that spanned the second and third floors of the building and was ignited by a “malfunctioning electric space heater.”

Sawadogo and her son, who suffered a cut above his eye. Photo: G. McQueen

“The fire consumed that apartment that is on two floors, and part of the hallway,” said Nigro, who reported that the front door to the apartment remained open after its residents fled, causing smoke to spread throughout the building.

Victims were found in stairwells on every floor, he said, with most of the injuries attributed to smoke inhalation.

“The smoke is what caused the deaths and serious injuries,” Nigro stated.

Though the city initially reported 19 fatalities from the fire, that total was corrected on Monday afternoon by the city’s Chief Medical Examiner.

“Patients were taken to several different hospitals. There was a bit of a double count,” explained Nigro, who cautioned that the death count could change again.

“Don’t forget there are many people fighting for their lives in the hospital… this number could unfortunately increase again,” he said at the Monday press conference.

All victims died of smoke inhalation. Photo: FDNY

Sawadogo said she was asleep Sunday morning when the building’s fire alarm first started ringing.

The alarm would frequently go off for no reason, she said, leading many residents to initially ignore it during the Sunday fire. However, Sawadogo was prodded out of bed by her daughter, as smoke began seeping into the apartment.

“That alarm is always ringing, so we weren’t taking it so seriously,” Sawadogo said. “We had no idea it was a danger like that.”

Nigro said that FDNY was investigating resident reports that the building’s alarm system went off regularly.

Although a portable heater was involved in the fire, the building’s heat was functioning on the day of the incident, he said.

Adams praised the firefighters who responded to the blaze, calling them “heroes.”

A resource center and shelter were established to assist displaced residents. Photo: FDNY

“Some of these firefighters, their oxygen tanks were empty and they still pushed through the smoke,” Adams said. “I really want to thank them for putting their lives on the line to save lives.”

The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, in partnership with the Adams administration, has created a help fund to raise money to support victims of the fire.

“Every dollar will go to the family members that are involved,” Adams said.

A webpage was created by the city’s Office of Emergency Management to provide resources in multiple languages to those affected by the fire.

Affected families can also text 181STFIRE to 692692 to receive messages on available services.

“The smoke is what caused the deaths and serious injuries,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro (center). Photo: G. McQueen

Governor Kathy Hochul announced she would create room in the state budget to establish a victims’ compensation fund.

“There will be money to help them find new housing, for burial costs, for whatever they need,” Hochul said.

Following the fire, the American Red Cross quickly set up an assistance center at a nearby public school. Local residents brought donations to help those who were displaced.

Rosa Vásquez, who lives a few blocks away, visited the help center to provide clothing and other items.

“My friend’s daughter lives in the building. I know that kids died, which is heartbreaking,” she said. “I wanted to do something to help.”

A Melrose Avenue resident named Shay donated bottles of water and winter clothing.

Surveying the scene. Photo: FDNY

“I kept thinking, ‘What if that happened in my building? We need to come together and help at times like this,” she said.

On Monday, the assistance center was moved to Monroe College on Jerome Avenue, OEM First Deputy Commissioner Christina Farrell reported. Residents of 333 East 181st Street can visit the site to receive food and register for housing support and other relief services.

About 60 families from the building were currently staying in Bronx hotels, Farrell said.

“It does look like many of the apartments will be able to be re-occupied as the week goes on,” she said. “There are a certain number of apartments that will be not habitable for quite some time. We will continue to work to find long-term housing with the state and the city.”

“We will be working…to make sure that everyone has adequate housing,” said Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin. Photo: G. McQueen

Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin noted that residents in at least 75 units in the building have housing vouchers that “will be able to move with them to a new location” if need be.

“We will be working with developers and those on the ground to make sure that everyone has adequate housing as soon as possible,” he said.

The building was constructed in 1972 under Mitchell-Lama, a state-supervised program to create affordable housing. It is currently owned by Bronx Park Phase III Preservation LLC, a consortium of developers that purchased the property in 2019.

“We are devastated by the unimaginable loss of life caused by this profound tragedy,” said a statement issued by Bronx Park Phase III Preservation. “We are cooperating fully with the Fire Department and other city agencies as they investigate its cause, and we are doing all we can to assist our residents. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives or were injured, and we are here to support them as we recover from this horrific fire.”

“We want to assure every resident and family here at Twin Parks that they are not alone,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson (center). Photo: G. McQueen

Since February 2021, building residents have filed two complaints with the city regarding a lack of heat in their units, according to a search of online records from the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD).

As of January 11, the building had 18 open housing violations, mostly related to roaches and water leaks, HPD records said.

At a press conference with Adams on Monday, Nigro said the Fire Department was “certain” that an electric heater sparked the blaze and reiterated that deadly smoke was spread throughout the building because the unit’s self-closing door failed to operate properly. In addition, a door to the 15th floor stairwell remained open, causing smoke to filter into the hallway.

“They are self-closing but the door on 15 and the door to the fire apartment was not functioning as it should,” Nigro said.

Adams visited with first responders at the Webster Avenue fire house, whose members were among the first to arrive on the scene. Photo: FDNY

In 2018, the New York City Council passed a law requiring self-closing doors be installed in every residential building with three or more apartments. The legislation was introduced by then-Councilmember Ritchie Torres after the deadly 2017 Bronx fire at 2363 Prospect Avenue, located in the district he represented, killed 12 people.

On December 6, a sixth-floor tenant at 333 East 181st Street filed a 311 complaint that their apartment door did not self-close, according to HPD records for the building.

“If you’re in an apartment building that has self-closing doors, make sure it works. And if it doesn’t, please point that out to the landlord, to the maintenance folks,” Nigro stressed.

Torres announced the formation of a task force featuring federal, state and city officials to examine fire safety standards at residential buildings. The body will review manufacturing standards for space heaters, smoke alarms and sprinkler systems.

Firefighters attended the January 10 candlelight vigil en masse. Photo: FDNY

City Councilmember Oswald Feliz, a member of the task force, said the city might need to increase enforcement of the law governing self-closing doors to prevent future tragedies.

“We know this is a law, but how much is it being enforced? These are the types of things the task force will look at,” said Feliz.

The city will launch a fire safety public awareness campaign, Adams said, to educate New Yorkers on the importance of shutting doors to help contain a fire.

“If we take one message from this, that Commissioner Nigro has mentioned several times, [it is] ‘Close the door, close the door,’” Adams stated. “This painful moment can turn into a purposeful moment.”

Adams said he received a phone call from President Joe Biden on Monday, pledging assistance from the White House.

“This tragedy is not going to define us,” said Adams. “It is going to show our resilience as we help the families through this.”

To make a donation to the Mayor’s Fund campaign to help Bronx fire victims, please visit on.nyc.gov/3qe26Qo.

A list of city resources for those affected by the fire can be found here at on.nyc.gov/3K5tbgf.