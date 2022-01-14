- English
HONORING THE VICTIMS
The following are the names of the 17 casualties, listed from the youngest, a two-year-old to the oldest, age 50.
- Ousmane Konteh, age 2, male
- Fatoumata Dukureh, age 5, female
- Omar Jambay, age 6, male
- Haouwa Mahamdou, age 5, female
- Mariam Dukureh, age 11, female
- Mustapha Dukyhreh, age 12, male
- Seydou Toure, age 12, male
- Muhammed Drammeh, age 12, male
- Nyumaaisha Drammeh, age 19, female
- Foutmala Drammeh, age 21, female
- Sera Janneh, age 27, female
- Isatou Jabbie, age 31, female
- Hagi Jawara, age 37, male
- Haja Dukureh, age 37, female
- Fatoumata Tunkara, age 43, female
- Haji Dukary, age 49, male
- Fatoumata Drammeh, age 50, female
Among the victims was Sera Janneh, a sophomore majoring in psychology at Lehman College, In a statement, the College noted that several additional Lehman students list the Twin Parks tower as their address.
“We are working to confirm that they are safe. Our deepest condolences to the Janneh Family and all of those who have lost friends and loved ones in Sunday’s fire,” read the statement. “Our hearts are among those mourning in the Bronx today.”
The College has posted a resource page with information on student emergency grants, including other resources available to those affected by the fire and where to donate. It can be found at www.lehman.edu/twin-parks.
HOMENAJE A LAS VÍCTIMAS
Los siguientes son los nombres de las 17 víctimas, enlistadas desde la más joven, un niño de dos años, hasta la mayor, de 50 años.
- Ousmane Konteh, 2 años, hombre
- Fatoumata Dukureh, 5 años, mujer
- Omar Jambay, 6 años, hombre
- Haouwa Mahamdou, 5 años, mujer
- Mariam Dukureh, 11 años, mujer
- Mustapha Dukyhreh, 12 años, hombre
- Seydou Toure, 12 años, hombre
- Muhammed Drammeh, 12 años, hombre
- Nyumaaisha Drammeh, 19 años, mujer
- Foutmala Drammeh, 21 años, mujer
- Sera Janneh, 27 años, mujer
- Isatou Jabbie, 31 años, mujer
- Hagi Jawara, 37 años, hombre
- Haja Dukureh, 37 años, mujer
- Fatoumata Tunkara, 43 años, mujer
- Haji Dukary, 49 años, hombre
- Fatoumata Drammeh, 50 años, mujer
Entre las víctimas se encontraba Sera Janneh, estudiante de segundo año de psicología en Lehman College. En un comunicado, la Facultad señaló que varios estudiantes adicionales de Lehman mencionan la torre Twin Parks como su dirección.
“Estamos trabajando para confirmar que están a salvo. Nuestras más profundas condolencias a la familia Janneh y a todos quienes perdieron amigos y seres queridos en el incendio del domingo”, se lee en el comunicado. “Nuestros corazones están entre los que están de luto en el Bronx hoy”.
Lehman College ha publicado una página de recursos con información sobre subvenciones de emergencia para estudiantes, incluidos otros recursos disponibles para los afectados por el incendio y dónde donar. Se puede encontrar en www.lehman.edu/twin-parks.