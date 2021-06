Program Pipeline

New partnership aims to advance careers of human service workers

It’s double duty.

A new program aims to achieve two goals at once: help the city’s human services workers advance their careers while creating a pipeline of qualified New Yorkers to lead the city’s service organizations.

The Human Services Career Advancement Scholarship is a new $2 million initiative offered through CUNY and the NYC Mayor’s Office of Workforce Development that will help workers earn advanced degrees.

“Human service workers are the vital link between public benefits and the New Yorkers who need access to them. They kept New York City afloat as we fought back Covid-19, and I’m proud to support exciting new opportunities for them to grow and develop in their fields,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, who announced the program on June 9. “New York City will create a new generation of human service leaders that keep our city strong and connected.”

The $2 million initiative will make degree scholarships available to approximately 50 individuals for Master’s degrees and approximately 70 individuals for Associate or Bachelor’s degrees. It will also enroll 300 students in a Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW) test prep class.

“This innovative partnership between the city and CUNY will make it financially possible for more human services professionals – who contribute so much to our city – to earn degrees and licenses that will help them move up in their careers,” said Chris Neale, Deputy Director of the Mayor’s Office of Workforce Development. “Not only will this investment help workers advance, but it will also build a pool of talent to fill leadership positions across the sector.”

The New School’s Center for New York City Affairs and the Federation of Protestant Welfare agencies will lead a steering committee of human services umbrella organizations and direct service providers to promote the program and advise on design and implementation.

“CUNY is pleased to help provide the Human Services Career Advancement Scholarship, leveraging the University’s workforce development capabilities at a time of unprecedented need,” said CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez. “This win-win program will enable New York City workers to gain the benefits of a CUNY education and acquire the training, skills and credentials to advance their careers in fields that benefit millions of New York residents.”

Workers at eligible nonprofits that hold human services contracts with the City of New York can apply for a scholarship for up to 50 percent of tuition costs for an Associate, Bachelor’s, or Master’s degree at a participating CUNY college.

Workers with a Master’s in Social Work degree but no license can apply to participate in a test prep class, offered by the Silberman School of Social Work at Hunter College, which will be available free of charge and cover the cost of the LMSW license exam and the license fee.

Applicants for the degree scholarships and LMSW test prep must meet the following criteria:

Have at least one year of experience in the human services sector, either in New York City or elsewhere, though priority will be given to candidates with more years of experience

Be currently employed at an eligible nonprofit provider organization

Have written commitment from their organization

Applicants to the Associate, Bachelor’s, and Master’s degree scholarships must also be New York State residents.

Applicants to the Associate or Bachelor’s degree scholarships must have earned some college credits previously.

Information sessions on the scholarship program will be held on June 15 and June 23 for interested applicants.

Degree scholarship applications for the fall 2021 semester are due by July 2 and applicants will be notified about whether they are awarded on or just after July 23.

“With [this] scholarship, the city is directly addressing identified barriers to advancement for human service workers,” said Deputy Mayor for Strategic Policy Initiatives J. Phillip Thompson. “This investment in human services workers, who play such a key role in the city’s infrastructure, will allow us to create a pipeline of workers to rise through the ranks within our city’s human services organizations, and will ultimately benefit New Yorkers who receive their services.”

To learn more about the scholarship program, visit cuny.edu/hscas.