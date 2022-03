Youth employment applications now open

Summer job opportunities will be available this year.

Summer looms, and so do 90,000 youth jobs.

New York City has opened applications for the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP), which will provide a record 90,000 jobs this year to young people ages 14 to 24.

Run by the Department of Youth and Community Development’s (DYCD), the program is the nation’s largest summer jobs initiative for young people and offers paid opportunities to explore potential career paths.

The application period ends on Fri., April 22.

Last month, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city will support a record 100,000 summer job opportunities for youth in 2022, including 90,000 through the SYEP.

The increase was made possible in part due to a $79 million investment in the mayor’s upcoming Fiscal Year 2023 Preliminary Budget.

“Providing programs like SYEP for young New Yorkers keeps them safe and helps them secure a better future,” said Adams. “We are thrilled to open up applications for tens of thousands of youth to engage in summer jobs, develop skills, and carry memories that will last a lifetime.”

Programming is available through various service options:

New York City teens aged 14 and 15 learn about career opportunities and make a difference in their communities through paid project-based activities.

Young people aged 16 to 24 improve their work readiness skills and explore career pathways through paid summer jobs in a variety of industries throughout New York City.

Special initiatives are available for: Youth residing in select New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) developments; Students from select Department of Education (DOE) schools; DOE ACCESS and Alternative School students; Students in the Young Adult Borough Centers (YABC) program; Unhoused or runaway youth; Young people experiencing gender-based violence; Youth in the Living for the Young Family Through Education (LYFE) Parental Program Support program, and; Youth who are in foster care, or justice- or court-involved care receiving preventive services through the New York City Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) or receiving cash assistance through the New York City Human Resources Administration (HRA).



The NYC SYEP program is the largest in the country.

The 2022 program will include two six-week cohorts beginning July 5 and running through August 20.

Applications can be completed online or at a participating community-based organization during the application period.

To apply for the SYEP program, go to application.nycsyep.com.

For more information, call 311 or DYCD Community Connect at 1.800.246.4646.