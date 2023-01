Youth Advisory Council application process is open

The Youth Advisory Council (YAC) is a council of young New Yorkers who are committed to criminal justice issues and improving police-community relations. The YAC counsels the CCRB and finds innovative ways to bring young New Yorkers into the narrative about civilian oversight of the NYPD.

Applications are open to New Yorkers ages 10-18 years old. Video and audio statements can be submitted via link in the application’s “Please describe why you would be an ideal member of the CCRB Youth Advisory Council” section. The deadline is Tuesday, January 31st, 2023.

Eligible applicants can apply at bit.ly/3ZYu95Q to join our 2023 class.

To learn more about the YAC, please visit www.nyc.gov/ccrbyouthcouncil