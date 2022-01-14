HONORING THE VICTIMS

The following are the names of the 17 casualties, listed from the youngest, a two-year-old to the oldest, age 50.

Ousmane Konteh, age 2, male

Fatoumata Dukureh, age 5, female

Omar Jambay, age 6, male

Haouwa Mahamdou, age 5, female

Mariam Dukureh, age 11, female

Mustapha Dukyhreh, age 12, male

Seydou Toure, age 12, male

Muhammed Drammeh, age 12, male

Nyumaaisha Drammeh, age 19, female

Foutmala Drammeh, age 21, female

Sera Janneh, age 27, female

Isatou Jabbie, age 31, female

Hagi Jawara, age 37, male

Haja Dukureh, age 37, female

Fatoumata Tunkara, age 43, female

Haji Dukary, age 49, male

Fatoumata Drammeh, age 50, female

Among the victims was Sera Janneh, a sophomore majoring in psychology at Lehman College, In a statement, the College noted that several additional Lehman students list the Twin Parks tower as their address.

“We are working to confirm that they are safe. Our deepest condolences to the Janneh Family and all of those who have lost friends and loved ones in Sunday’s fire,” read the statement. “Our hearts are among those mourning in the Bronx today.”

The College has posted a resource page with information on student emergency grants, including other resources available to those affected by the fire and where to donate. It can be found at www.lehman.edu/twin-parks.