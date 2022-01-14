- English
“I thought we’d be dead”
Devastating Bronx fire kills 17, including 9 children
By Gregg McQueen
When Abibou Sawadogo opened her apartment door, all she saw was black.
Stirred on Sunday morning by a fire alarm, the Twin Parks North West resident unlocked the door to her 18th floor unit to gauge the situation.
“You couldn’t see anything, only black from the smoke,” said Sawadogo, who made a quick decision.
“I felt we had to run. I thought we’d be dead,” she remarked.
More than 200 firefighters responded to the scene to combat the January 9 blaze at, the Fire Department (FDNY) said, which broke out around 11 a.m. on Sunday at 333 East 181st Street, a 19-story building with 120 apartments.
The five-alarm fire left 17 people dead – including nine children – and dozens injured, one of the worst residential building fires in the city’s history.
Fire investigators have identified a malfunctioning portable space heater as the cause of the fire. A malfunctioning door to the apartment where the fire started failed to close properly, allowing smoke to travel throughout the building, the FDNY said.
“We were very, very scared. But I told myself, we have to get out,” recalled Sawadogo.
To escape, Sawadogo and her three children crouched low and crawled until they found the staircase, she said. They needed to feel and fumble their way down 18 floors.
“It was really difficult. We couldn’t see. We were stepping on bodies. Somehow, we made it out,” she said.
On the way down, her two-year-old son bumped his head, opening a gash near his right eye. He needed treatment in a hospital that evening.
“He’s OK,” said Sawadogo. “We are all lucky.”
A total of 63 building residents were rushed to the hospital Sunday, including more than 30 with life-threatening injuries, the FDNY said.
Many of those impacted were of Gambian descent, as the building is home to dozens of immigrant families from the small West African nation.
Mayor Eric Adams called the fire “a painful moment.”
“This is going to be one of the worst fires that we have witnessed during modern times here in the city of New York,” Adams said.
“The impact of this fire is going to really bring a level of just pain and despair in our city,” he said. “The numbers are horrific.”
It marked the deadliest fire in New York City since 87 people were killed in a March 1990 blaze that ravaged the Happy Land Social Club in the Bronx. In December 2017, 12 people were killed after a fire tore through an apartment building in the borough’s Belmont section.
“The Bronx is no stranger to deadly fires,” Congressman Ritchie Torres said outside of Twin Parks North West on Mon., Jan. 10, promising to consider federal legislation regarding manufacturing standards for space heaters.
“The two things that are most important to most of us, our family and our homes. And to lose both in the span of one tragedy, is terrifying and traumatic to an extent that few of us can imagine,” he said. “We’re going to do our best to bring comfort to these families.”
Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said all families who needed temporary housing had been placed in a hotel if they were not staying with relatives.
“We want to assure every resident and family here at Twin Parks that they are not alone,” she said.
According to Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro, the fire started in a duplex apartment that spanned the second and third floors of the building and was ignited by a “malfunctioning electric space heater.”
“The fire consumed that apartment that is on two floors, and part of the hallway,” said Nigro, who reported that the front door to the apartment remained open after its residents fled, causing smoke to spread throughout the building.
Victims were found in stairwells on every floor, he said, with most of the injuries attributed to smoke inhalation.
“The smoke is what caused the deaths and serious injuries,” Nigro stated.
Though the city initially reported 19 fatalities from the fire, that total was corrected on Monday afternoon by the city’s Chief Medical Examiner.
“Patients were taken to several different hospitals. There was a bit of a double count,” explained Nigro, who cautioned that the death count could change again.
“Don’t forget there are many people fighting for their lives in the hospital… this number could unfortunately increase again,” he said at the Monday press conference.
Sawadogo said she was asleep Sunday morning when the building’s fire alarm first started ringing.
The alarm would frequently go off for no reason, she said, leading many residents to initially ignore it during the Sunday fire. However, Sawadogo was prodded out of bed by her daughter, as smoke began seeping into the apartment.
“That alarm is always ringing, so we weren’t taking it so seriously,” Sawadogo said. “We had no idea it was a danger like that.”
Nigro said that FDNY was investigating resident reports that the building’s alarm system went off regularly.
Although a portable heater was involved in the fire, the building’s heat was functioning on the day of the incident, he said.
Adams praised the firefighters who responded to the blaze, calling them “heroes.”
“Some of these firefighters, their oxygen tanks were empty and they still pushed through the smoke,” Adams said. “I really want to thank them for putting their lives on the line to save lives.”
The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, in partnership with the Adams administration, has created a help fund to raise money to support victims of the fire.
“Every dollar will go to the family members that are involved,” Adams said.
A webpage was created by the city’s Office of Emergency Management to provide resources in multiple languages to those affected by the fire.
Affected families can also text 181STFIRE to 692692 to receive messages on available services.
Governor Kathy Hochul announced she would create room in the state budget to establish a victims’ compensation fund.
“There will be money to help them find new housing, for burial costs, for whatever they need,” Hochul said.
Following the fire, the American Red Cross quickly set up an assistance center at a nearby public school. Local residents brought donations to help those who were displaced.
Rosa Vásquez, who lives a few blocks away, visited the help center to provide clothing and other items.
“My friend’s daughter lives in the building. I know that kids died, which is heartbreaking,” she said. “I wanted to do something to help.”
A Melrose Avenue resident named Shay donated bottles of water and winter clothing.
“I kept thinking, ‘What if that happened in my building? We need to come together and help at times like this,” she said.
On Monday, the assistance center was moved to Monroe College on Jerome Avenue, OEM First Deputy Commissioner Christina Farrell reported. Residents of 333 East 181st Street can visit the site to receive food and register for housing support and other relief services.
About 60 families from the building were currently staying in Bronx hotels, Farrell said.
“It does look like many of the apartments will be able to be re-occupied as the week goes on,” she said. “There are a certain number of apartments that will be not habitable for quite some time. We will continue to work to find long-term housing with the state and the city.”
Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin noted that residents in at least 75 units in the building have housing vouchers that “will be able to move with them to a new location” if need be.
“We will be working with developers and those on the ground to make sure that everyone has adequate housing as soon as possible,” he said.
The building was constructed in 1972 under Mitchell-Lama, a state-supervised program to create affordable housing. It is currently owned by Bronx Park Phase III Preservation LLC, a consortium of developers that purchased the property in 2019.
“We are devastated by the unimaginable loss of life caused by this profound tragedy,” said a statement issued by Bronx Park Phase III Preservation. “We are cooperating fully with the Fire Department and other city agencies as they investigate its cause, and we are doing all we can to assist our residents. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives or were injured, and we are here to support them as we recover from this horrific fire.”
Since February 2021, building residents have filed two complaints with the city regarding a lack of heat in their units, according to a search of online records from the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD).
As of January 11, the building had 18 open housing violations, mostly related to roaches and water leaks, HPD records said.
At a press conference with Adams on Monday, Nigro said the Fire Department was “certain” that an electric heater sparked the blaze and reiterated that deadly smoke was spread throughout the building because the unit’s self-closing door failed to operate properly. In addition, a door to the 15th floor stairwell remained open, causing smoke to filter into the hallway.
“They are self-closing but the door on 15 and the door to the fire apartment was not functioning as it should,” Nigro said.
In 2018, the New York City Council passed a law requiring self-closing doors be installed in every residential building with three or more apartments. The legislation was introduced by then-Councilmember Ritchie Torres after the deadly 2017 Bronx fire at 2363 Prospect Avenue, located in the district he represented, killed 12 people.
On December 6, a sixth-floor tenant at 333 East 181st Street filed a 311 complaint that their apartment door did not self-close, according to HPD records for the building.
“If you’re in an apartment building that has self-closing doors, make sure it works. And if it doesn’t, please point that out to the landlord, to the maintenance folks,” Nigro stressed.
Torres announced the formation of a task force featuring federal, state and city officials to examine fire safety standards at residential buildings. The body will review manufacturing standards for space heaters, smoke alarms and sprinkler systems.
City Councilmember Oswald Feliz, a member of the task force, said the city might need to increase enforcement of the law governing self-closing doors to prevent future tragedies.
“We know this is a law, but how much is it being enforced? These are the types of things the task force will look at,” said Feliz.
The city will launch a fire safety public awareness campaign, Adams said, to educate New Yorkers on the importance of shutting doors to help contain a fire.
“If we take one message from this, that Commissioner Nigro has mentioned several times, [it is] ‘Close the door, close the door,’” Adams stated. “This painful moment can turn into a purposeful moment.”
Adams said he received a phone call from President Joe Biden on Monday, pledging assistance from the White House.
“This tragedy is not going to define us,” said Adams. “It is going to show our resilience as we help the families through this.”
To make a donation to the Mayor’s Fund campaign to help Bronx fire victims, please visit on.nyc.gov/3qe26Qo.
A list of city resources for those affected by the fire can be found here at on.nyc.gov/3K5tbgf.
“Pensé que estaríamos muertos”
Devastador incendio en el Bronx deja 17 muertos, incluidos 9 niños
Por Gregg McQueen
Cuando Abibou Sawadogo abrió la puerta de su apartamento, todo lo que vio fue negro.
Conmocionada el domingo por la mañana por una alarma de incendio, la residente de Twin Parks North West abrió la puerta de su apartamento en el piso 18 para evaluar la situación.
“No se podía ver nada, solo negro por el humo”, dijo Sawadogo, quien tomó una decisión rápida.
“Sentí que teníamos que correr. Pensé que estaríamos muertos”, comentó ella.
Más de 200 bomberos respondieron a la escena para combatir el incendio, dijo el Departamento de Bomberos (FDNY por sus siglas en inglés), que estalló alrededor de las 11 a.m. del domingo en el No. 333 de la calle 181 este, un edificio de 19 pisos con 120 apartamentos.
El incendio nivel cinco dejó 17 personas muertas, incluidos nueve niños, y decenas de heridos, uno de los peores incendios de edificios residenciales en la historia de la ciudad.
Los investigadores de incendios han identificado un calentador portátil descompuesto como la causa del incendio. Una puerta que no funcionaba bien en el apartamento donde comenzó el incendio no cerró correctamente, lo que permitió que el humo viajara por todo el edificio, dijo el FDNY.
“Estábamos muy, muy asustados. Pero me dije a mí misma que teníamos que salir”, recordó Sawadogo.
Para escapar, Sawadogo y sus tres hijos se agacharon y gatearon hasta que encontraron la escalera, dijo. Tuvieron que sentir y buscar a tientas su camino por 18 pisos.
“Fue realmente difícil. No podíamos ver. Pisábamos cuerpos. De alguna manera, lo logramos”, dijo.
En el camino hacia abajo, su hijo de dos años se golpeó la cabeza y se hizo un corte cerca del ojo derecho. Necesitó tratamiento en un hospital esa tarde.
“Él está bien”, dijo Sawadogo. “Somos afortunados”.
Un total de 63 residentes del edificio fueron trasladados de urgencia al hospital el domingo, incluidos más de 30 con lesiones potencialmente mortales, dijo el FDNY.
Muchos de los afectados eran de ascendencia gambiana, ya que el edificio alberga a decenas de familias inmigrantes de la pequeña nación de África Occidental.
El alcalde Eric Adams calificó el incendio como “un momento doloroso”.
“Este va a ser uno de los peores incendios que hemos presenciado durante los tiempos modernos aquí en la ciudad de Nueva York”, dijo Adams.
“El impacto de este incendio verdaderamente provocará un justificado nivel de dolor y desesperación en nuestra ciudad”, dijo. “Los números son horribles”.
Marcó el incendio más mortífero en la ciudad de Nueva York desde que 87 personas murieron en un incendio en marzo de 1990 que devastó el Happy Land Social Club en el Bronx. En diciembre de 2017, 12 personas murieron después de que un incendio arrasara un edificio de apartamentos en la sección Belmont del municipio.
“El Bronx no es ajeno a los incendios mortales”, dijo el congresista Ritchie Torres afuera de Twin Parks North West el lunes 10 de enero, y prometió considerar la legislación federal con respecto a los estándares de fabricación de calentadores portátiles.
“Son las dos cosas más importantes para la mayoría de nosotros: nuestra familia y nuestros hogares. Y perder a ambos en una tragedia es aterrador y traumático hasta un punto que pocos de nosotros podemos imaginar”, dijo. “Haremos todo lo posible para brindar consuelo a estas familias”.
La presidenta del condado de Bronx, Vanessa Gibson, dijo que todas las familias que necesitaron alojamiento temporal fueron ubicadas en un hotel si no se hospedaban con familiares.
“Queremos asegurarles a todos los residentes y familias aquí en Twin Parks que no están solos”, dijo.
Según el comisionado de Bomberos, Daniel Nigro, el incendio comenzó en un apartamento dúplex que ocupaba el segundo y tercer piso del edificio y fue provocado por un “calefactor eléctrico que no funcionó bien”.
“El fuego consumió ese apartamento que es de dos pisos, y parte del pasillo”, dijo Nigro, explicando que la puerta de entrada al apartamento permaneció abierta después de que sus residentes huyeron, lo que provocó que el humo se extendiera por todo el edificio.
Fueron encontradas víctimas en las escaleras de todos los pisos, dijo, y la mayoría de las lesiones se atribuyeron a la inhalación de humo.
“El humo es lo que causó las muertes y lesiones graves”, afirmó Nigro.
Aunque la ciudad inicialmente informó 19 muertes por el incendio, ese total fue corregido el lunes por la tarde por el médico forense jefe de la ciudad.
“Los pacientes fueron llevados a varios hospitales diferentes. Hubo un poco de conteo doble”, explicó Nigro, quien advirtió que el conteo de muertes podría cambiar nuevamente.
“No olviden que hay mucha gente luchando por su vida en el hospital… lamentablemente este número podría aumentar”, dijo en la conferencia de prensa del lunes.
Sawadogo dijo que estaba dormida el domingo por la mañana cuando la alarma contra incendios del edificio comenzó a sonar.
La alarma sonaba con frecuencia sin motivo, dijo, lo que llevó a muchos residentes a ignorarla inicialmente durante el incendio del domingo. Sin embargo, Sawadogo fue sacada de la cama por su hija, cuando el humo comenzó a filtrarse en el apartamento.
“Esa alarma siempre sonaba, así que no la tomábamos tan en serio”, dijo Sawadogo. “No teníamos idea de que era un peligro como ese”.
Nigro dijo que el FDNY estaba investigando los informes de los residentes de que el sistema de alarma del edificio se disparaba regularmente.
Aunque un calentador portátil estuvo involucrado en el incendio, la calefacción del edificio estaba funcionando el día del incidente, dijo.
Adams elogió a los bomberos que respondieron al incendio y los llamó “héroes”.
“Algunos de los tanques de oxígeno de estos bomberos, estaban vacíos y aun así se abrieron paso a través del humo”, dijo Adams. “Realmente quiero agradecerles por arriesgar sus vidas para salvar vidas”.
El Fondo de la Alcaldía para el Avance de la ciudad de Nueva York, en asociación con la administración de Adams, ha creado un fondo de ayuda para recaudar dinero para ayudar a las víctimas del incendio.
“Cada dólar se destinará a los familiares involucrados”, dijo Adams.
La Oficina de Manejo de Emergencias de la ciudad creó una página web para proporcionar recursos en varios idiomas a los afectados por el incendio.
Las familias afectadas también pueden enviar un mensaje de texto al 181STFIRE al 692692 para recibir mensajes sobre los servicios disponibles.
La gobernadora Kathy Hochul anunció que crearía espacio en el presupuesto estatal para un fondo de compensación para las víctimas.
“Habrá dinero para ayudarles a encontrar una nueva vivienda, para los costos de entierro, para lo que necesiten”, dijo Hochul.
Tras el incendio, la Cruz Roja Estadounidense instaló rápidamente un centro de asistencia en una escuela pública cercana. Los residentes locales llevaron donaciones para ayudar a los desplazados.
Rosa Vásquez, quien vive a unas cuadras de distancia, visitó el centro de ayuda para proporcionar ropa y otros artículos.
“La hija de mi amigo vive en el edificio. Sé que murieron niños, lo cual es desgarrador”, comentó. “Quería hacer algo para ayudar”.
Un residente de Melrose Avenue llamado Shay donó botellas de agua y ropa de invierno.
“Pensé: ¿y si esto sucediera en mi edificio? Necesitamos unirnos y ayudar en momentos como este”, dijo.
El lunes, el centro de asistencia se trasladó a Monroe College en la avenida Jerome, informó la primera sub comisionada de OEM, Christina Farrell. Los residentes del No. 333 de la calle 181 este, pueden visitar el sitio para recibir alimentos y registrarse para apoyo de vivienda y otros servicios de ayuda.
Unas 60 familias del edificio se hospedan actualmente en hoteles del Bronx, dijo Farrell.
“Parece que muchos de los apartamentos podrán volver a ocuparse a medida que avance la semana”, dijo. “Hay una cierta cantidad de apartamentos que no serán habitables durante bastante tiempo. Continuaremos trabajando para encontrar viviendas a largo plazo con el estado y la ciudad”.
El vicegobernador Brian Benjamin señaló que los residentes en al menos 75 unidades en el edificio tienen vales de vivienda que “podrán mudarse con ellos a una nueva ubicación” si es necesario.
“Trabajaremos con los desarrolladores y los que están en el terreno para asegurarnos de que todos tengan una vivienda adecuada lo antes posible”, dijo.
El edificio fue construido en 1972 bajo Mitchell-Lama, un programa supervisado por el estado para crear viviendas asequibles. Actualmente es propiedad de Bronx Park Phase III Preservation LLC, un consorcio de desarrolladores que compró la propiedad en 2019.
“Estamos devastados por la inimaginable pérdida de vidas causada por esta profunda tragedia”, dijo un comunicado emitido por Bronx Park Phase III Preservation. “Estamos cooperando plenamente con el Departamento de Bomberos y otras agencias de la ciudad mientras investigan su causa, y estamos haciendo todo lo posible para ayudar a nuestros residentes. Nuestros pensamientos están con las familias y amigos de quienes perdieron la vida o resultaron heridos, y estamos aquí para apoyarles mientras nos recuperamos de este horrible incendio”.
Desde febrero de 2021, los residentes del edificio han presentado dos quejas ante la ciudad por falta de calefacción en sus unidades, según una búsqueda de registros en línea del Departamento de Preservación y Desarrollo de la Vivienda (HPD, por sus siglas en inglés).
A partir del 11 de enero, el edificio tenía 18 infracciones abiertas, en su mayoría relacionadas con cucarachas y fugas de agua, según los registros de HPD.
En una conferencia de prensa con Adams el lunes, Nigro dijo que el Departamento de Bomberos estaba “seguro” de que un calentador eléctrico provocó el incendio y reiteró que el humo mortal se esparció por todo el edificio porque la puerta de cierre automático de la unidad no funcionó correctamente. Además, una puerta de la escalera del piso 15 permaneció abierta, lo que provocó que el humo se filtrara hacia el pasillo.
“Se cierran automáticamente, pero la puerta del 15 y la del departamento de bomberos no funcionaban como deberían”, dijo Nigro.
En 2018, el Concejo Municipal de Nueva York aprobó una ley que exige la instalación de puertas de cierre automático en todos los edificios residenciales con tres o más apartamentos. La legislación fue presentada por el entonces concejal Ritchie Torres después del mortal incendio del Bronx de 2017 en el No. 2363 de la avenida Prospect, ubicado en el distrito que representaba, que mató a 12 personas.
El 6 de diciembre, un inquilino del sexto piso en el No. 333 de la calle 181 este presentó una queja al 311 de que la puerta de su apartamento no se cerraba automáticamente, según los registros del HPD del edificio.
“Si está en un edificio de apartamentos que tiene puertas de cierre automático, asegúrese de que funcionen. Y si no es así, indíqueselo al propietario, a la gente de mantenimiento”, enfatizó Nigro.
Torres anunció la formación de un grupo de trabajo con funcionarios federales, estatales y municipales para examinar los estándares de seguridad contra incendios en los edificios residenciales. El organismo revisará los estándares de fabricación para calentadores de ambiente, detectores de humo y sistemas de rociadores.
El concejal de la ciudad Oswald Feliz, miembro del grupo de trabajo, dijo que la ciudad podría necesitar aumentar la aplicación de la ley que rige las puertas de cierre automático para evitar futuras tragedias.
“Sabemos que esto es una ley, pero ¿cuánto se aplica su cumplimiento? Estos son los tipos de cosas que analizará el grupo de trabajo”, dijo Feliz.
La ciudad lanzará una campaña de concientización pública sobre seguridad contra incendios, dijo Adams, para educar a los neoyorquinos sobre la importancia de cerrar las puertas para ayudar a contener un incendio.
“Si tomamos un mensaje de esto, que el comisionado Nigro ha mencionado varias veces, [es] cierren la puerta, cierren la puerta”, afirmó Adams. “Este momento doloroso puede convertirse en un momento útil”.
Adams dijo que recibió una llamada telefónica del presidente Joe Biden el lunes, prometiendo asistencia de la Casa Blanca.
“Esta tragedia no nos va a definir”, dijo Adams. “Va a mostrar nuestra resiliencia mientras ayudamos a las familias a superar esto”.
Para hacer una donación a la campaña del Fondo del alcalde para ayudar a las víctimas de los incendios del Bronx, por favor visite on.nyc.gov/3qe26Qo.
Puede encontrar una lista de recursos de la ciudad para los afectados por el incendio aquí on.nyc.gov/3K5tbgf.